Video: Financial Fraud Expert Ortel: Investigating US Presidents and Charity Fraud

By Charles Ortel and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, December 14, 2021

Ortel talks about how, after leaving Wall Street to become a complex financial fraud investigator and exposing accounting and valuation irregularities at General Electric, he has been investigating financial fraud within the Clinton, Bush and Obama non-profits and says the Clinton Foundation is a massive charity fraud protected by the Justice Department and the IRS.

The original source of this article is The Whistleblower Newsroom

