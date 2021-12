Richard Wolff

Prof Wolff takes a look at where the United States and China are competing, and how they are influencing the rest of the world. Only time will tell what strategies will determine the future of this relationship.

Ask Prof Wolff: Capitalism Depends on Empire

A Patron of Economic Update asks: “I’ve also been listening to Michael Parenti quite a bit, and I think he’s right to focus on how we have materially benefitted from being an empirical world power.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56908.htm