White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci suppressed effective treatments against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to get the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the experimental and deadly vaccines railroaded through the government.

This prevented Big Pharma from being challenged by cheap and effective medications that could have prevented them from profiting off the pandemic.

Lawyer, author and health freedom activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made this revelation regarding Fauci during the Dec. 14 episode of the “Thrive Time Show” on Brighteon.TV, where he was interviewed by host Clay Clark and co-host Dr. Robert Zoellner.

Kennedy explained that, thanks to his 40 years working as a lawyer fighting against government agencies, he understood deeply how corrupt they can be and how the agencies that are supposed to regulate corporations end up becoming “sock puppets” for them instead. “It’s something that happens with every regulatory agency,” he said.

“But the public health agency is on steroids,” he added. “And so, when COVID-19 happened, I had known about Anthony Fauci. I knew him, I knew how corrupt he was, I knew that he would try to channel America towards profit-making vaccines and he would ignore public health altogether.”

Kennedy explained that, for Fauci’s entire career, his main goal has always been to make sure Big Pharma companies can make a profit during public health emergencies.

During the AIDS crisis, Fauci developed a playbook to suppress older and effective treatments in favor of new, experimental and deadly medications developed by Big Pharma. This tactic became the blueprint in suppressing effective treatments against COVID-19, such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and monoclonal antibody treatments.

“He has to kill the other treatments because, under federal law, it is illegal to give an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if it can be shown that there is no approved medication … that is shown to be effective against the target disease,” explained Kennedy. “So if he ever acknowledged that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were effective against COVID, it would have been illegal for him to roll out the vaccines and the EUA. And the entire thing would have collapsed.”

Fauci should be investigated for criminal wrongdoing

Because of this and Fauci’s many other actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy believes he should be investigated for criminal wrongdoing.

During an appearance on the podcast of former President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Kennedy said Fauci’s policies have probably caused around 80 percent more COVID-19 deaths.

“Around 80 percent of the people who died from COVID should not have died,” he said. “We have the biggest body count in the world because of his policies. We have 4.2 percent of the global population, we have 14.5 percent of the COVID casualties. Why is that a success? He should be criminally prosecuted because what he did was clearly, clearly demonstrably purposeful.”

Kennedy further alleged that billionaires like Bill Gates are funding and colluding with mainstream media outlets, corporations and politicians to further enrich themselves at the cost of continuing the pandemic.

“The most important productive strategy or the big talk around the oligarchs and the intelligence agencies and the pharmaceutical companies who are trying to impoverish us and obliterate democracy, their strategy is to create fear and division,” said Kennedy.

“So orchestrate fear, divide Republicans from Democrats and Blacks from Whites and get a lot of infighting so nobody notices that they are making themselves billions and billions, while they impoverish the rest of us and execute the controlled demolition of American constitutional democracy.”

Clark, Zoellner and Kennedy have a lot more to say regarding Fauci, the COVID-19 pandemic and the experimental and deadly vaccines. Watch the entire Dec. 14 episode of “Thrive Time Show” with Clay Clark and co-host Dr. Robert Zoellner, featuring guests Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mark Sherwood here:https://www.brighteon.com/embed/af3a2465-e761-4ce9-b09c-660f0798cba7The Real Anthony Fauci. RFK Jr. Discusses His Book

The “Thrive Time Show” with Clay Clark airs from Monday to Friday at 3:30-4 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

FauciTruth.com has more on Fauci and his support for Big Pharma and COVID-19 vaccines.

