December 14, 2021

Video: The US Is Getting the Public Accustomed to the “Idea” of War with China

By The New Atlas

Global Research, December 14, 2021The New Atlas 13 December 2021

It is becoming increasingly obvious that US propaganda aimed at demonizing China and poisoning the world against serves to set up a long-discussed limited, conventional conflict waged along China’s shores to cripple its economy and prevent it from surpassing the West irreversibly.

Western propaganda is even openly discussing this as if to introduce and accustom the public to talk about starving 1.4 billion people into submission to the West.

