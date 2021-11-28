One World Governance and the Council on Foreign Relations. “We Shall have World Government… by Conquest or Consent.”

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, November 28, 2021

First published by Global Research on August 18, 2016. The 2016 insights of Joachim Hagopian shed light on what is unfolding today. A diabolical movement towards World Governance?

New World Order propaganda rules and shapes the world. And there’s no more powerful propagator of propaganda that rules and shapes US global hegemony, world events and major geopolitical developments than the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). On its own website, the CFR describes itself as “an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher.”Two weeks ago the powerful organization celebrated its 95thanniversary since it’s been the most influential force dictating US foreign policy throughout the 20th century chauvinistically called “the American century” right into the present 21st aptly called the New World Order century. The CFR is financed by highly endowed, tax exempt Rockefeller, Ford and Carnegie foundations.

The Bilderberg and CFR’s chosen member to become America’s next presidential puppet – Hillary Clinton – [2016] made no bones about whom she takes her NW Orders from:

I [Hillary Clinton] am delighted to be here in these new headquarters. I have been often to, I guess, the mother ship in New York City, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future. (emphasis added)

In 1950 the son of one of the Council on Foreign Relations’ founders, James Warburg emphatically decreed to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,

“We shall have world government whether or not you like it – by conquest or consent.”

From its very outset the CFR as the US elite’s most public face subversively promoting New World Order has always maintained one explicit purpose – to bring about a one world government. In 1975 powerful CFR insider and former Judge Advocate General of the US Navy Admiral Chester Ward wrote in his book entitled Kissinger on the Couch about the ultimate aim of the Council on Foreign Relations:

[The CFR has as a goal] submergence of US sovereignty and national independence into an all-powerful one-world government… this lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership… In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First.’

Nearly all the top military generals (two active members were my West Point roommates) and admirals, major corporate CEO’s and numerous government leaders in all three branches have been circulating through the revolving turnstile in and out of the public sector as prominent Council on Foreign Relations members. They represent the shadowy government where secrecy rules from behind the scenes. That said, it’s a matter of public record that virtually every Secretary of Defense has been a CFR lifer.

Since 1940 every Secretary of State but one has been on the CFR and/or Trilateral Commission, and a majority of Secretaries of Treasury as well. Multiple CIA directors have been in the CFR. For eight decades nearly every key National Security and Foreign Policy Advisor are/were members. And of course a significant number of US presidents and VP’s have been CFR members. Regardless of what party happens to occupy the White House, an intransigent fixture operating at the highest echelons of power in Washington over the last century has been strategically assigned CFR plants.The CFR’s interlocking marriage between the private corporate sector and the public government sector is largely responsible for today’s lopsided world of harsh gross disparities.

As cases in point, the 62 richest people on earth possess more wealth than the majority of the 7.3 billion humans currently inhabiting the planet. The wealthiest 1% own more than the rest of the world combined and the global inequality gap between the rich and poor is widening at the fastest rate seen since the 19th century.

These alarming facts bear the result that the ruling elite owns and controls all the Fortune 500 transnational corporations, through backroom bribery deals owns and controls virtually every national government on earth, and only six oligarchs own the six top mega-media corporations controlling the outflow of over 90% of the world’s news and information.

Through monopolizing a centralized banking system of debt-based theft and global enslavement while plundering the Third World for its precious natural resources, consolidation of power into fewer and fewer hands has eliminated competition in a closed, thoroughly insulated, anything but free, now stagnating global market. As an example, over the last two decades alone the number of publicly traded companies listed on the US stock exchange has been decimated in half, from7,300 to 3,700. With the globalists wielding more power than ever before in human history, their centuries old, long sought after scheme of a one world government has never been closer at hand.

The means by which our planetary rulers plan to attain their long prized agenda is through such Rockefeller-Rothschild created entities as the Council on Foreign Relations. Indeed CFR members calling themselves the Informal Agenda Group drafted the UN proposal that FDR signed the next day establishing the UN as a world governance precursor in 1945.

Assembling a diverse all-star cast of CFR members, the Council on Foreign Relations just released an infomercial video touting how significant and valuable its expertise role is in solving the complex challenges and problems facing humanity in the twenty-first century. In under three and a half minutes multiple sound bites delivered in rapid fire by strategically anointed elitists hailing from various walks of life are seen pontificating the need for CFR architects to masterfully craft such sound US foreign policy recommendations that promote peace, prosperity and New World Order wisdom.

In order of appearance are CFR president Richard Haass, CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem, former Treasury Secretary and CFR co-chair Robert Rubin, ABC news anchor Juju Chang, global head of Impact Investing at Goldman Sachs Dina Habib Powell, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Oscar winning actress Angelina Jolie, the world’s largest book publisher Random House CEO Jon Meacham, Interfaith Center of New York Rev. Chloe Breyer, Park Avenue Synagogue Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, HBO CEO Richard Plepler, President of Jigsaw (formerly Google Ideas) Jared Cohen, actor-producer Kalpen Modi, Time Magazine assistant managing editor Rana Foroohar, CNN GPS host Fareed Zakaria and Yahoo news anchor Bianna Golodryga.

An A-team of 16 dynamos are perfectly divided evenly along every demographic – from gender to racial ethnicity to represented industry to religion. This over-the-top, “feel good” commercial showcasing the elite is obviously designed to make us all feel safer trusting their benevolent wisdom. A neatly, fine-tuned grooming of elitism at its public face best, expounding propaganda that reassures us lowly, uninformed regular folks that the world’s in very skilled, capable hands with such intelligent, gifted, well-spoken movers and shakers when these elitists are in control at the helm solving all the world’s biggest problems and most pressing issues. The sample of represented powerhouse industries showcased in the video underscores the CFR’s sheer far-reaching tentacles of elitist dominance and power.

The PR video attempts to pass the CFR off as a benign humanitarian group out to both enlighten and save the world. Its featured CFR cheerleaders claim the organization is unbiased having no political ideology nor any agenda, which again is fiction as ever since 1921 its actions speak louder than their favorably biased words. The fact is the Council on Foreign Relations has been controlling US foreign policy for almost a century, and chief among its most obvious agendas has been building and maintaining US Empire’s global unipolar hegemony and military strength at all cost.

This refusal to share power with Russia and China in a bipolar world has humanity today teetering on the brink of WWIII and self-annihilation. History has also proven that the CFR has long carried an aggressive war agenda responsible for virtually unending US military conflict. As the most warring nation on earth, 93% of its time in existence America’s been at war killing fellow humans somewhere on the planet. A Gallup poll several years ago showed that the rest of the world views the US as the greatest threat to world peace in no small measure due to CFR’s role shaping foreign policy. Of course part and parcel of this war agenda is the unprecedented buildup of the arms industry and military industrial complex that Eisenhower gravely warned us against in vain largely due to CFR’s misguided influence. Enormous defense contractor giants like Lockheed, Raytheon, Boeing and General Electric have been direct fat cat beneficiaries of the CFR war agenda making trillions in profit over the years thanks to the mutually self-serving Council on Foreign Relations.

And finally, the most glaring treasonous agenda of all that the Council on Foreign Relations has consistently maintained for near an entire century is the destruction of the United States as an independent, sovereign nation. The CFR has always envisioned and been working persistently towards a totalitarian one world government. Like so much corporate sponsored advertising, this CFR ad features powerful liars once again promising one thing and then betraying their promise by doing another. They clearly state that CFR has no agenda, yet the historical facts prove that the Council on Foreign Relations has always maintained the New World Order agenda of a one world government.

The elitist propaganda machine is obviously working overtime, engaged in a thinly veiled political ad campaign, a sleek glossy facelift designed to upgrade its Mr. Burns-David Rockefeller, rule-the-world image by appeasing and trying to win over a riled up American public ready to turn on its elite masters. After all, this year US citizens are fast realizing that everything we’ve been taught to believe is fiction, and that in reality a full blown oligarchy has been masquerading as a propped up fake democracy.

Americans are just now starting to realize that the glorious US history taught in our whitewashed schoolbooks has brainwashed multiple generations into wrongly believing America’s always been God’s gift and savior to humanity and the rest of the world. Tell that to all the darker skinned peoples around the globe who’ve been bombed, raped and murdered, starting on US soil with the Native Americans and kidnapped African slaves and their descendants.

The public is just now finally coming to terms with recognizing that the system’s been rigged against them for a long time. With Hillary’s criminal exposure, presidential elections are blatantly rigged, the two-tiered justice system is horrendously in-our-face rigged, the stock market’s rigged, gold prices are rigged.

The dumbed down education system that extends even to higher learning is rigged, having turned generations of college grads intolifetime indentured servants now unemployed or working minimum wage jobs. While college grad wages increased only 1.6% in the last quarter century, the student debt burden has skyrocketed 163.8%. The US meritocracy work ethic that preaches working hard all your life eventually pays off is rigged because the entire Ponzi schemed economy’s been rigged ever since the 1913 Federal Reserve Act. Placing privatized central banksters in charge of the nation’s money supply manufacturing paper fiat out of thin air while charging interests off invisible reserves that don’t even exist has given the elite unlimited power to infiltrate and hijack our government through organizations like the Federal Reserve and CFR that have systematically degenerated our once vibrant democratic republic into a fascist totalitarian police state on the verge of utter collapse.

The fact is that in this highly polarized, explosive culture of growing violence, fear, hate, distrust has favored Donald Trump, one angry, “politically incorrect”, racist billionaire-showman promising delusions of grandeur to bring back America’s long lost “greatness”. This is upsetting the elite’s apple cart, threatening to throw a monkey wrench into the status quo of the rigged power structure.

This unpredictable, recklessly volatile dynamic currently gripping America has the divided populace ever more agitated, unstable and angry over facing the cold hard reality that the nation so many of us grew up loving has been thoroughly fleeced and destroyed by the treasonous Clinton-Bush-Obama international crime cabal that governs the world employing the same bloody, lawless thuggery as organized crime. Their ruthlessly violent, demonically motivated tactics are one and the same, only the ruling elite and their political and corporate puppets have historically enjoyed a deceptive, undeserved legitimacy not afforded the mafia.

Despite what the CFR infomercial claims, history explicitly exposes the Council on Foreign Relations’ relentless real agenda of one world governance that from behind the scenes is already informally operating, and how its promotion of global warming, global scarcity, global overpopulation, global terrorism, global refugee crises, global war and global economic collapse, all have been covertly contrived, manipulated and engineered by the ruling elite.

The elite’s not so secret, final objective is to finalize a cashless, RFID microchipped society under the absolute tyranny and control of an entrenched one world government. As a war machine maker, the Council on Foreign Relations should remain an enemy to every citizen of the world who values and desires peace and freedom.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate and former US Army officer. He has written a manuscript based on his unique military experience entitled “Don’t Let The Bastards Getcha Down.” It examines and focuses on US international relations, leadership and national security issues. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In recent years he has focused on his writing, becoming an alternative media journalist. His blog site is at: http://empireexposed.blogspot.co.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Joachim Hagopian, Global Research, 2021

