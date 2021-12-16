Video: Graphene Hydroxide in the mRNA Vaccine Vial: Assassination of Dr. Andreas Noack

By Andreas Noack

Global Research, December 16, 2021

First published on December 5, 2021

.

.

This video by the late Dr. Andreas Noack pertains to graphene hydroxide contained in the Covid vaccine vial.

Dr. Noack explains the devastating impacts of graphene hydroxide on the cardiovascular system.

“These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades.

These razor blades are injected into the body”

The video was recorded on the 23d of November 2021.

Shortly thereafter Dr. Andreas Noack was reported to have been murdered.

His wife made a video presentation confirming that he had been assassinated. See video below.

The mainstream media has remained totally silent as if nothing had happened.

No police investigation? The circumstances of his assassination have not been disclosed.

Our thoughts today are with Andreas Noack, his wife and his family.

The Legacy of Andreas Noack will Live.

Michel C, Global Research, December 5, 2021

***

Video, November 23, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/FFLP8tVTTHc8/

Dr. Noack’s research was a followup of that conducted by the Spanish team Quinta Columna.

For further details on this project see the preliminary summary report by Prof. Pablo Campra Madrid, entitled Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension, Observational study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.

Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance

***

Video: Andreas Noack has passed away, confirmed by his wife.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/uUWcL3SHuBc

The November 2020 Video

There has been confusion and disinformation regarding Dr. Andreas Noack.

To clarify matters, last year in November 2020, the police entered his home and brutally arrested him.

The video below has recently been re-posted and misinterpreted without mentioning that it was recorded in November 2020.

Video, November 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/iOUbB6KWni7q/The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Andreas Noack, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-hydroxide-in-the-mrna-vaccine-vial-dr-andre-noack/5763548