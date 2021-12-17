Corona Outbreak: Texas Prison Study Shows Zero Benefit for Vaccinated

A large team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Department of Justice found in a study in a Texas prison that vaccinated inmates were infectious for exactly as long and as seriously as unvaccinated inmates.

By Free West Media

Global Research, December 17, 2021

This study can hardly be more official. The researchers were not critics of vaccination either.

They studied a Corona outbreak in a prison in Texas in July 2021. In the following weeks, regular smears and tests were taken from a selected group of inmates. The result: There is no difference whatsoever between the vaccinated and non-vaccinated inmates.

No statistically significant difference was detected in the duration of viral culture positivity between participants who were fully vaccinated (median: 5 days) compared with those who were not fully vaccinated.

Not a single one of the infected prisoners died of Covid-19, although over 70 percent were overweight or obese, according to the study. One vaccinated and one unvaccinated were hospitalized. The most common symptoms were a runny nose, impaired sense of taste and cough. Since a prison is a confined space, the results are very revealing for hospitals, nursing homes, office complexes and enclosed spaces in general.

As this study shows, every vaccinated nurse or doctor is infectious for as long and just as severely as an unvaccinated doctor or nurse. This gene therapy does not bring about clinical or sterile immunity.

They warned health practitioners to "consider vaccinated persons who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 to be no less infectious than unvaccinated persons. These findings are critically important, especially in congregate settings where viral transmission can lead to large outbreaks".

