The Pentagon’s Dilemma: The Covid Vaccine Impairs the Performance of U.S. Fighting Forces

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, December 17, 2021Global Research 4 October 2021

“Physician and Army Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long is a rare, courageous truth-teller willing to probably jeopardize a military career for the greater good. To try and steer the Department of Defense to policies that protect military personnel from dangerous and unnecessary COVID vaccines … “. (Joel Hirschhorn, September 2021)

First published by Global Research on October 15, 2021

Update:

“U.S. military members involved in a lawsuit challenging the military’s COVID vaccine mandate on Dec.10 filed an amended complaint seeking a new injunction after a judge last month rejected the U.S. Department of Defense’s assertion the Pfizer-BioNTech and Comirnaty COVID vaccines are “interchangeable.” (The Defender)

***

Introduction

On August 24, 2021, The Pentagon approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. It is compulsory for all military personnel:

“After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I [Lloyd Austin] have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people,” (Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, memorandum, August 24, 2021, see screenshot below).

“Careful consultation”? With Joe Biden, the Commander in Chief?

Visibly no serious consultations were undertaken.

“Mandatory Vaccination … To Protect”. Nonsensical statement by the Secretary of Defense.

The adverse events and injuries pertaining to the Covid vaccine are amply documented: thrombosis, heart attacks, myocarditis, blood clots, cancer, neurological impacts.

Indelibly these vaccine related “health risks” will affect vaccinated military personnel as well as the performance and capabilities of “US fighting forces”.

Pentagon analysts are mum on the subject, because they are told that the “vaccine is safe”.

But the vaccine is not safe. Look at the figures:

USA (December 2020 to end of August 2021. Reported on September 1, 2021: 14,506 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,146,691 injuries, (VAERS database).

The official figures (reported by VAERS) are but a small percentage of the actual figures. Based on historical data (Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS, p. 6):

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. … less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. (emphasis added)

While we are not in a position to establish precise estimates, we are able to establish an order of magnitude.

Multiply the official figures (registered and recorded) by the relevant parameter to get the REAL NUMBERS of deaths and injuries.

3,146,691 injuries multiplied at least by 10.

The Pentagon’s Dilemma. Military Capabilities and Performance Impaired by the Covid Vaccine

The Pentagon vaccine mandate will inevitably impair the capabilities of the US military including Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps pilots as well as Army infantry and ground combat forces. The strategic and operational implications are far-reaching.

This applies to vaccinated pilots at high altitude who may be suffering from a Covid vaccine adverse event, e.g. blood clots.

U.S. Army doctor and specialist in aerospace medicine Lt Col Theresa Long “has made an unprecedented call to Pentagon leaders, asking them to ground all pilots in all services who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine”.

According to Dr. Theresa Long

The majority of young new Army aviators are in their early twenties. We know there is a risk of myocarditis with each mRNA vaccination. … Additional boaster shots add more risk. … Use of mRNA vaccines in our fighting force presents a risk of undetermined magnitude, …

…Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues. … All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination.”

Civil Aviation Pilots Speak Out

This issue has also been raised by civil (commercial) airline pilots who are facing the same predicament. The civil airline pilots have also expressed their concern for the security of passengers.

Vaccine related adverse events can occur at 34,000 feet. According to American Airlines pilot Joshua Yoder: “This may be the greatest safety-of-flight issue the airlines have ever faced”:

“What if myocarditis becomes a larger issue, and pilots start to lose their medicals, let’s say three or four years in; it could completely bring the aviation industry to its knees, if they have pilots who can’t pass their medicals in a couple of years. … This may be the greatest safety-of-flight issue the airlines have ever faced, …

Lawsuit against U.S. Department of Defense

The August 24 DoD memorandum was immediately followed by a federal lawsuit filed on August 30 against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security Director Xavier Bacerra and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The suit, filed August 30 in U.S. District Court in Colorado, seeks immediate injunctive relief.

The two plaintiffs, Daniel Robert, a 33-year-old drill sergeant at Fort Benning Army base in Columbus, Georgia, and Hollie Mulvihill, a 29-year-old staff sergeant at the Marine Corp base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, are asking the court for a temporary restraining order preventing the forced injections before a full hearing can be scheduled. They are ultimately seeking a permanent injunction and declaratory judgment against Biden’s Department of Defense.

The two defendants represent 220,000 other U.S. military active-duty members who have natural immunity and do not want any of the three synthetic gene-based “vaccines” shot into their bodies. (Leo Hohmann, September 3, 2021)

Commander in Chief: Joe Biden “In A Bind”

What happens if Joe Biden authorizes a Covid-19 Vaccine Exemption for military personnel with a view to avoiding “the health risks” as well as safeguarding the capabilities of Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Army ground force personnel?

From a “political” and public relations standpoint, that’s the option which President Joe Biden would rather wish to avoid. It could potentially break the legitimacy of his vaccine mandate applied to civilians. A decision of this nature would also expose the “health risks” related to the Covid vaccine.

On the other hand, if the vaccine mandate applied to all military personnel continues to be enforced, this could undermine Joe Biden’s credibility as Commander in Chief of US Armed Forces. Amply documented, the Covid Vaccine will impair the capabilities of U.S. Fighting Forces.

While the need to ground vaccinated Air Force pilots is real, President Biden in all likelihood will continue to dismiss the occurrence of vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” such as blood clots and myocarditis. In so doing, he would turn a blind eye on the vaccine related “adverse events” and injuries, which in all likelihood will affect the performance of vaccinated forces in a war theater or combat zone.

Propaganda

According to Time Magazine, the prevalence of unvaccinated US Forces undermines National Security. The unvaxxed are tagged as “extremists”:

“There’s a more insidious infection of extremism in the ranks, and it shows in the shockingly high percentage of troops who are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine—as many as one third of service members have opted out.

These troops may not be co-opted by domestic terrorists, but they are clearly influenced by conspiracy theorists online and they just don’t trust basic science. That is dangerous for U.S. national security. In an increasingly complex digital world, we need our troops to guard against disinformation, trust the data, and believe in science because it is increasingly vital on the battlefield. (emphasis added)

“Influenced by conspiracy theorists”? US military personnel read the (official) VAERS reports on Vaccine related deaths and injuries. VAERS is an entity of the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The first step is for our military leaders to simply convince their troops to get the vaccine. America will be safer and stronger once they do”, says Time Magazine.

“America will be Safer and Stronger”: A nonsensical statement by Time Magazine. It’s the other way round. “Unsafe and Weak”: Imagine what would happen if a vaccinated pilot of a F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter plane cruising at high altitude were to develop symptoms of myocarditis.

What we can conclude is that: The vaccine and it’s “adverse events” weaken the performance and capabilities of the US military.

“Use of mRNA vaccines in our fighting force presents a risk of undetermined magnitude” says Lt. Colonel Dr. Theresa Long.

Have the strategic and operational implications been analyzed? Ask Joe Biden, he’s Commander in Chief.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-pentagons-dilemma-the-covid-vaccine-impairs-the-performance-of-u-s-fighting-forces/5757652