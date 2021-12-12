Video: A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon

By Dr. Mike Yeadon

Global Research, December 12, 2021Planet Lockdown

Listen to Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer, talking about the pandemic and the COVID vaccine.

Watch the video below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/8YLXDB9aHRFj/

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: Dr Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and co-founder of Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics. Photo credits: The Last American Vagabond / OdyseeVideo: Dr. Mike Yeadon Talks About COVID Lies with Dr. Reiner FuellmichThe original source of this article is Planet LockdownCopyright © Dr. Mike Yeadon, Planet Lockdown, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-final-warning-humanity-former-pfizer-chief-scientist-michael-yeadon/5756523