The Omicron Fraud. The WHO Now Says It’s “Super-mild”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, December 16, 2021

This is a followup of my earlier article entitled:

***

Omicron Update (December 16, 2021)

In many countries, Omicron has now become the pretext for implementing partial lockdowns, restrictions on travel as well as confinement and stay at home mandates.

These restrictions are imposed despite the fact that the WHO officially repealed the statement of its (corrupt) technical advisory group. (See below)

These measures are political in nature. They have no scientific basis. They sustain the fear campaign prior to the Christmas holiday period. They trigger a new wave of economic and social chaos.

They are sustained by a 24/7 media disinformation campaign

The rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant means Canadians should be “ready to pivot” their travel plans within the country during this holiday season, said medical experts studying COVID-19.

“If [you] can avoid travel, avoid it,” said Dr. Peter Juni, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. “We just need to really seriously cut down on our contact.”

What media reports indicate is that omicron has been detected using the standard PCR test.

What they fail to mention is that the PCR test cannot under any circumstances identify or detect the original virus (SARS-CoV-2) or its numerous variants. What it identifies are genetic sequences. This is corroborated both by the WHO as well as numerous scientific studies.

According to Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR technique: “The PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself.” According to renowned Swiss immunologist Dr B. Stadler

So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left.

These omicron tests have no scientific basis.

Michel C. December 16, 2021

***

There is ample evidence of outright political fraud. A new variant detected in South Africa is used to justify a new wave of restrictions and violations of fundamental human rights.

The Omicron (B1.1.529) variant was immediately categorized by the WHO’s “technical advisory group” as a Virus of Concern (VOC), ie. a “highly infectious” variant of SARS-CoV-2.That happened on Friday November 26 at WHO headquarters in Geneva. This is their authoritative statement:

.

…In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November 2021.

This variant [omicron] has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

emphasis added

The TAG-VE (Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution) is integrated by hand-picked expert appointees from medical schools, foundations, UN entities, etc. It does not include WHO staff members..In all likelihood, the Gates Foundation (which constitutes a major source of funding of the WHO) played a key role in selecting TAG-VE appointees..The TAG-VE’s recommendations are “advisory”. They do not constitute an official statement on behalf of the WHO.

.

The Omicron Fear Campaign

The November TAG-VE advisory was then used by governments and the media to justify partial lockdowns and restrictions on air travel. The omicron fear campaign went into high gear. The stated intent was to “save lives”.

In the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a contradictory statement Omicron “is already in the United States but has yet to be detected”. “when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re having travel-related cases they’ve noted in other places already, when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is going to go all over,” (NBC, November 26, 2021)

Meanwhile stock markets collapsed coupled with an increase in the shares of the Big Pharma vaccine conglomerates.

The WHO TAG-VE advisory also contributed to the ongoing bankruptcy of the airline industry Worldwide, undermining business transactions, international commodity trade and production.

On Wall Street, manipulation, inside information, foreknowledge and speculative trade prevail. The Omicron Virus of Concern (VOC) has contributed to a steep increase of Big Pharma shares. CNN Business.

Omicron Chronology

Friday November 26.

The TAG-VE advisory was released by the WHO

Sunday November 28

A Mysterious WHO Update on Omicron Two Days Later

On Sunday (28 November) in Geneva, the WHO issued a statement entitled Update on Omicron

It was drafted in a rush following the Friday TAG-VE advisory. It was published on Sunday.

While the Official WHO Update on Omicron passed virtually unnoticed, it invalidates the technical advisory group’s (TAG-VE) November 26 advisory as well as the “Warnings” of the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

It also refutes the decision of the (TAG-VE) group to categorize the Omicron Variant as a Virus of Concern (VOC).

Below are excerpts of the Update. To read the complete text click here

Severity of disease:

It is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.

Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron.

There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants. …. (emphasis added)

Monday, November 29, 2021.

Reports by medical practitioners in South Africa confirm unequivocally that the TAG-VE advisory is fake.

According to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a Private Practitioner and Chair of the South African Medical Association,

“What we are seeing clinically in South Africa — and remember I’m at the epicenter of this where I’m practicing — is extremely mild, for us [these are] mild cases. We haven’t admitted anyone, I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.” (See Video Interview on CNBC)

Video: Interview with Dr. Angelique Coetzee

https://www.youtube.com/embed/_SjA7Ophx_g

Despite the TAG-VE advisory, WHO staff has opposed the disruption of air travel.

“The WHO’s regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries “to follow science” and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions”.

In an article entitled “Sigh of Relief in South Africa as Omicron Variant Appears to be ‘Super Mild‘ the author states the following:

The WHO and Coronavirus experts are increasingly convinced the new Omicron variant is ‘super mild’ and has, so far, not led to a jump in Covid death rates anywhere in Southern Africa.

The WHO is calling this morning for countries to drop travel restrictions and end the mass hysteria, and instead be cautiously optimistic as more and more reports out of South Africa suggest the new Omicron variant is not more lethal than the previous Delta variant.

In fact, there have been no reports of hospitalisations or deaths as a result of anyone being diagnosed with Omicron.

Most patients merely experience a severe headache, nausea, dizziness and a high pulse rate, according to hospitals and medics across Southern Africa. (Michiel Williams, December 6, 2021, emphasis added)

According to Dr Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO’s Regional Office for Europe regarding travel restrictions:

“Those types of extreme measures are not our recommendations … “These types of interventions are not sustainable”.

November 29, 2021

The WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom’s position is a political scam, totally at odds with that of his own staff.

Below is Dr. Tedros Adhanom’s November 29th “Warning” (video below),

Tuesday December 1st, 2021

The WHO Director General then holds a press conference on the Omicron Variant.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant has understandably captured global attention.

At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron, and we expect that number to grow.

WHO takes this development extremely seriously, and so should every country.

But it should not surprise us. This is what viruses do.

And it’s what this virus will continue to do, as we long as we allow it to continue spreading.

We are learning more all the time about Omicron, but there’s still more to learn about its effect on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines.

emphasis added

Concluding Remarks

The WHO sponsored Technical Advisory Group’s (TAG-VE) statement has no scientific basis.

It serves political interests. It creates economic and social chaos. It does not reflect the position of the WHO as a representative inter-governmental body of the United Nations.

It has contributed to feeding the fear campaign, largely with a view to justifying a new wave of repressive Covid-19 policy measures including the brutal enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

Ironically, the TAG-VE advisory was immediately refuted 2 days later by the WHO staff in an official “Update”.

Corruption in the upper echelons of the WHO.

Divisions within the WHO?

