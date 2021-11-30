Video: Ready for Nuclear Holocaust with Russia Over Ukraine?

By Rep Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson
Global Research, November 30, 2021Tulsi Gabbard 16 April 2021
Are we prepared to see our loved ones burn alive in a nuclear holocaust in a war with Russia over Ukraine?
If not, cut out the macho saber rattling and de-escalate before it’s too late.
Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Video: What's Going On? Athletes Dropping Like Flies. Heart Disease Endemic in Young Athletes.

The original source of this article is Tulsi Gabbard
Copyright © Rep Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, 2021
