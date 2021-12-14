December 14, 2021

Video: Financial Fraud Expert Ortel: Investigating US Presidents and Charity Fraud

By Charles Ortel and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, December 14, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 10 December 2021

Ortel talks about how, after leaving Wall Street to become a complex financial fraud investigator and exposing accounting and valuation irregularities at General Electric, he has been investigating financial fraud within the Clinton, Bush and Obama non-profits and says the Clinton Foundation is a massive charity fraud protected by the Justice Department and the IRS.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/1h5lrKkGWAqe/

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

