Unvaccinated to be Denied Access to Life-saving Surgery, Australian Government Declares

By Adan Salazar

Hospitals in Queensland, Australia, may deny potentially life-saving surgeries to patients who haven’t been vaccinated.

Queensland Health unveiled the new policy over the weekend, claiming the rule was necessary because patients requiring those types of surgeries typically have weakened immune systems.

The policy imposes a "minimum requirement of two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to receiving a kidney, lung or heart transplant," according to 7News.com.au.

In a statement regarding the new policy, Queensland Health claimed the vaccines would help surgery patients who are already immunocompromised immediately following operations.

“A recipient is highly immunosuppressed post-transplant, which is why it’s incredibly important for the person to be vaccinated prior to transplant. Queensland Health prioritizes safety before, during and after a transplant,” the government health authority stated.

“That is why the Queensland Kidney Transplant Service has endorsed a minimum requirement of two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to receiving a kidney, lung or heart transplant.”

“Prior to transplant and as per normal process, the recipient must ensure all of their vaccinations are up to date,” stated Queensland Health, adding, “The COVID-19 vaccination is no different.”

Unvaccinated people who require surgeries, meanwhile, will be hung out to dry until the policy comes up for review next February.

Despite the Australian government’s claims that the vaccines provide an immune boost, independent lab tests conducted by a US doctor showed how the Covid vaccine suppresses the body’s adaptive immune system, leaving vaccinated individuals more susceptible to illness.

The absurd vaccine requirement is just the latest Orwellian move by Australian authorities, who’ve been leveraging the Covid hysteria to clamp down on the freedoms of its citizens.

Is it only a matter of time until these same types of requirements are imposed on Americans?

The original source of this article is InfoWars
Copyright © Adan Salazar, InfoWars, 2021

