Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals Two COVID Vaccine Shots Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ after Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

By Rada Mateescu

Global Research, January 12, 2022Health Thoroughfare 11 January 2022

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the COVID shot.

He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”

Check out the relevant tweet below:https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1480640777281839106&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpfizer-scandal-ceo-albert-bourla-reveals-two-covid-vaccines-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any-after-claiming-shot-100-effective%2F5766930&sessionId=13c17d8ca5a801b017e9016d19a036386bac8cda&theme=light&widgetsVersion=86e9194f%3A1641882287124&width=500px

The controversial video triggered massive backlash considering the fact that back in 2021, the CEO of Pfizer was claiming that the vaccine his company created in 100% effective in preventing covid 19 cases. The has been taken off Twitter, but you can still see it on this website.

Check out his tweet from April 2021:https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1377618480527257606&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpfizer-scandal-ceo-albert-bourla-reveals-two-covid-vaccines-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any-after-claiming-shot-100-effective%2F5766930&sessionId=13c17d8ca5a801b017e9016d19a036386bac8cda&theme=light&widgetsVersion=86e9194f%3A1641882287124&width=500px

The internet is filled with a lack of trust these days, after such contracting affirmations.

New Omicron Pfizer vaccine will soon be out

Earlier today, we revealed that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said two doses of the company’s vaccine may not provide strong protection against infection from the Omicron Covid variant.

More than that, it’s been also revealed that the original shots have also lost some of their efficacy at preventing hospitalization.

He also stated the following:

“The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”

He also made sure to explain the fact that this variant of the virus is a more difficult target than previous variants.

“Omicron, which has dozens of mutations, can evade some of the protection provided by Pfizer’s original two shots.”

FDA and Pfizer controversy

There has been a massive scandal involving the fact that the FDA asked for 75 years to produce Pfizer vaccine safety data. Now, it seems that things are changing, and you should check out the latest reports on the issue below.

It’s been just reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will have eight months — not the 75 years it requested — to release all documents related to the licensing of Pfizer’s Comirnaty covid vaccine. This is what a federal judge ruled a few days ago.

Also, make sure to check out the latest scandal involving the virus as we revealed earlier today. And take a look at an extremely interesting interview that Joe Rogan had with the mRNA inventor, Robert Malone.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Passionate about subjects from the science and health-related areas, Rada has been blogging for about ten years and at Health Thoroughfare, she’s covering the latest news on these niches.

Featured image is from Health ThoroughfareThe original source of this article is Health ThoroughfareCopyright © Rada Mateescu, Health Thoroughfare, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-scandal-ceo-albert-bourla-reveals-two-covid-vaccines-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any-after-claiming-shot-100-effective/5766930