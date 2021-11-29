Symptoms of the Omicron Variant Used to Cover Up Effects of COVID Vaccines

By Alberta Nationals

Recently the Botswana Government announced that a new variant of Covid had arisen from the Vaccinated. Read More.

One of the symptoms listed of the new Omicron Variant of Coronavirus; includes the following:

A number of heart-related complications may occur, including heart failure, arrhythmias, heart inflammation, and blood clotsVideo: What’s Going On? Athletes Dropping Like Flies. Heart Disease Endemic in Young Athletes.

This happens to be one of the primary negative effects of the COVID vaccines among men especially; which has led to a 5-fold increase in sudden and unexplained cardiac deaths in FIFA players in 2021. In fact, since December, 183 professional athletes and coaches have suddenly collapsed, 108 dead.

It looks like bureaucrats are already using the Omicron Variant to disguise the rapid increase in sudden and unexplained cardiac deaths in the vaccinated; just as they did with the Delta Variant.

Some athletes have begun to publicly question the mainstream narrative regarding these sudden cardiac events among the vaccinated.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1463568146166685701&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fsymptoms-omicron-variant-used-cover-up-effects-covid-vaccines%2F5763037&sessionId=257c0e31da874ad79e85845750b12d0198202226&theme=light&widgetsVersion=f001879%3A1634581029404&width=500px

