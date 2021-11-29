The Science Is Clear: Higher COVID “Vaccine” Coverage Equals Higher Excess Mortality

By Ethan Huff

Global Research, November 29, 2021Medical Extremism 27 November 2021

New research out of Germany shows that the most “vaccinated” areas of the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) also have the highest rates of excess mortality.

An English translation of the study’s findings explains that the less vaccinated the area, the higher the chances of survival. Conversely, the more vaccinated the area, the greater the rate of excess mortality.

“The correlation is + .31, is amazingly high and especially in an unexpected direction,” it explains.

“Actually, it should be negative, so that one could say: The higher the vaccination rate, the lower the excess mortality. However, the opposite is the case and this urgently needs to be clarified. Excess mortality can be observed in all 16 countries.”

Steve Kirsch of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund says that none of this is surprising to him. Since Chinese Virus injections are the deadliest class of “vaccine” in history by a factor of over 800, it only makes sense that people everywhere who take them are dying in droves.

“In plain English: vaccination makes things worse, not better,” he writes.

The original study is available for download as a Word document. Kirsch also uploaded an English version as a PDF for easy viewing.Excess Deaths from the “Vaccine” Point to a Depopulation Agenda

Skip the jab and save your life

Dr. Ute Bergner is credited with putting the research together. She formerly belonged to the FDP parliamentary group in the Thuringian state parliament, but has since switched to the “Citizens for Thuringia” party.

In a recent speech, Bergner presented the analysis that she had commissioned. Two statisticians, she explained, were instructed to look for a connection between the vaccination rate and excess mortality in Germany’s 16 federal states.

These two statisticians, Drs. Rolf Steyer and Gregor Kappler, analyzed the period from week 36 to week 40. This is what they found, as presented in a summary:

“Excess mortality can be found in all 16 countries. The number of Covid deaths reported by the RKI in the period under review consistently only represents a relatively small part of the excess mortality and above all cannot explain the critical issue: The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality.”

“The most direct explanation is: Complete vaccination increases the likelihood of death,” it goes on to explain.

The Unz Review put together a similar study that came to much the same conclusion. Everywhere in the world where Fauci Flu shots are widely administered is seeing a massive increase in excess mortality.

“Even excluding Covid deaths they were almost 20% above normal for the most recent week, and the trend is rising,” noted Alex Berenson on his Substack.

Obedience to the mandates, in other words, is just asking for death. This will become increasingly apparent as the full effects of the injections kick in over time.

In many cases, death does not occur immediately after the jab. This creates a false sense of “safety and effectiveness” that leads people to believe that everything is just fine.

Later down the road, however, is when the effects of the injections will become apparent. At that point, the death toll will skyrocket even more than it currently is, making it apparent that mass vaccination is just mass genocide in disguise.

“Please take ivermectin which has studies saying it cures cancer,” wrote one commenter at Steve Kirsch’s Substack to someone discussing non-vaccine remedies for the Chinese Virus.

“Or equivalent herbs and enzymes at least like quercetin, berberine, resveratrol, and sweet wormwood. There is a link between parasites and cancer.”

Another directed the already vaccinated to The Fleming Method website, which contains helpful information about how to mitigate and even eliminate some of the jab side effects.

*

Featured image is by Ali Raza from PxHereThe original source of this article is Medical ExtremismCopyright © Ethan Huff, Medical Extremism, 2021

