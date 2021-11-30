Rising Up Against COVID Inoculations and the Health Pass

By Stewart Brennan

Global Research, November 30, 2021

Over the past few months, people around the world have been rising up and pouring onto the streets of their nations to protest their governments enforcement of a health passport that only allows the vaccinated to participate in society. (1,2,3,4)

People are waking up as their freedoms disappear under a wash of government dictatorship. The threat is very real as nation after nation invokes a mandatory health pass and inoculations that violate ones’ personal sovereignty.

Governments around the world are either coercing or forcing their citizens to take dangerous inoculations which take away the peoples rights and freedoms while also punishing those who do not comply. (5,6,7) Human rights, which western countries claim to champion, have all been destroyed.

Disturbing but not surprising is that the mainstream news continues to back the totalitarian government narratives while refusing to carry out real investigative journalism; and as such, both the government and mainstream media continue to lose public trust as governments continue to bear down on the public with totalitarian and sometimes violent force (8).

Two of the major reasons why there is a rise in public awareness about the dangers of these COVID inoculations are, the rise in state brutality on protesters and the large numbers of vaccine injuries and the sudden death of people around the world after receiving these dangerous COVID inoculations.

Reports have been flooding social networks of sudden heart attacks after being inoculated, as the “COVID Vaccine Sudden Death Syndrome” continues to unfold on the public around the world. We are also seeing a huge uptick in heart attacks in very fit athletes (9a) (many of whom are soccer players (9b)) and game officials who are all in public view. The one thing these athletes and officials all have in common is that to work and travel in their sport they had to take the unnecessary COVID inoculations. And so, it becomes increasingly difficult for governments to trivialize or declare these sudden deaths as coincidence, especially with the deaths of so many athletes, who are in the best physical shape of their lives. They certainly shouldn’t be dying of heart attacks.

The news of athletes having heart problems is becoming a daily occurrence. Soccer players have been going through intensive cardio workouts for years without problems, with the exception of a rare case like an undetected birth defect, so why are we seeing so many heart problems now? (10) There is no way all these heart problems are a coincidence as some would have you believe. A full transparent investigation and dialog is required, but that will not happen will it judging by our government’s insane position.

Alarm bells are also ringing in pregnant mothers as we are now seeing a rise in stillbirths, (11,12) which of course is also supposed to be a rare occurrence in this day and age. Could this huge uptick in stillbirths have something to do with pregnant mothers receiving the COVID shot?! Yes, it seems very, very likely.

These deaths are only the beginning because the dangerous inoculations they are calling vaccines, not only change your DNA but they compromise your immune system (13) and there’s nothing that can change that fact with the exception of never taking these dangerous COVID inoculations (14) in the first place.

All this is happening right in front of everyone’s eyes while governments continue to censor and suppress information by doctors and scientists who are warning the world of the harmful effects from these dangerous COVID inoculations! Wouldn’t you want to at least listen to what these doctors and scientists have to say instead of them being censored, before you blindly play the establishments rigged roulette game? A game where the shot makes every player’s immune system a loser?!

Around the world, governments are continuing to ramp up a war on their own populations under the guise of a health emergency, and wouldn’t you know it, just as people are standing up against their governments health pass and mandatory inoculations, a new variant called “Omicron” (15,16) has popped up in Botswana and then South Africa, to close down society and potentially lock us all down, ending protests, while covering up the massive deaths attributed to the COVID shots.

An interesting twist to this story is that a Majority of South Africans refuse the COVID inoculations and so the S.A. govt has delayed / cancelled shipments of these mRNA inoculations (17). So, why do the South African people refuse COVID inoculations? Well because they have had very bad experiences with inoculations and sociopathic governments in the past (18) that’s why, and so they don’t trust those connected to the Global economic cartel, and nor should you.

The immediate response by the global economic cartel to South Africa’s request for a delay in delivering US pharma jabs on November 24th, 2021, was to declare a new covid variant from South Africa 48 hours later and then isolate the country from the rest of the world. This has a significant economic consequence on the people of South Africa and other African nations (19) of course…it’s a punishment, or retaliation for not towing the economic cartels big pharma line it would seem.

Will this new so called COVID variant, “Omicron” be used as the reason and excuse to lockdown the World in December, cancel family Christmas celebrations and then use their new variant as a reason to force their mRNA & DNA poisoned shots on the entire global population? They are certainly moving in that direction.

In Austria, Hungary and other European countries, they are already declaring mandatory COVID inoculations on the public with severe punishments to those who resist, and that was before “Omicron”.Medical Information Is Being Suppressed to Cover Up for the False COVID Narrative

The one shining light in this episode of the twilight zone is that the tyrannical push by our governments is also waking up more people to the insane sociopathic narrative that politicians, tied to the W.H.O. (World Health Organization) are pushing on the world.

The Next Battle in the War on Information

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter resigned today (20).

Although it’s true that Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have been using censorship to suppress information on the Internet, Twitter was the only one of the three major networks that did not completely stomp out information on COVID and alternative voices even with a shadow ban in place. However, as Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter’s CEO, to make way for…someone else, (21) there are no guarantee’s that we will have any freedom of speech left on Twitter. The timing of Dorsey’s departure is very suspect as we all know instinctively what’s coming, “More Censorship”, especially now that the establishment has unveiled their new fear monster “Omicron”.

Will the new order that arises at Twitter be corporate puppets with a pro-censorship attitude? Or will they be free speech inclined? Count on more censorship…

Last Word

People around the world need to continue standing up and uniting against the mandatory inoculations, the health pass and societal segregation. The future is in our hands yet we are now at a crossroads that will define the future governance of the human race. We either stand against fascist totalitarianism now and emerge with our rights and freedoms in tact or we perish under the boots of tyranny. The direction we go depends upon you, be brave, be determined and Rise up!

*

This article was originally published on World United News.

Stewart Brennan is a Geo-political and economic analyst, activist, blogger and author. He’s worked in the Aviation, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics Industries and is the author of “The Activist Poet”, two books of political activism and poetry, and several blogs including World United News and World United Music.

Notes

1. Australia – Thousand’s flood streets to decry vaccine mandate

https://www.rt.com/news/541490-australia-massive-protests-mandates/

2. Zagreb, Croatia Rises Against COVID Mandates

the revolution will not be televised.



Zagreb, Croatia 🇭🇷 RISES against covid mandates



“you will not take our children”#RESIST ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/2TDBFGdfig — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 20, 2021

3. Vienna Austria Rises Against COVID Mandates

the revolution will not be televised.



Vienna, Austria 🇦🇹 RISES against covid mandates #RESIST ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/2UTHqp5FlA — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2021

4. Rome Italy Rises Against COVID Mandates

the revolution will not be televised.



Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 RISES against covid mandates #RESIST ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/Z3GPG2Asdg — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2021

5. Austria Imposes Lockdowns for Everyone

https://www.rt.com/news/540714-austria-lockdown-for-everyone/

6. Greece Bans Unvacinated Indoors

https://www.rt.com/news/540690-greece-bans-unvaccinated-indoor/

7. France continues to force health pass

https://www.rt.com/news/540698-france-covid19-lockdown-health/

8. Police fire rubber bullets at anti-vax protesters in Melbourne as demonstrators storm war memorial

https://www.rt.com/news/535516-australia-covid19-melbourne-vaccines-protest/

9a. Compilation of News reports of Athletes Having Heart Attacks

9b. What’s Going On! Compilation video of Athletes suffering heart attacks

10. British Dr John Campbell warns of a huge increase of heart attacks

Can anyone identify this individual? His data matches other such information posted in recent days. pic.twitter.com/ptbFVS6Ip4 — Ben 🕊 (@1BJDJ) November 29, 2021

11. Canada – Stillbirths Exploding Across Canada in Fully Vaccinated Mothers

12. Scotland – Investigation Launched into Abnormal Spike in Newborn Baby Deaths

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19726487.investigation-launched-abnormal-spike-newborn-baby-deaths-scotland/

13. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Explains the Immune System (Video)

14. Dr. Ryan Cole on Dangerous Vaccine Effects

15. Omicron

https://www.rt.com/news/541483-omicron-variant-fears-world/

16. Omicron Over Reaction

https://www.rt.com/russia/541649-agranovsky-omicron-danger-overreaction/

17. Nov 24th, 2021 – South Africa wants Delivery of COVID Inoculations Delayed

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-24/s-africa-wants-j-j-pfizer-vaccine-delivery-delay-news24-says

18. This is why Africans are not taking the Gates led vaccines

https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/18855

19. Growing list of countries with curbs over ‘super mutant’ strain

https://www.rt.com/news/541399-eu-africa-travel-coronavirus/

20. Jack Dorsey Resignation Letter

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

21. Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter Board

https://www.rt.com/usa/541661-jack-dorsey-leaves-twitter-board/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/rising-up-against-covid-inoculations-health-pass/5763103