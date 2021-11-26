“Herd Stupidity”: The Manufactured Covid Crisis, the Gene-based mRNA “Vaccine” and “The Pinnacles of Wealth and Power”

No matter how lethal, how injurious, or how fraught with other catastrophic consequences, the mass inoculation project is being pushed forward at warp speed

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, November 26, 2021Global Research 2 September 2021

The pandemic is contrived for sinister motives. Everything connected with Covid is Junk Science foisted on a fearful and gullible world. The virus, the lock downs, the masks, the abuse of PCR for diagnosis, the temperature checks at commercial entrances, the ubiquitous little bottles of alcohol, the relentless propaganda and most especially the soon-to-be-mandatory lethal injections are all Junk Science.

The people behind all this are masters – or hire masters – of crowd psychology and have the most sinister and evil intentions for all of us. – Anonymous, Comment 651, “The Covid Debate: To Vaxx or Not to Vaxx,” Unz Review, 15 August, 2021

Doing More Harm Than Good

The development, distribution and injection of COVID jabs gives new meaning to the term, “deregulation.” From beginning to end, the whole process appears to be devoid of hard-and-fast rules. Tried-and-true methods have been overturned for no apparent reason. Old methods have been set aside. These abandoned methods have sought to priorize the safety, wellbeing and security of patients over the business interests of drug makers, hospital owners and medical practitioners.

It is made to seem like the only imperative that is consistently pursued is the push plunge COVID jabs into as many arms as possible as fast and as widely distributed as possible. Other than that, the underlying philosophy could be described as… dam the reports of extremely harmful health impacts… full steam ahead.

Nothing is allowed to get in the way of the carrot and stick approach to raising the numbers of injected people. No matter how lethal, how injurious, or how fraught with other catastrophic consequences, the mass inoculation project is being pushed forward at warp speed without any decent regard for the precautionary principle.

Great precaution should accompany the introduction into the biosphere of all new technologies, but especially those affecting living organisms and delicate biological relationships among them. The precautionary principle has particular bearing on experiments that alter the biological workings of human beings, both individually and collectively as when contagious illness is involved.

A mostly compliant medical profession is largely going along with the infraction of many professional promises, sacred trusts, and obligations in pushing forward the scheme of jabbing every arm with untested medical products. By being instrumental in advancing the project of near-universal inoculation, scores of medical practitioners as well as the leadership of most of their professional associations and colleges are conspicuously going against a core provision of the Hippocratic oath.

On an unprecedented scale, medical doctors have been violating their professional vow that they will do no harm. In Israel, for instance, 59% of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. This statistic is just one of a barrage of indicators that the push towards the universal vaccination of national populations is doing more harm than good.

Many vaccinated people are themselves spreading viral contagion and becoming sick themselves reportedly from the “Delta Variant.” The Delta Varian is one of many mutations of the supposedly new coronavirus.

See this.

The propagandistic press to maximize the number of injection recipients exposes a pervasive disregard for the terms of the Nuremburg Code. The Nuremburg Code was created as part of the victors’ justice trial of the Hitlerian brain trust. The Nuremberg Code stipulates that human subjects in medical experiments must not be coerced into taking part. Nor should those seeking to become human subjects in medical tests be denied the conditions enabling them to give truly informed consent for their decision to participate.

Vaccines and Bioweapons

How can the requirements of informed consent be fulfilled by glitzy advertising campaigns that consistently overstate the benefits and blatantly ignore the risks of taking the jabs? What does the publicized testimony of movie stars, pop singers, sports heroes, and business moguls have to do with enabling human subjects in medical experiments to realistically evaluate the nature of the possible dangers facing them?

In this instance, basic experimental protocols were left behind when the designers of the experimental procedures made humans stand in for lab rats and guinea pigs in the course of initial tests.

A decision was made to bypass the usual medical procedure of trying out new medical products by administering them first to animals.

Our thanks to Large and JIPÉM

This caricature by Large + JIPÉM explains our predicament:

Mouse No 1: “Are You Going to get Vaccinated”, Mouse No. 2: Are You Crazy, They Haven’t finished the Tests on Humans”

There is good reason to believe that this strategy was deployed because, every attempt so far to make vaccines that would stop the spread of coronaviruses came to an end with the death of animal test subjects. Both the common cold and the flu infections are caused by coronaviruses that form the proprietary basis of at least 4000 patents according to patent attorney David E. Martin. See this.

Martin’s research and professional involvement in what might be labeled the coronavirus industry call into question whether COVID-19 is a genuinely new coronavirus. In his publications and filmed commentaries, Martin is developing compelling characterizations of the overlap between the development of bioweapons and vaccines that create the context from which COVID-19 virus and the COVID jabs emerged.

Image on the right is from Children’s Health Defense

The experimental phase in the production of the COVID jabs is still underway.

In fact the COVID jabs continue to be the objects of the largest experiment on human subjects ever mounted. Martin makes it clear that, in his view, the proper culmination of this saga of malfeasance should end up with the multiple criminal prosecutions of the likes of Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Zheng-Li Shi, Bill Gates, Dr. Neil Ferguson and many more. See this.

David Martin also takes aim at an elaborate Canadian aspect of the unfolding scandal. This scandal continues to swirl in and around the nefarious business activities of many culprits including those of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See this.

Martin points to the role of the Life Sciences Institute at the University of British Columbia in developing systems for the movement of lipid nanoparticles in the architecture of “gene therapy” products including the COVID jabs developed by Pfizer and Moderna. See this.

The UBC initiative produced two spin-off companies, Arbutus Biopharma and Acuitus Therapeutics. Along with Alnylan Pharmaceuticals, these entities seem to have a place in the combination of military and medical research that has been taking place at the Level 4 Pathogen Biolab in Winnipeg Manitoba. Many questions have been asked about the movement of lethal viruses from Canada’s National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. See this.

This questioning led to a significant finding by investigative journalist Elaine Dewar. She discovered that Xiangguo Qui, who held high-ranking research positions in both the Winnipeg lab and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, collaborated closely with Wei Chen, a prominent Chinese virologist who holds the rank of Major-General in the People’s Liberation Army. Qui, for instance, helped General Chen in conducting Ebola research in the Winnipeg Lab.

The Wuhan Lab is the home institution of Zheng-Li Shi, an authority in bats and coronaviruses. Zheng-Li Shi worked closely with Ralph Baric and other US-funded researchers at the University of North Carolina on Gain of Function projects. Gain of Function research seeks to render viruses more dangerous to human health. Some of this research activity took place after 2014 at the Wuhan Lab, the institution with the world’s largest collection of coronaviruses. See this.

The Canadian facet of this narrative forms an aspect of the still answered questions about where COVID-19 virus originated. Only recently it was deemed to be heresy to veer away from the interpretation that the virus jumped from an animal to COVID victim number one in an open market in Wuhan.

Then suddenly it became acceptable to surmise that the virus has some of its origins in one or more labs, including possibly the Fort Detrick Lab in Maryland. Those who think the organism leaked from a Chinese lab sometimes point to Xiangguo Qui’s operation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Ron Unz counters this interpretation by arguing that COVID-19 is a US-made bioweapon released by a US soldiers at the Wuhan Military Olympics in October of 2019. See this.

Citizens and Wards

The mass inoculation is being pushed forward without even rudimentary adherence to the need for medical screening and consultation on a case-by-case basis. Instead, the one-size-fits-all approach is being deployed with a stunning degree of disregard for the unique set of medical issues adhering to every individual patient. This standardized approach to mass vaccinations treats all recipients as if they are identical organisms being processed on a medical assembly line.

Such a stark display of deregulatory zeal in this hit-and-miss display of health care on-the-fly is unlike anything that has come before it. I am not aware of any episode in history that even comes close to the systemic failure of many professional figures to adhere to even the most basic rules, standards, procedures and protocols in the creation, distribution and delivery of COVID jabs. The jabbing began in the final days of 2020.

To re-iterate, it seems that the existing public health rulebook has been trashed in the rush to come as close as possible to universalizing the jabs. These COVID jabs do not prevent disease transmission even as they set up vaccine recipients as major sites of viral mutations meant to perpetuate the manufactured COVID crisis. The weight of evidence points to the conclusion that the decision to draw out and exploit the crisis, rather than to end it, has been entirely purposeful on the part of those seeking to extend the magnitude of their wealth and worldly power.

Image below: Dr. Mike Yeadon (Source: The Last American Vagabond / Odysee)

The program of mass vaccinations is meant to advance the global imposition of vaccine mandates as the basis of more elaborate systems of so-called vaccine passports. Former Pfizer Vice-President, Dr. Mike Yeadon, has warned us of a major motivation driving this imposition of vaccine mandates. These mandates are meant help create the foundations for the future development of a standardized and universalized means of amassing data on every person on earth. See this.

The imposition of vaccine passports by various authorities is already quite far advanced in, for instance, France, Italy and Israel. There the imposition of medical apartheid, separating out the Vaxxed from the unvaxxed, is being pushed ahead against considerable popular resistance. See this.

If rendered pervasive and comprehensive, the extension of the vaccine passports could be exploited to bring about many new departures in history. The collection of data could extend beyond the health realm to cover, for instance, finances, education, employment, networks of friends and families, police records, sexual orientations and proclivities, as well the DNA attributes of every person on earth. This list is far from complete. The process of vaccination is one means of inserting into humans the nanotechnology of bio-digital interfaces.

So far China is leading the world in the collection of genetic information from human genomes that can be readily computed and conveyed on the Internet. See this.

The Chinese government’s collection of DNA data is thought to extend beyond its own people to other parts of the world including the United States. In fact questions have been raised about whether or not DNA information is being garnered from COVID-19 testing and then channeled to China. See this.

Genetic information on individuals and groups is increasingly valuable in many applications including in the development of Artificial Intelligence. The combination of advancements in biological and AI research is extending the potential of so-called transhumanism into deepest recesses of consciousness, capacity and behavioral modifications. The mastery of data systems facilitating the extension of surveillance and control provide their owners and operators with levers to repress, enslave and rule a tyrannized civilization on scale far more menacing than anything we have seen thus far.

One means of repression would be to combine control of the movement of money in a cashless society with a system of social credits and demerits. Social credit systems could be made to merge with the means of switching on or off the conditions of life or death, the conditions of incarceration or freedom of movement.

One way of conceptualizing the changes being sought through vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, or “green passes” as already exist in Israel, is to picture these initiatives as procedures to remake fundamental attributes of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. The promise of a return to something like citizenship is apparently to be reserved for those who agree to risk their lives and future health by receiving the injections.

This promise of citizenship for the vaccinated comes after people began to be treated in 2020 without their consent as wards of their respective governments. The demotion of populations from citizens to wards occurred along with the mass submission of people to the house arrests, also known as lockdowns. The relationship between wards and governments is similar to the legal relationship that puts children under parental custody.

Tens of Thousands, or Hundreds of Thousands, or Millions of Injection Deaths?

2021 is the year when the COVID jabs came on stream. The producers of these jabs received contingent emergency use authorization from corrupted regulatory agencies that have broken many of their own rules. This failure of regulation forms an aspect of deregulation. A telling marker of this autocratic control of health care is that that we cannot presently be sure whether the number of deaths already caused by the jabs is to be counted in the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or the millions.

This astounding level of uncertainty is not only allowed, but it is seemingly tightly guarded by government and media authorities that have allowed themselves to become tools of those who have engineered this manufactured COVID crisis. How could a medical experiment of this magnitude be allowed to go forward without a credible overseeing agency to capture, assess and report on core indicators of the success or failure in this venture into the medical terra incognito?

The uncertainty over the number of vaccine injuries and deaths is a recent manifestation of the web of deception accompanying most statistical evaluation of the pandemic. So-called “case numbers” were tremendously inflated through the misapplication of inaccurate PCR tests. These tests were produced with the intent of obfuscating statistics to create public acceptance of lockdowns.

Similarly, the numbers used to report COVID deaths have were radically inflated in ways that allowed significant changes in the wording of rules for issuing of death certificates. Many nursing home occupants who died of co-morbidities were automatically counted as if they passed away exclusively from COVID-19.

Now the focus of controversy has shifted to the numbers of people suffering vaccine deaths and injuries. Instead of inflating the statistics as happened in in the reporting of COVID cases and deaths, the emphasis is now on deflating numbers of fatalities and disabilities caused by the injections.

One of the difficulties in this process is that every country has its own system for counting vaccine deaths and injuries. Moreover, where GAVI-connected organizations like the World Health Organizations and the Johns Hopkins medical establishment were fast to present the big global picture on supposed COVID cases and deaths, the same is not true when it comes to the reporting of the international rate of deaths and injuries from the COVID vaccines.

The United States has the VAERS system. See this.

The European Medicines Authority reports similar figures for the EU area. The Yellow Card system does the same for the United Kingdom. Other reports come from, for instance, Canada, Australia, Israel, India, Malaysia and Japan. Generally speaking the effort seems to be to leave the public in the dark about the negative consequences flowing from primary means on offer to lower COVID symptoms.

While the VAERS system reports about 13,000 vaccine deaths as of mid-August, a whistle blower earlier declared in an affidavit that the real figure is more like 45,000. A study of the effectiveness of the VAERS system estimated that only 1% of vaccine deaths and injuries get reported. If that assessment is accurate, then the real number of deaths in the United States alone could be 1.3 million.

Official sources, namely EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK) and VAERS (USA), have now recorded many more deaths and injuries from the COVID-!9 “vaccine” roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began.

Below are the latest data as at 30 August 2021:EU/EEA/Switzerland to 28 August 2021 – 23,252 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 2,166,285 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.The Covid-19 “Experimental” mRNA Vaccine. Are You Being Told the Truth?.

UK to 18 August 2021 – 1,609 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,165,636 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 20 August 2021 – 13,627 Covid-19 injection related deathsand 2,932,001 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 38,488 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 6,263,922 injuries reported as at 30 August 2021.

Source: D4CE

Copious anecdotal evidence points to the insistence of many medical authorities that they do not want to investigate let a lone report and treat vaccine deaths and injuries. The reporting takes a considerable amount of time and it is not remunerated. Some medical professional clearly fear that by even acknowledging let alone treating vaccine deaths and injuries, they will bring on the professional reproaches of their colleagues.

The failure to set up reliable and credible systems for reporting vaccine deaths and injuries before embarking upon this huge medical experiment is indicative of incompetence or bad intent or both. Joseph Mercola discussed this phenomenon in early July of 2021 just before he was targeted by the Biden White House as one of the “Disinformation Dozen.” In an article entitled, “COVID Vaccine Deaths and injuries Are Secretly Buried,” Mercola writes

Failing to require vaccine makers to put together a comprehensive system to capture adverse event data is a sign of incompetence at best. But that’s not all. The FDA really starts appearing deceitful when refusing to acknowledge that the VAERS reports indicate there are problems. To call “coincidence” more than 35,000 times is simply not believable, and to dismiss the risks of permanent disability and death as being “worth it” is beyond heartless, seeing how we have safe and effective treatments and no one actually needs to gamble their health on an experimental gene therapy. See this.

The inability of people to know if tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands or millions of humans have already died from vaccines is indicative of a highly deregulated process. This phenomenon edifies the great weight of evidence that deception and obfuscation are being made to prevail, not the precision and transparency associated with conscientious adherence to the scientific method.

Another indicator of bad faith by unethical regulators is the paucity of autopsies done on the corpses of people who die shortly after vaccinations. In the manufactured COVID crisis, autopsies are either not encouraged or outright discouraged. What would account for such a lack of curiosity to get to the bottom of what is really going on in causing vaccine deaths? Neither are health officials encouraged to collect and analyse vaccine vials, a frequent practise in the era before the supposedly new coronavirus dominated the entire infrastructure of health care. See this.

Clot Shots

Among lethal ingredients of the witches’ brews in the clot shots being pushed upon us so aggressively, are ingredients whose effect is the mass replication of HIV-containing spike proteins. The fertility-destroying clot shots contain the means of replicating blood-damaging spike proteins throughout the huge extent of the inside surfaces of the veins and arteries and many miles of tiny capillary channels that constitute our cardio-vascular systems. The disruption of blood cells and blood flows is particularly intense in female uteruses and male testes so that the COVID jabs may well be creating the basis for much infertility.

Expectations that the COVID vaccines contained the capacity to generate blood clots, blood hemorrhaging, thrombosis, and ailments of the heart were already well advanced among many medical practitioners well before these problems began to attract significant publicity. In a letter dated 28 February, 2021 to Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency, twelve medical authorities, all distinguished in their respective medical fields, demanded answers to key questions. They asserted that these questions deserved evidence-based answers before the granting of emergency use authorization to the three vaccine makers.

The terms of the request by Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE) were outlined as follows:

Should all such evidence not be available, we demand that approval for use of the gene-based vaccines be withdrawn until all the above issues have been properly addressed by the exercise of due diligence by the EMA. [Their bold italics]

There are serious concerns, including but not confined to those outlined above, that the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines by the EMA was premature and reckless, and that the administration of the vaccines constituted and still does constitute “human experimentation”, which was and still is in violation of the Nuremberg Code.

In view of the urgency of the situation, we request that you reply to this email within seven days and address all our concerns substantively. Should you choose not to comply with this reasonable request, we will make this letter public See this.

Of the 7 points outlined, 3 of them contend that the gene therapy vaccines would do extensive damage to vascular systems and the blood flowing through them. Not surprisingly the language is quite technical beginning with a reference to “endothelial damage.” Such damage would involve injury to the inside walls of blood vessels and lymphatic vessels. The doctors explain,

4. If such evidence is not available, it must be expected that endothelial damage with subsequent triggering of blood coagulation via platelet activation will ensue at countless sites throughout the body. We request evidence that this probability was excluded in pre-clinical animal models with all three vaccines prior to their approval for use in humans by the EMA.

5. If such evidence is not available, it must be expected that this will lead to a drop in platelet counts, appearance of D-dimers in the blood, and to myriad ischaemic lesions throughout the body including in the brain, spinal cord and heart. Bleeding disorders might occur in the wake of this novel type of DIC-syndrome including, amongst other possibilities, profuse bleedings and haemorrhagic stroke. We request evidence that all these possibilities were excluded in pre-clinical animal models with all three vaccines prior to their approval for use in humans by the EMA.

6. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor on platelets, which results in their activation Thrombocytopenia has been reported in severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thrombocytopenia has also been reported in vaccinated individuals. We request evidence that the potential danger of platelet activation that would also lead to disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) was excluded with all three vaccines prior to their approval for use in humans by the EMA.

Here is yet more evidence that the European drug regulators were negligent in heeding the intervention of well-known authorities in their fields. In ignoring the well-founded scientific intervention of 28 February, the regulators only heeded the interests of the pharmaceutical companies, not the interests of the public. Negligence in regulation tends to translate into effective deregulation.

Deregulation and the Public Interest

Generally speaking, deregulation subjects most people together with our governments to increased levels of corporate rule. Hence, deregulation favors the power of wealth over the power of average people. The proliferation of deregulation itself is a reflection of the reality that ordinary people have been shown to “have little or no independent influence” on government policies. See this.

Deregulation is a word popularized in the 1980s when US President Ronald Reagan promised that he would free corporations from intrusive government interference in their business activities. The deregulation of the Wall Street-based financial services industry in 1999 led directly to huge excesses in the manipulation of a large array of weird financial instruments known as derivatives. Derivatives derive value from underlying assets including commodities, money, and stocks. In 2008 the exuberant excesses of betting on derivatives crashed stock markets and local economies throughout the world.

The very financial institutions whose excessive speculation had caused the financial debacle in the first place were then empowered to raid national treasuries. In the name of deregulation, the big Wall Street banks and their international partners helped themselves to $29 trillion in bailout funds This Federal Reserve giveaway to large financial institutions was funded on the basis of secretly foisting massive debts on the shoulders of taxpayers. See this.

With Wall Street’s BlackRock Inc serving as a kind of proxy for the big banks that own controlling interest in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the deregulated money spigots are once again being opened up in 2021. The creation of new money is finding its way into all manner of nefarious activities including the creation of political slush funds to reward cronies of governing kleptocrats. The secretive expansion of the money supply stems largely from the attempt to smooth over the economic wreckage brought about through the proliferation of house arrests, unemployment, and small business failures done in the name of government-mandated COVID lockdowns.

The current round of highly-inflationary money creation is replicating and extending many of the most kleptocratic patterns established in response to the bank-generated economic meltdown of 2008. See this.

Once again a disproportionately large portion of the new money being generated, is going to enrich the already wealthy by further indebting the most indebted class of citizens. This pattern is being replicated across many forms of deregulation. Typically, most of the rewards of deregulation go to the interests of privilege while the financial security, health, and overall wellbeing of those inhabiting the middle and bottom portions of socio-economic hierarchies are severely undermined.

The waging of class assault directed downward on the masses from the very pinnacles of wealth and power is well illustrated by the financial dimensions of the manufactured COVID crisis. This crisis is providing cover for secret manipulations by financial insiders in the process of bringing about the greatest upward transfer of monetary wealth in history. Billionaires are making a killing while the middle class is being decimated to create a society polarized between rich and poor with very little in between.

This propensity is well demonstrated during lockdowns when big box store chains like Costco and Wal-Mart can remain open while local governments regularly shut down ma-and-pa businesses by the score. Wall Street gets the gravy while the small business entrepreneurs on Main Street are regularly shut down and forced out of business. See this.

The Industrial Capture of Regulatory Agencies

Deregulation is not always bad. Sometimes regulatory regimes become so onerous and complex that they need to be cut back. Deregulation, however, generally has grave destructive impact when industries succeed in taking over regulatory agencies in ways that impact the quality of our food, air, and water.

The same is true of pharmaceutical drugs, a commercial realm where pharmaceutical companies seed their own agents throughout government agencies like Health Canada, the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Authority, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Institute of Health. Throughout the manufactured COVID crisis Anthony Fauci, a major owner of patents in fields where he exercises regulatory authority, has become an embodiment of the kind of conflict-of-interest where the industrial capture of the regulatory authority of governments has become the rule rather than the aberration.

The manufactured COVID crisis is presenting us with an especially stark example of how readily the deregulation of the provision of health care can be exploited by the interests of wealth and power. This exploitation gravely disadvantages the public interest. The public interest is best expressed in the application of common sense to public policy.

With deregulation, industries took control of regulating their own commercial activities.

A major aim of most deregulation is to privatize the accumulation of more wealth by the already wealthy and to leave the expense of, say, industrial clean up or the rehabilitation of injured or traumatized workers to be covered out of the purses of taxpayers. A classic illustration of this pattern is the government agreement going back to 1986 to indemnify vaccine manufacturers against being sued.

Pharmaceutical companies thereby privatize profits from the vaccine business even as they pass on to average citizens the expense of the damage their industry leaves behind. The heaviest weight of this expense comes in the form of the gruesome suffering accompanying vaccine deaths and injuries imposed on victims and their families.

The government decision to render drug companies immune from the damage that they do continues in full force at this point in the manufactured COVID crisis.

The corruption of the regulatory process was put on full display in the sweetheart deal extended by the FDA to the Pfizer Company in late August. Pfizer was able to retain the emergency use authorization extended to its existing COVID vaccine. This emergency use authorization is based on the false claim that vaccines are the sole remedy available to fight the viral illness. Along with unfounded claim comes a continuation of Pfizer’s immunity from being sued.

At the same time the FDA gave full approval to a presently non-existent vaccine to be named Comirnaty. The closed-door process leading to the granting of this approval did not entail even a meeting of the FDA’s already rigged oversight committee. It seems that the approval to Pfizer is intended to weaken resistance to the imposition of vaccine mandates on many classes of workers, soldiers, students, travellers and such.

The new Comirnaty product has “approval” but it lacks indemnification for Pfizer against being sued. It seems unlikely that Pfizer will release for public distribution the Comirnaty gene therapy concoction until it is indemnified. It remains unclear if Comirnaty will do double duty as the replacement for the current Pfizer BioNTech product as well as a booster shot against the Delta Variant that is said to be targeting vaccinated people most aggressively. See this.

The whole boondoggle of the emergency use authorization depends on the fiction that vaccines offer the only remedies for COVID-19. That thesis has been shown to be false by Drs. Vladimir Zelenko and Didier Raoult. There are a number of very effective remedies for the viral infection named COVID-19. These include hydroxychloroquine with zinc as well ivermectin. These more natural remedies are not patented. Hydroxychloroquine was wrongfully sidelined through a very ambitious fraud involving Lancet magazine and a concocted company of liars known as Surgisphere. See this.

Immunizing Ourselves Against Herd Stupidity

The violation of so many fundamental rules of scientific methodology, standard medical procedures, and normal public health practices are by and large not inadvertent. The violations have instead been calculated to establish a host of very significant precedents. Taken together these precedents are meant to set in motion significant transformations in the political economy of human interactions with one another and the rest of nature.

These precedents are being set at a moment in history when humanity is at the point of almost unfathomable change. We are facing ecological, financial and government breakdown on a massive scale. We are facing the breakdown of family values and all manner of social cohesion in a milieu where we are subject to destructive assaults coming at us from many directions. These assaults are emanating especially from Israel First Zionists of various religious backgrounds.

Unlike the fictions attached to Muslim patsies set up on 9/11 as enemies to be spurned and invaded, the malicious dividers seem genuinely to despise our freedoms. These foes clearly want to sabotage the best of our Western civilizational inheritances that are currently being both protected and menaced by competing streams of Christianity.

While these are times of tragic breakdown and wreckage we also face a range of new opportunities that could be ours if we could get a sane and constructive handle on many powerful new technologies already in our midst or fast coming our way. We cannot surrender to the exclusive jurisdiction of the very rich the design of how these new technologies are to be configured.

Presently Bill Gates embodies the very antithesis of this sane approach we need to technological innovation. Gates’ career trajectory from the Microsoft monopoly to Monsanto’s GMOs and now to depopulation through vaccine eugenics represents a concerted and profoundly destructive effort to limit the range of our possible destinies.

The manufactured COVID crisis is calculated to chain us to a future of captivity before we have had a chance to properly survey, assess, and debate the full range of our options in a time of great technological transformation.

We have much to sort out and discuss before rushing ahead with any plan to alter ourselves genetically or to mix our biology with the computational power of Artificial Intelligence. In order to regain some say in determining our own destinies we must insist on a return to informed consent as the basis of every aspect of our self-governance.

The manufactured COVID crisis created a platform for those who seized the initiative to display the utter poverty and profanity of their xenophobic conception of where we should be headed.

The lack of any focus on the phenomenal character of our natural immunity reveals the Godless and sterile style of their impoverished thinking. Let’s begin to make our stand by actively cultivating and exercising the tremendous capacities of our own immune systems. Let’s immunize ourselves against anymore lapses into herd stupidity.

*

Dr. Hall is editor in chief of the American Herald Tribune. He is currently Professor of Globalization Studies at University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research

Featured image is from Inga – stock.adobe.comThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof. Anthony J. Hall, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/deregulation-injections-manufactured-covid-crisis/5754648