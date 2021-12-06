By David John Sorensen and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

Purpose

The purpose of this report is to document how all over the world millions of people have died, and hundreds of millions of serious adverse events have occurred, after injections with the experimental mRNA gene therapy. We also reveal the real risk of an unprecedented genocide.

Facts

We aim to only present scientific facts and stay away from unfounded claims. The data is clear and verifiable. Over one hundred references can be found for all presented information, which is provided as a starting point for further investigation.

Complicity

The data suggests that we may currently be witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world. The severity of this situation compels us to ask this critical question: will we rise to the defense of billions of innocent people? Or will we permit personal profit over justice, and be complicit? Networks of lawyers all over the world are preparing class-action lawsuits to prosecute all who are serving this criminal agenda. To all who have been complicit so far, we say: There is still time to turn and choose the side of truth. Please make the right choice.

Worldwide

Although this report focuses on the situation in the United States, it also applies to the rest of the world, as the same type of experimental injections with similar death rates – and comparable systems of corruption to hide these numbers – are used worldwide. Therefore we encourage everyone around the world to share this report. May it be a wake-up call for all of humanity.

At least 5 times more deaths, CDC whistleblower signs sworn affidavit

VAERS data from the American CDC shows that as of September 17, 2021, already 726,963 people suffered adverse events, including stroke, heart failure, blood clots, brain disorders, convulsions, seizures, inflammations of brain & spinal cord, life-threatening allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, arthritis, miscarriage, infertility, rapid-onset muscle weakness, deafness, blindness, narcolepsy, and cataplexy.

Besides the astronomical number of severe side effects, the CDC reports that 15,386 people died as a result of receiving the experimental injections.

However, a CDC healthcare fraud detection expert named Jane Doe investigated this and came to the shocking discovery that the number of deaths is at least five times higher than what the CDC is admitting. In fact, in her initial communications to professor in medicine Dr. Peter McCullough, this whistleblower said that the number of deaths is ten times higher. The CDC health fraud detection expert signed an affidavit, in which she stated her findings. She carefully chose the wordings ‘…under-reported by a conservative factor of at least five’, but as she revealed initially, the factor could also be ten. Here is an excerpt of the affidavit: 1

‘I have, over the last 25 years, developed over 100 distinct healthcare fraud detection algorithms. … When the COVID-19 vaccine clearly became associated with patient death and harm, I was inclined to investigate the matter. It is my professional estimate that VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5. … and have assessed that the deaths occurring within 3 days of vaccination are higher than those reported in VAERS by a factor of at least 5.’

According to this CDC health fraud detection expert the number of vaccine deaths in the U.S. is not 15,386 but somewhere between 80,000 and 160,000.

The CDC is also vastly underreporting other adverse events, like severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis). The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reported that a study showed how the actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC.2, 3 On top of that, a private researcher took a close look at the VAERS database, and tried looking up specific case-ID’s. He found countless examples where the original death records were deleted, and in some cases, the numbers have been switched for milder reactions. He says:

‘What the analysis of all the case numbers is telling us right now is that there’s approximately 150,000 cases that are missing, that were there, that are no longer there. The question is, are they all deaths?’ 4

How criminal the CDC is, was also revealed a few years ago, when researchers investigated the link between vaccines and autism. They found that there indeed is a direct connection. So what did the CDC do? All the researchers came together and a large dustbin was placed in the middle of the room. In it they threw all the documents that showed the link between autism and vaccinations. Thus, the evidence was destroyed. Subsequently, a so-called ‘scientific’ article was published in Pediatric, stating that vaccinations do not cause autism. However, a leading scientist within the CDC, William Thompson, exposed this crime. He publicly admitted:

‘I was involved in misleading millions of people about the possible negative side effects of vaccines. We lied about the scientific findings.’ 5

The worst example of criminal methodology used to hide vaccine deaths is the fact that the CDC doesn’t consider a person vaccinated until two weeks after their second injection. This means that anyone who dies during the weeks before or the two weeks after the second injection, are considered unvaccinated deaths, and are therefore not counted as vaccine deaths. By doing this, they can ignore the vast majority of deaths following the injection. This is the nr 1 method used in nations worldwide to hide the countless numbers of vaccine deaths. 6,7

300,000 adverse events, Moderna hides hundreds of thousands of reports

A whistleblower from Moderna made a screenshot of an internal company notice labelled “Confidential – For internal distribution only”, showing there were 300,000 adverse events reported in only three months:

‘This enabled the team to effectively manage approximately 300,000 adverse event reports and 30,000 medical information requests in a three month span to support the global launch of their COVID-19 vaccine.’ 8

50,000 Medicare vaccinated died, US death rate probably near 250, 000

Attorney Thomas Renz received information from a whistleblower inside the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS), which reveals how 48,465 people died shortly after receiving their injections. He emphasized that these death numbers are from only 18% of the U.S. population.9 If we apply this to the entire U.S. population, that would mean a death rate of ± 250,000. Other factors also play a role of course, such as the age of the Medicare patients, and the younger members of the American people, so we can’t simply extrapolate this to the entire U.S. population. But we do see that something extremely serious is going on.

Less than 1% is reported, the actual number is 100x higher

All this information already shows us that the number of adverse events and deaths is a multitude of what is being told to the public. The situation is however still far worse than most of us can even imagine. The famous Lazarus report from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care inc. in 2009 revealed that in general only 1% of adverse events from vaccines is being reported: 10

‘Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.’

According to this study, numbers of adverse events and deaths should be multiplied with a factor of 100, in order to understand the true prevalence of serous vaccine injuries.

Reasons for underreporting, the population is misinformed

The reason that less than 1% of adverse events is reported, is first of all because the majority of the population is not aware of the existence of reporting systems for vaccine injuries. Secondly, the pharmaceutical industry has been waging an unrelenting media war over the past decades against all medical experts, who attempted to inform the public about the dangers of vaccines. One deployed strategy is name-calling, and the negative label ‘anti-vaxxer’ was chosen to shame and blame all scientists, physicians, and nurses who speak out about the devastation caused by vaccinations.

Because of this criminal campaign of aggressive suppression of adverse events data, the majority of the population is clueless that vaccines can cause any harm at all.

The widespread propaganda by the vaccine companies, who use government agencies as their main carousel, simply told humanity for decades that adverse events are a very rare occurrence. When vaccinated people, therefore, suffer from serious adverse events, it doesn’t even occur to them that this could be from previous injections, and naturally don’t report it as such.

During the current world crisis the attacks on medical experts who are warning about vaccines, have gone to an even higher level. Medical experts are now being completely de-platformed from all social media, their websites are deranked by Google, entire YouTube channels are deleted, many have lost their jobs, and in some countries, medical experts have been arrested in an attempt to suppress the truth about the experimental covid injections.

Several countries are now labeling scientists who speak out against vaccines ‘domestic terrorists’. It is clear that all means have to be deployed by the criminal vaccine cartel to suppress what is going on with these injections.

As a result, countless medical professionals are afraid to report adverse events, which further contributes to the underreporting of these side effects.

Additionally, the amount of scientific information warning for these dangerous biological agents, and the number of medical experts warning humanity, is so overwhelming and almost omnipresent – despite the aggressive attempts to silence them – that it is virtually impossible for any medical professional to not be at least somewhat aware of the risk they are taking, by administering an untested DNA altering injection, without even informing their patients of what is being injected into their body. If they then see their patients die or become disabled for life, they are naturally afraid of being held accountable, and therefore have yet another motivation for not reporting the adverse events.

Lastly: many medical professionals receive financial incentives to promote the vaccines. In the United Kingdom for example nurses get ₤10 per needle they put into a child. That again is a reason for them to not report adverse events.

250,000 vaccine comments, Facebook reveals tsunami of adverse events

A local ABC News Station posted a request on Facebook for people to share their stories of unvaccinated loved ones that died. They wanted to make a news story on this. What happened was totally unexpected. In five days time over 250,000 people posted comments, but not about unvaccinated loved ones. All the comments talk about vaccinated loved ones that died shortly after being injected, or that are disabled for life. The 250,000 comments reveal a shocking death wave among the population, and the heart wrenching suffering these injections are causing. The post was already shared 200,000 times, and counting… 11

Notice in the last comment how the lady says that everybody in the hospital is afraid to report this as a vaccine reaction, and another person says ‘the doctors can’t report it’.

That is proof of what I explained earlier: Most medical professionals are either too terrified to report adverse events, or they are simply corrupt. This causes the true prevalence of vaccine injuries to remain hidden from the world, which is powerful real life evidence fot what the Lazarus report revealed: only 1% of vaccine injuries are reported to the authorities. The 250,000+ comments show that once people find a place to report suffering caused by the injections, we see a tsunami…

Vaccine deaths summary, it is far worse than we think

VAERS published 726,963 adverse events, including 15,386 deaths as of September 17, 2021

CDC fraud expert says that number of deaths is at least five times, and possibly ten times higher

A whistleblower from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) revealed how almost 50,000 people died from the injections. They represent only 20% of the U.S. population, meaning

that if this data is applied to the entire population 250,000 have died 150,000 reports have been rejected or scrubbed by the VAERS system

The actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC

Everyone who dies before two weeks after the second injection, is not considered a vaccine death, which causes the majority of early vaccine deaths to be ignored

Moderna received over 300,000 reports of adverse events in only three months-time

The Lazarus Report shows that only 1% of adverse events is being reported by the public The majority of the population is not aware of the existence of systems where they can report vaccine adverse events

The shaming and blaming of medical professionals who say anything against the vaccines, cause many in the medical community to avoid reporting adverse events

The fear of being held accountable after administering an injection that killed or disabled patients, further prevents medical personnel from reporting it

Having accepted financial incentives to promote, and administer the covid vaccines, also stops medical personnel from reporting adverse events

Profit driven vaccine manufacturers have every reason not to report the destruction their untested experimental products are causing

250,000+ Facebook users comment about vaccine deaths and serious injuries

World experts warn humanity, leading scientists issue grave warnings

This alarming data leads world experts, like the Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, Dr. Luc Montagnier, to issue a grave warning that we are currently facing the greatest risk of worldwide genocide, in the history of humanity.12 Even the inventor of the mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone, warns against these injections that are using his technology.13,14 The situation is so severe that former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon came forward to warn humanity for these extremely dangerous injections. One of his best known videos is titled ‘A Final Warning’.15 Another world renown scientist, Geert Vanden Bossche, former Head of Vaccine Development Office in Germany, and Chief Scientific Officer at Univac, also risks his name and career, by bravely speaking out against administration of the covid shots. The vaccine developer warns that the injections can compromise the immunity of the vaccinated, making them vulnerable for every new variant.16, 17 World War II holocaust survivors wrote to the European Medicines Agency demanding the injections to be stopped, which they consider to be a new holocaust. 18

Vaccine deaths worldwide, the same goes for nations around the world

The situation we described in the United States illustrates the destruction caused by these injections. We will briefly touch upon some other countries, to prove that the situation in America is not unique.

European Union

In the European Union (which consists of only 27 of the 50 European countries) the official reports of EudraVigilance officially admit as of August 18th 2021 that approx. 22,000 people died and 2 million suffered side effects, of which 50% are serious. 19, 20 What are serious injuries?

‘It be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life- threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.’

In The Netherlands, one of the smallest nations in the European Union, an extra parliamentary research committee set up a platform for citizens to report vaccine adverse events. This is no initiative from the government and has received no attention in the media. The majority of the Dutch population is therefore unaware of its existence. Yet, despite its limited influence, this private initiative has already received reports of 1,600 deaths and 1,200 health damages, often permanently disabling the people.21

United Kingdom

Shortly before the national vaccination campaign started, the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare

Products Regulatory Agency) published the following request:

‘The MHRA urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of COVID-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.’ 22

The British government published a report of the first series of adverse events, including blindness, strokes, miscarriages, heart failure, paralysis, autoimmune disease, and more. Shortly after the first wave of immunization over 100,000 adverse events were reported, including 1260 cases of loss of eyesight (including total blindness). The first part of the report praises the vaccines to be the best way to protect people from COVID-19, and then continues to show the incredible destruction these vaccines are causing. The hypocrisy is mindboggling.23, 24

Also in the U.K. miscarriages increased by 366% in only six weeks, for vaccinated mothers.25 Furthermore the British Office for National Statistics inadvertently revealed that 30,305 people have died within 21 days of having the injection, during the first 6 months of 2021.26 And a British scientist with 35 years of experience did an in depth analysis of the British Yellow Card reporting system and found it to be unreliable.27

‘We can conclude that the Yellow Card reporting scheme can provide some limited information that may be useful for alerting the UK public to possible adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, the initial conception of the scheme as a purely descriptive rather than as an experimental undertaking means that it cannot address the real issues that are of crucial importance to the UK public. These issues are whether there are causal relationships between vaccination with the PF and AZ vaccines and serious adverse effects such as death, and if so, what are the size of these effects.’

Israel

The Israeli Peoples Committee is a team of doctors, attorneys, criminologists, epidemiologists and academic researchers, determined to perform an investigation, inquiry, and exposure for the benefit of the public. Although they are a relatively unknown group, they still received 3754 reports, including 480+ deaths, as of August 5th, 2021.28 The IPC states that these numbers represent only 2- 3% of the true prevalence in the population, which means that the number of deaths in Israel is around 48,000 and adverse events around 375,400.

Also in Israel, statistics from Worldometers.info shows a massive spike in deaths when the vaccinations started. Before the immunizations began, there were hardly any daily covid deaths in Israel. Once the vaccinations began, the daily death toll rose from 1-3 to 75-100 deaths a day!

Another Israeli website reporting vaccine injuries is Seethetruth.club/covid-19-vaccine-victims where one can see a rapidly growing number of testimonials of people who suffered greatly from the

shot. In the U.S. a similar website called 1000covidstories.com shows an ever increasing amount of videos from people who died or had severe reactions to the covid shots. Also the website called TheCovidWorld.com shows the personal stories of a large number of people who died from the shots. We must understand that nothing like this has ever happened before in history, where thousands of people come forward to share their suffering following an immunization. The reason people do this now, is because their adverse reactions are not at all, like the criminal ‘health’ agencies say ‘headaches, dizziness and flu like symptoms.’ The reactions are extremely severe, often disabling people for life. The injuries are in fact so severe, that people around the world are stepping forward to warn humanity.

Brazil

In Brazil the official vaccine death count is 32,000 during a 5 month period. The report was published on uol.com.br, which reportedly has about the same number of pageviews as CNN.com, according to data from SimilarWeb. Despite these high amounts of deaths following vaccination, the report states: ‘Vaccination is still the best way to control the disease.’ 29

Science proves vaccine damage, strokes, heart attacks, cancer,…

A study by the University of San Francisco, or Salk Institute, shows that the vaccines turn the human body into a spike protein factory, making trillions of spikes that cause blood clots, which cause strokes and heart attacks.30 Another study confirms how the vaccines can cause deadly blood clots, that in turn cause heart attacks and strokes.31,32 The New England Journal of Medicine shows how the jabs cause heart inflammation,33 and the same journal published a study about the dramatic increase of miscarriages.34 Several studies prove the reality of antibody dependent enhancement. 35,36,37 Also the occurrence of infertility and reduced sperm count is confirmed.38,39 Lastly a study showed that the injections cause cancer.40 And these are just a few examples…

Exempt from liability, no vaccine manufacturer takes responsibility

In the past decades, several official government agreements were signed, in nations across the world, that provide every vaccine manufacturer with 100% protection from all liability. It doesn’t matter how much destruction their products cause, nobody has any recourse. On top of that, no health insurance will ever cover the costs resulting from vaccine damage. They simply do not reimburse the vaccinated, when they get into trouble. Yet… the same governments that refuse to protect you from possible destruction of your health, life, and beloved ones, mandate these deadly injections and require them for shopping, travel, gatherings, and even banking services.

Do the injections even work? Health officials say they are not effective

World-renowned vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche MVD, PhD warns that these injections destroy the body’s immune system, making the vaccinated vulnerable for every new variant of the disease.41 He also says:

‘Mass vaccination campaigns during a pandemic of highly infectious variants fail to control viral transmission. Instead of contributing to building herd immunity, they dramatically delay natural establishment of herd immunity. This is why the ongoing universal vaccination campaigns are absolutely detrimental to public and global health.’ 42

The Nobel prize winner in medicine Dr. Luc Montagnier sounds the alarm that these vaccines are creating dangerous new variants.43 And in Israel the statistics show clearly a dramatic increase in covid deaths once immunizations started (see earlier in this report). The Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet even says that the people who are most at risk now, are those who received two doses of the vaccine.. 44

In the island nation Seychelles there were hardly any covid deaths, but once they started vaccinating the population, the deaths increased a hundred fold.

In Australia, a young couple was refused access to their newborn baby for eight days, even though they were fully vaccinated. The chief health officer from Australia, Dr. Jeannette Young, gave the following revealing explanation for this inhumane situation: 45

‘Just because you are vaccinated, doesn’t mean that you won’t get infected. That’s why we could not allow that family to go and visit their baby.’

Anthony Fauci also made it crystal clear: ‘the CDC is considering mask mandates for the vaccinated’,46 ‘the vaccinated increasingly test positive for covid, therefore they will need to keep wearing masks’,47 ‘the vaccinated still need to avoid eating in restaurants’,48 and ‘the vaccinated carry the Delta variant as much as the unvaccinated’.49 So according to Fauci the vaccines do nothing. Yet he insists on mandating these useless injections for travel.50 The same was publicly stated by the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said: 51

‘Can I now meet my friends and family members indoors if they are vaccinated? There I am afraid the answer is no, because we’re not yet at that stage, we’re still very much in the world where you can meet friends and family outdoors, under the rule of six, or two households. And even if your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection and that’s why we need to be cautious.’

A research article published in ‘Trends in Internal Medicine’ by Dr. J. Bar Classen MD, is titled: 52

‘US COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data

Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, “All Cause Severe Morbidity”’

Even the CDC admitted that the injections offer no protection against the Delta variants, and coming variants, and all covid measures, therefore, need to stay in place.53 Yet they keep insisting that everybody must be vaccinated. The chief health officer of New South Wales, Australia said we have to prepare to live with a constant cycle of ongoing covid booster injections for the foreseeable future.54 Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, said that the vaccines do not bring life back to normal.55 This was confirmed by the director of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom, who said: 56

‘A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for. Contacts will still need to be traced and quarantined, communities will still need to be engaged.’

A study by The Lancet showed that the Delta variant is freely transmitted among the vaccinated.57 This was confirmed by a study that showed how a in July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had travelled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons.58

