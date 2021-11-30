November 30, 2021

Video: Ready for Nuclear Holocaust with Russia Over Ukraine?

By Rep Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson

Global Research, November 30, 2021Tulsi Gabbard 16 April 2021

Are we prepared to see our loved ones burn alive in a nuclear holocaust in a war with Russia over Ukraine?

If not, cut out the macho saber rattling and de-escalate before it’s too late.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Video: What’s Going On? Athletes Dropping Like Flies. Heart Disease Endemic in Young Athletes.The original source of this article is Tulsi GabbardCopyright © Rep Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker CarlsonTulsi Gabbard, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-ready-nuclear-holocaust-russia-over-ukraine/5763126

Posted by on November 30, 2021 in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , .

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.