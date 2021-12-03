Research “Game-changer”: Spike Protein Increases Heart Attacks and Destroys Immune ​System

By Mike Whitney

Global Research, December 03, 2021

“This is really a technology designed to poison people, there’s really no two-ways about it.” Dr. Michael Palmer on mRNA vaccines

***

Question– Does the Covid-19 vaccine cause heart attacks?

Answer– It does, and researchers are closer to understanding the mechanism that triggers those events.

Question– How can I be sure you’re telling the truth?

Answer– Well, for starters, there’s a research paper that appeared recently in the prestigious Circulation magazine that draws the same conclusion. Here’s an excerpt from the paper:

“We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium (layer of cells lining the blood vessels) and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis (clotting), cardiomyopathy, (a group of diseases that affect the heart muscle) and other vascular events following vaccination.” (“Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning”, Circulation)

It’s actually quite rare for researchers to be so blunt in their analysis, but there it is in black and white. As you can see, they didn’t pull their punches. Here’s how Alex Berenson summed it up on his blogsite at Substack:

“A new study of 566 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines shows that signs of cardiovascular damage soared following the shots. The risk of heart attacks or other severe coronary problems more than doubled months after the vaccines were administered, based on changes in markers of inflammation and other cell damage. Patients had a 1 in 4 risk for severe problems after the vaccines, compared to 1 in 9 before. (“If you like heart problems, you’ll love the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines”, Alex Berenson, Substack)

“Doubled”? “The risk of heart attacks.. more than doubled” after vaccination?

Apparently, so. No wonder cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra is so flabbergasted. Here’s what he said in a recent interview:

“Extraordinary, disturbing and upsetting. We now have evidence of a plausible biological mechanism of how mRNA vaccine may be contributing to increased cardiac events. The abstract is published in the highest impact cardiology journal so we must take these findings very seriously.”

Indeed, we must, but our public health experts continue to pretend that nothing has changed, even though more and more professionals continue to speak out. Here’s Malhotra again:

“I have alot of interaction with the cardiology community across the UK, and anecdotally, I have been told by colleagues that they are seeing younger and younger people coming in with heart attacks…. Now since July, there’s been at least 10,000 non-covid deaths, and most of those have been driven by circulatory disease, in other words, heart attack and stroke. And there’s been a 30% increase in deaths at home, often because of cardiac arrest…. (So) The signal is quite strong… This needs to be investigated… And I think it is high-time that policymakers around the world put an end to the mandates, because –if this signal is correct– then history will not be on their side and the public will not forgive them for it.” (Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine, Bitchute, 1:35)

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/QChTO3EXa7H2/

Shocking, right? And what’s more shocking is the media’s response which is aimed at concealing the fact that these toxic injections pose a clear threat to the lives of millions. Is that overstating the case?

No, not at all.

So, what conclusions can we draw from this new research? What is the science telling us?

It’s telling us that the vaccine can reduce the flow of blood to the heart, damage heart tissue, and greatly increase the risk of a heart attack. The authors are telling readers point-blank that the vaccine can either kill or severely injure them. Can you see that?

Question– I can’t say. I haven’t read the report.

Answer– No, you haven’t, and you probably won’t either since the big news organizations and social media giants are going to make sure it never sees the light of day. But just read that one paragraph over again and try to grasp what the authors are saying. They’re saying that many people who choose to get vaccinated will either die or have years shaved off their lives. And–remember–this isn’t an opinion piece. It’s science. It’s also a straightforward repudiation of a mass vaccination campaign that is demonstrably killing people.

Question– You always exaggerate. This is just one report from one group of researchers. I could easily provide you with research that refutes your theory.

Answer– I’m sure you could, in fact there’s a small army of industry-employed propagandists (aka– “fact checkers”) who spend all their waking hours cobbling together fake news stories that do just that; discredit the science that veers even slightly from the official narrative. The truth is, the pro-vaxx disinformation campaign has been vastly more effective than the vaccine itself. I don’t think even you’d disagree with that.

Question– I do disagree with that, and I resent your characterization of the widespread support for these essential procedures as “pro-vaxx disinformation”. That is an extremely biased and ignorant statement.

Answer– Is it? In the last few weeks, we’ve produced hard evidence that a great many people who died after vaccination, died from the vaccination. We showed, for example, that two German pathology professors, Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang, found that in five of the ten autopsies, “the two physicians rate the connection between death and vaccination as very probable, in two cases as probable.” These same doctors found that “lymphocytic myocarditis, the most common diagnosis.…(along with) autoimmune phenomena, reduction in immune capacity, acceleration of cancer growth, vascular damage “endothelitis”, vasculitis, perivasculitis and erythrocyte “clumping”.. In other words, the whole ‘dog’s breakfast’ of maladies that have been linked to the “poison-death shot”. (See full report here; “Lymphocyte riot’: Pathologists investigate deaths after Corona vaccination”, Free West Media)

These same pathologists found evidence of a “lymphocyte riot”, potentially in all tissues and organs. (Note– Lymphocytes are white blood cells in the immune system that swing into action to fight invaders or pathogen-infected cells. A “lymphocyte riot” suggests the immune system has gone crazy trying to counter the effects of billions of spike proteins located in cells in the bloodstream. As the lymphocytes are depleted, the body grows more susceptible to other infections which may explain why a large number of people are now contracting respiratory viruses in late summer.)

The autopsies provide hard evidence that the vaccines do, in fact, cause significant tissue damage. So, my question to you is this: How do you brush aside the rock-solid proof that the vaccines inflict significant injury on people who get injected? Do you need to examine the maligned corpses yourself before you change your mind and admit you’re wrong?

Question– Nothing can be deduced from just 10 autopsies. More than a billion people have been vaccinated so far, and the deaths are still within an acceptable range given the severity of the disease.

Answer– “The severity of the disease”? You mean a virus that is survived by over 99.98% of the people who catch it? You mean an infection that –according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins– killed 351,000 in the US in 2020 which is roughly half the number of people who die from heart disease every year? And when you say: “Nothing can be deduced from just 10 autopsies”, you are very much mistaken. You can detect a pattern of vaccine-generated disease that is produced by the injection of a toxic substance (spike protein) that causes bleeding, clotting and autoimmunity even in the people who survive. “Survival” does not mean undamaged. Oh, no. And anyone who has seen the many videos of healthy athletes dropping dead on the field of play months after being jabbed, should understand that “There go I but for the grace of God.” Bottom line: If you get injected, you’re never going to know whether you’ll be struck-down without warning by a similar cardio-type event. (See: “At least 69 athletes collapse in one month, many dead”, freewestmedia.com)

Do you think that if these athletes knew they could die from the vaccine, they would have made the choice they did?

Question– You’re being overly dramatic. Naturally, not everyone is going to react the same to an emergency-use drug, but– on balance– the vaccines have mitigated the impact of a deadly pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen for more than a century.

Answer– You really believe that, don’t you? Just like you really believe that Covid-19 is a totally unique and “novel” virus. If you just researched it a bit, you’d know that that theory has been thoroughly debunked. The Coronavirus isn’t new; it is an iteration of numerous other infections that have spread through the population for a least 2 decades. Take a look at this except from a research paper by the Doctors for Covid Ethics and you’ll see what I’m talking about:

“Several studies have demonstrated that circulating SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG and IgA antibodies became detectable within 1-2 weeks after application of mRNA vaccines... Rapid production of IgG and IgA always indicates a secondary, memory-type response that is elicited through re-stimulation of pre-existing immune cells…. Importantly, however, IgG rose faster than IgM, which confirms that the early IgG response was indeed of the memory type. This memory response indicates pre-existing, cross-reactive immunity due to previous infectionwith ordinary respiratory human coronavirus strains….

Memory-type responses have also been documented with respect to T-cell-mediated immunity. Overall, these findings indicate that our immune system efficiently recognizes SARS-CoV-2 as “known” even on first contact. Severe cases of the disease thus cannot be ascribed to lacking immunity. Instead, severe cases might very well be caused or aggravated by pre-existing immunity through antibody-dependent enhancement.

This study confirms the above assertion that the immune response to initial contact with SARS-CoV-2 is of the memory type. In addition, it shows that this reaction occurs with almost all individuals, and particularly also with those who experience no manifest clinical symptoms.

Conclusion– The collective findings discussed above clearly show that the benefits of vaccination are highly doubtful. In contrast, the harm the vaccines do is very well substantiated, with more than 15.000 vaccination-associated deaths now documented in the EU drug adverse events database (EudraVigilance), and over 7.000 more deaths within the UK and the US.” (“Letter to Physicians: Four New Scientific Discoveries Regarding COVID-19 Immunity and Vaccines – Implications for Safety and Efficacy”, Doctors for Covid Ethics)

Repeat: If the vast majority of people already have robust, pre-existing immunity, “then the benefits of vaccination are highly doubtful.”

​Is that a reasonable “evidence-based” conclusion? And, if it is, then shouldn’t there have been a debate on this matter before over a billion people were inoculated with an experimental substance that causes, bleeding, clotting, autoimmunity, strokes, and heart attacks? And how could it not be true, after all, if there was no pre-existing immunity in a US population of 330 million people, then the number of fatalities would be exponentially higher. Instead, after a full two years of exposure– the percentage of deaths in the US is still less than one-third of one percent, a veritable drop in the bucket. Would that be possible with a truly super-contagious “novel” virus?

No, it would not be possible, which means that Fauci and Co lied. And the reason they lied was to convince people that they’re more vulnerable than they really are. It’s just one of many fearmongering scams they used to promote the vaccine: “Get vaccinated or die”, that was the message.

Doesn’t that bother you? Doesn’t it bother you to know the government and public health authorities twisted the truth in order to dupe you into an invasive and potentially-lethal medical procedure?

Question– I think our public health officials did the best they could given the circumstances.

Answer– I think you are wrong about that. I think they have lied repeatedly in order to advance a predominantly-political agenda. But, let’s assume you’re right for a minute. Then why do they continue to ignore groundbreaking research that conflicts with their political objectives? Have you thought about that? I already mentioned the shocking report above that indicates the vaccine reduces the flow of blood to the heart and increases the risk of a heart attack. Have you heard a peep out of Fauci or Walensky about that report?

No, not a thing.

Why do you think that is? You’d assume that if Fauci had our best interests in mind, he’d use his sway with the media to spread-the-word far and wide. But, no. He’s made no effort to confirm what the research indicates; that there’s a clear link between the production of the spike protein and cardiovascular damage. He hasn’t lifted a finger in that regard, and it shows. The surge in fatalities and the sharp uptick in excess deaths in the vast number of countries that launched mass vaccination campaigns earlier in the year, are mainly circulatory deaths, that is, heart attacks, strokes and the like. The latest example of this phenom is the Netherlands which has seen a 20% spike in deaths over the previous year. Check it out:

“Last week the number of deaths was more than 20 percent higher than usual for this time of year. The Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported 3 750 deaths, nearly 850 more than expected. According to the statistical office, the higher mortality can be seen in all age groups.

In the Netherlands, 85 percent of people over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, and many had their jabs only recently. …

Dutch officials have started injecting those 80 with boosters on Thursday, weeks earlier than planned…

Based on weekly data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in the UK, vaccinated people under 60 are twice as likely to die as unvaccinated people. And overall deaths in Britain are far above normal.

As in Germany, Swedes also appear to die at rates 20 percent or more above normal for weeks after receiving their second Covid jab, according to data from a Swedish study.” (“Dutch deaths more than 20% higher than previous year”, Free West Media)

And this isn’t just happening in the Netherlands and Germany either. It’s happening everywhere that mass vaccination campaigns were launched earlier in the year. Now, all of those countries are seeing a sharp uptick in cardiac arrests, strokes, vascular damage and blood clots. Why? What did we do differently in 2021 than we did in the years before?

Question– Where are you going with this? I feel like you’re setting me up for something?

Answer– I am. I want you to admit that the data now supports the case for terminating the vaccination campaign immediately. That’s my main objective, to convince people that we’re on the wrong track and need to stop this madness before more people die.

Did you know that the vaccines also damage the immune system?

It’s true, the injections are immuno-suppressant which means the body is less capable of fighting off infections, viruses and diseases. Think about that for a minute. The vaccine was supposed to protect its recipients from sickness and death, instead it does the exact opposite. It prevents cells from producing the antibodies that are needed to stave-off infection. Check out this short blurb from Dr. David Bauer of Francis Crick Institute who explains what’s going on:

“So, the key message from our finding is that, we found that recipients of the Pfizer vaccine– those who have two doses– have five to six-fold lower of neutralizing antibodies. These are the “gold standard” private-security antibodies of your immune system, which block the virus from getting into your cells in the first place. So, we found that that’s less for people with two doses. We also found that for people with just one dose of the Pfizer jab, that they are less likely to have high levels of these antibodies in their blood. And perhaps most importantly, we see that the older you are, the lower your levels are likely to be, and the time since you’ve had your second jab, the longer that time goes on, the lower your levels are likely to be. So, that’s telling us that we’re probably going to need to prioritize boosters for older and more vulnerable people, coming up soon, especially if this new variant spreads.” (“Dr David LV Bauer Francis Crick institute destroys the immune system”, Bitchute, 1 minute)

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/cK9XuSb8Pz25/

6-times less neutralizing antibodies?

Yep. Like we said, the vaccine suppresses the immune system which opens a pathway to infection. Here’s how Alex Berenson summed it up in an article he posted recently on Substack:

“What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus….

This means vaccinated people will be far more vulnerable to mutations in the spike protein EVEN AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN INFECTED AND RECOVERED ONCE...

… it probably is still more evidence the vaccines may interfere with the development of robust long-term immunity post-infection.” (“URGENT: Covid vaccines will keep you from acquiring full immunity EVEN IF YOU ARE INFECTED AND RECOVER“, Alex Berenson, Substack)

But how can that be? How can the government, the public health establishment and the drug companies push a vaccine that actually makes people more vulnerable to disease? It makes no sense, right; unless, of course, the object is to make people sicker and more likely to die? Is that what’s going on?

Indeed, it is. Here’s more from a Pfizer whistleblower:

“A former Pfizer employee, now working as a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst, has provided evidence in a public meeting in September suggesting that Pfizer is aware that these shots can cause those vaccinated to be more prone to contracting COVID-19 and infections.

According to the whistleblower Karen Kingston, “So, when they weren’t injected, their infection rate was 1.3% and when they got injected, it was 4.34%. It went up by over 300%. They had less infection when they had no protection. So, that’s a problem.” (“VIDEO: Former Pfizer Employee Says COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Recipients to Become More Susceptible to the Virus”, Gateway Pundit)

Why isn’t this front-page news? Why is the science being suppressed? Why are the claims of credible professionals being swept under the rug, censored on social media, and brushed aside by our public health officials?

The only reasonable explanation, is that the authors of the mass vaccination campaign want to conceal the dangers of the vaccine from the public, because what they really care about is universal vaccination, making sure that all 7 billion people on Planet Earth are vaccinated come hell-or-high-water. As you can see, the science hasn’t deterred them at all. They are just as determined to implement their plan as they were on Day 1, maybe more so.

Take a look at this clip from an explosive paper that shows how the spike protein enters the nucleus of our cells causing incalculable damage to the immune system. This cutting-edge research has caused a furor in the scientific community.

“Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2) has led to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) pandemic, severely affecting public health and the global economy. Adaptive immunity plays a crucial role in fighting against SARS–CoV–2 infection and directly influences the clinical outcomes of patients. Clinical studies have indicated that patients with severe COVID–19 exhibit delayed and weak adaptive immune responses; however, the mechanism by which SARS–CoV–2 impedes adaptive immunity remains unclear. Here, by using an in vitro cell line, we report that the SARS–CoV–2 spike protein significantly inhibits DNA damage repair, which is required for effective V(D)J recombination in adaptive immunity.

Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 and 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site. Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines.” (“SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro”, SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro”, mdpi.com)

What does it mean?

It means that the spike protein enters the nucleus of our cells and damages our DNA. That was not supposed to happen. The vaccine was not supposed to penetrate the inner sanctum where our genetic material is stored. Once it makes its way to the nucleus, the spike protein prevents the repair of broken DNA which, in turn, impacts the proliferation of B-cells and T-cells that are essential in the fight against infection. (Note– The spike also effects specific genes that are highly “predispositional for cancer development… so, this is clearly news of great significance that should not be taken lightly.” (See– “Spike protein inside nucleus enhancing DNA damage? – COVID-19 mRNA vaccines update 1″, youtube, 12 minutes)

Here’s how Dr. Mobeen Syed explains the effects of the spike protein on the immune system: (I transcribed this myself and apologize for any errors.)

“The spike protein enters the nucleus, and not just the spike but also the non-structural proteins end up in the nucleus as well. They do not just contaminate the DNA, but also interfere with the machinery and repair of the DNA… When our cells are dividing, there are strict mechanisms to make sure the DNA is correctly repaired, and correctly copied, otherwise the cell will become a cancer cell. We have an elaborate mechanism to repair DNA…. There are multiple mechanisms for DNA repair, because there are multiple kinds of repair… These two mechanisms are important, because these two mechanisms of repair are impaired by the spike proteins presence.… When any infection occurs, the B cells and T cells proliferate. Increasing in number, means making copies of the DNA… Proliferation itself is an important immune response. The creation of the antibodies requires functioning DNA...

What I am explaining here is that DNA break-and-repair can also be done in immune cells intentionally for the normal function of the immune system. Every B and T cell needs a variable binding sight to attach to the antigen, and to create that variation we need the DNA to randomly restructure which needs DNA break-and-repair … Imagine there are repair enzymes in our body that go to the broken DNA and fix it. Now imagine that these repair enzymes no longer go to the site of the broken DNA or even are produced? Researchers found that when the nonstructural proteins are drawn into the nucleus, then reduced proliferation of the (B and T) cells occurs… and our ability to respond to infections will not be good.” (“Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair”Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair”, you tube)

Imagine if someone or some group of powerful elites wanted to reduce the global population by many billions of people. And they figured the best way to achieve that objective would be to inject people with a mysterious pathogen that had been secretly developed in foreign labs for over a decade. Imagine if that lethal antigen not only triggered heart attacks, strokes and catastrophic vascular injury, but also disabled the body’s critical defense (immune) system, thus, increasing one’s susceptibility to infections, viruses and diseases by many orders of magnitude. Imagine if we saw signs that this plan was unfolding before our very eyes, from the mountain of corpses that were riddled with killer lymphocytes, to the sharp rise in excess deaths and all-cause mortality, to the unexplained surge in cardiac arrests, strokes, autoimmunity, bleeding, clotting, headaches, bruising, inflammation, heart-valve problems, brain bleeds, vascular, neurological and respiratory diseases all suspiciously linked to the initiation of a mass vaccination campaign.

Could such a thing could happen in this day and age? Could anyone be bold enough to launch a war against humanity? Is anyone capable of such evil?

Yes, they are.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on The Unz Review.

Michael Whitney, renowned geopolitical and social analyst based in Washington State. He initiated his career as an independent citizen-journalist in 2002 with a commitment to honest journalism, social justice and World peace.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Featured image is from TURThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Mike Whitney, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/spike-protein-increases-heart-attacks-destroys-immune-%e2%80%8bsystem/5763408