By His Excellency Carlo Maria Viganò

Global Research, December 12, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

First published by Global Research on november 19, 2021

***

“The silence of so many Cardinals and Bishops, along with the inconceivable promotion of the vaccination campaign by the Holy See, represents a form of unprecedented complicity that cannot continue any longer. It is necessary to denounce this scandal, this crime against humanity, this satanic action against God.

With every passing day, thousands of people are dying or are being affected in their health by the illusion that the so-called vaccines guarantee a solution to the pandemic emergency.

The Catholic Church has the duty before God and all of humanity to denounce this tremendous and horrible crime with the utmost firmness, giving clear directions and taking a stand against those who, in the name of a pseudo-science subservient to the interests of the pharmaceutical companies and the globalist elite, have only intentions of death.

His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano

***

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/WyTX3NbkdrRj/The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © His Excellency Carlo Maria Viganò, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-vaccine-and-the-great-reset-archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano-points-to-crimes-against-humanity/5762198