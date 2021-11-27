Video: The WHO and the Road Towards a Fake Medical Dystopia. Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

By Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Planet Lockdown

Global Research, November 27, 2021Planet Lockdown 18 October 2021



In this intimate sit down interview with Wolfgang Wodarg, we discuss the broad issue of corruption in the WHO, how we should understand the “pandemic,” or lack there of and how we must stop this diabolical trend towards a fake medical dystopia that will take over all aspects of our lives.

He is one of the most honest and thoughtful people we have ever met and has an amazing resume and has lived a rich life full of experiences that uniquely qualifies him to understand the depth and breadth of this complex situation we find ourselves in.

He began his career as a doctor in internal medicine, was unhappy about the focus on making money off people who were sick so went on to be a public health official in northern Germany where he is from. There he made surveys to measure annual flu waves, by having his secretary calling factories, school and businesses to see if people were at home sick. It wasn’t uncommon in a decent flu wave for 10% to be home sick. From there he became a member of the German Parliament.

While there the Swine Flu scare occurred and he knew something wasn’t right when 800 cases in Mexico was declared a pandemic. He dug into the issue and discovered a hornets nest of lies and corruption inside the WHO. He floored a bill called Fake Pandemic and did much to deflate that fake scare at the time, to the consternation of the corrupt functionaries of these institutions. He went on to work in the Counsel of Europe and is a truly one of the most honorable and honest voices to provide perspective on our current situation. We were honored to get one remote interview earlier in the year and this in person one.

Listen and learn from this man of integrity!

The original source of this article is Planet Lockdown
Copyright © Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Planet Lockdown, Planet Lockdown, 2021

