Why Aren’t Healthcare Workers Speaking Out About the Catastrophe Caused by the Vaccines?

Everyone thinks that if the jabs were really dangerous, doctors and other healthcare workers would be speaking out about it. They are wrong. Here are the four main reasons they do not speak out.

It’s too hard to ignore all the vaccine injured kids showing up in the ER nowadays.

I just heard a story from a friend who went to the lab for a stress echocardiagram.

In the waiting room with her are 4 kids aged 7 to 10 years old with their moms. She talked to the moms. The kids were all suffering from tachycardia (heart rate that beats way too fast) and waiting to be tested.

Two important things you need to know:

All the kids were recently vaccinated. Kids that age NEVER get tachycardia (i.e., the medical experts I’ve talked to have never seen it before in their careers).

There are close to 10,000 adverse event types elevated by the COVID vaccines. Here’s a list of the adverse events most elevated compared to “normal.” In the #2 position: heart rate, elevated by nearly 8,000 times normal.

So why aren’t we hearing about these stories from mainstream doctors?

Here are some reasons very few people are speaking out:

Fear of job loss. Nobody wants to lose their job. Look what happened to Deborah Conrad and others who speak out. Fired within hours after speaking out. So the lab technicians who are now seeing kids with tachycardia just keep their mouth shut. They know something is very wrong, but their job is more important. Besides, if they spoke out, it wouldn’t make any difference since they are just a lab technician. Doctors have a similar problem. The medical system, despite claims of physician autonomy, actually offers very little, as it takes very little to be thrown out of the system. Medicare, the FDA, a state medical board, a malpractice insurer, the DEA, a hospital medical staff, an employer – you only have to cross one of these to have your career ruined. Combine that with the idea that most physicians wouldn’t be willing to stand against a medical establishment agency such as the CDC (the ones who will have long since been ostracized) and that to do so would require a huge amount of energy and time spent on medical paper research to make a case (and most docs don’t have time for that) and that most of medicine is necessarily a form of group think anyway. Then add on to it that the policy makers in large medical corporations roles are more immediately to protect the interests of the corporation than to “save the world,” and you arrive at our current situation. Belief that COVID is even worse than the vaccine injuries. Many people are deceived by erroneous reports that the number of vaccine cases (e.g., of myocarditis) are occurring far less often now that the vaccines have been rolled out. Dr. John Su is the big culprit here because he’s never told the world that VAERS is under-reported. The pediatric cardiologists know what is going on, but they aren’t going to say anything due to #1. So I see doctors tweeting the myth that “sure, there is myo after the vaccine, but the rates due to COVID are worse so the vaccine is the better of the two options.” Belief that the injuries are really rare. I know a doctor who treats vaccine injured patients. He has no clue whether these are every single vaccine injured patient in the US or he’s only seeing a tiny fraction of the injuries. He believes he’s seeing them all so writes it off as just “coincidence” and “bad luck” since if it was the vaccine, the CDC would have spotted it. Cognitive dissonance/trust in authority figures. They are so convinced the vaccines are safe (since nobody else is speaking out), that any adverse events that happen must be due to something else. Positive feedback loop. Belief that they can treat you for your vaccine side effects, but that they can’t treat you if you have COVID. So lesser of two evils. And of course, they think no early treatments work, so they think they are doing you a favor by telling you to get the vaccine. Belief that there is no viable alternative for treating COVID and that the vaccines work. So even 100,000 dead or injured people is better than 750,000 dead people from COVID. Trust in the NIH and CDC. If it was a problem, the CDC would tell people. Telling people isn’t their job. Their job is to follow the direction set by the experts. Fear of being ostracized. People who do research fear if they speak out they would be labelled as anti-vaxers and their research would thus be discredited. Critical thinkers have been fired. Hospitals and medical facilities have already fired vaccine hesitant employees per vaccine mandates thereby self selecting for vax believers. They think that the side-effects show that the vaccine is “working.” This is more of a patient thing. It’s how the patients look at their adverse events… as a positive thing. (You really can’t make this stuff up.) They are being paid to look the other way. The federal government gave “grants” (aka BRIBES) to hospitals and physicians to promote the vaccines. If they speak out against them now, the government will demand the grants are repaid. [A physician reported this to me on Telegram. You really can’t make this stuff up.] They will lose their research funding if they publish their results. See this tweet.

Some of the best comments from my followers

Texan First wrote:

Easy to explain, from one point of view. They made it impossible for independent Drs to practice medicine. They have had to join large group practices or work for an organization like Kaiser, etc. or hospital systems. They quickly lose their autonomy to practice medicine, as they now have a “boss”. So if they speak out about the vaccines, fired, can’t prescribe certain meds(ivermectin)fired. Hubby is an MD and one of 3 independent internists in town. They all prescribe ivermectin. Only one pharmacy (local independent) will fill them. The rest of the town is owned by the regional medical center and 3 big pharmacies, which won’t prescribe as a policy. They encourage/demand the vaccine as a policy. Just my small take on a really large problem.

Ashly Palmer wrote:

They are trying to lay low hoping they can retain their jobs… then they get sacked. If you live in a blue state know that the healthcare workers are either so brainwashed and ignorant they believe the vax rhetoric unquestioned or, they know the truth but are willing to sacrifice their own health for a paycheck. They would think nothing of sacrificing yours also.

CoCo wrote:

As a nurse, I feel it’s on them now. I was taught in school I’m responsible for anything I inject in a patient. I need to know the indications and contraindications and administer medications with that in mind. How any medical staff can continue to inject is beyond me.

They remind me of nurses during Nazi war crimes against Jewish folks. They just go along with it.

The courageous people who dare to speak out

Some are speaking out. Here are some links of people who are speaking out:

Deborah Conrad interview

Registered nurse Melissa McKinney, who shared her concerns with her legislator, State Representative Mike Echols

There was a startling admission during the House Health and Welfare meeting yesterday that caught all of our attention.

Solicitor General Liz Murrill provided testimony at Monday’s House Health and Welfare VAERS hearing, but she did not speak on behalf of her office

