The COVID-Omicron Crisis: The Roadmap Towards a Worldwide Financial Crash, Inflation, Digitization

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, January 12, 2022

First published on Global Research on December 24, 2021

Omicron, a so-called covid-variant, has never been isolated. Whatever the current narrative – 193 UN member governments tell you in lockstep, what the mainstream media tell you in lockstep – and what the majority in the street of the 193 betrayed UN member countries believe in lockstep – is a Big Lie.

People dying from Omicron is a Big Lie.

People may die from multiple other causes, like from the mRNA-vaxxes that ain’t vaccines but gene altering, immune system killing injections – and the bought medical establishment, mainly but not exclusively in the west, attributes their death, for almost two years now, to covid, and its so-called “variants”; killer variants that is – mind you, and it can never be repeated enough, variants that have never isolated and never been identified.

First Delta, then Omicron. Neither one of the two has ever been isolated. The vast majority of people of – let me repeat it, of 193 UN member countries – swallow the lie with fear and respect, as if it were the truth, as if it were impossible that their governments lies to them, as if it was impossible that the entire UN system lies to the world. It should be impossible. But it ain’t.

Yes, it’s difficult to fathom. But eventually we must, otherwise humanity will sink deep into a hole of no return. The so-called Omicron “variant’ made a sudden appearance, out of nowhere, to eventually put the origin conveniently into southern Africa, where nobody wants to dig and trace to find out the truth. So, it’s made hard to find the spot where it was born.

Yet it was invented just in time for Christmas. It will allow lockdowns, or semi-lockdowns, social distancing, separating families on the western world’s most revered Holiday – it will make people sad, some angry, but most of the people will be again more intimidated, more scared – scared in like – what’s next? – But they will follow orders. They will have given in a notch further. They will have become an inch closer to full capitulation and submission to a coming tyranny. Mind you, tyranny is already upon us, but not all have realized it yet.

The vaxxed will blame the unvaxxed, and the societal separation; the social division within countries, withing groups of acquaintances, within friends even within families will continue. It’s the thousands-of-years old axiom, ‘divide to conquer’.

To stop the “dangerous and contagious” Omicron from spreading uncontrolled and filling hospital beds to unmanageable levels, the Netherlands has just decreed a total lockdown until 14 January 2022, as reported by the Spanish newspaper “El Pais”

This means, the Dutch government has decreed a strict confinement, starting on Sunday 19 December at 5 AM, to last until 14 January 2022.

All hotels, restaurants cultural events, all non-essential shops, sports events, gyms are locked down and / or canceled. Families can receive only 2 adults above the age of 13 during the holidays.

Will other countries follow suit? – Maybe.

All the drama juices have to be squeezed out of Omicron. It’s a last chance to oppress people, to make them believe what is not.

It is amazing how obedient the populace is, and how they believe in these lies which are become increasingly more obvious as the narrative makes less and less sense, actually contradicts itself. But people still prefer not to open their eyes.

Curfew and obedience are more convenient than opposition and seeking the truth.

And the truth is right in front of our eyes. There are so many contradictions right in front of us, we see them, we laugh at them, yet we follow them – by the letter. Yes, it’s convenient. “Yes”, we say, “all this will go away”. No, it won’t go away. We were not born to claim our comfort as our God-given right. Lest we have forgotten, we have to fight for our freedom.

If “they” – the obscure beasts behind the WEF, the WHO, the Gates, the Rockefellers, et al – succeed once more in bringing the world into lockdown, it will most likely be the last time. As people shall rise – they shall rise way above the level of authority that imposes tyranny and dictatorship based on nothing, but on control, on their desire to destroy everything, meaning the current economy, the livelihoods of billions of people and to grab the assets made free by countless bankruptcies for themselves, the small elite.

And then –

What about the Cyber Polygon?

A polygon, in geometry, is a closed curve consisting of a set of line segments (sides) connected such that no two segments cross. The simplest polygons are triangles (three sides), quadrilaterals (four sides), and pentagons (five sides.

In the case of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the term polygon is used for a cyber pandemic simulation which took place in July 2021 as a virtual event. It was what they call a training exercise for what may come, according to Klaus Schwab, namely:

“A Frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber-attack [that] could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.”

The WEF Managing Director, Jeremy Jurgens, says,

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

See this quoted in the full article by Michel Chossudovsky entitled:

Towards Another Devastating Worldwide Crisis? The WEF’s “Cyber Attack With Covid-like Characteristics”. Paralysis of the Power Supply, Communications, Transportation?

It sounds very much like the simulation Event 201 of October 18, 2019 that took place in NYC, was also sponsored by the WEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It prepared the world for what was to become, namely, the SARS-CoV-2, renamed by WHO into Covid 19. It has so far destroyed the economy like no other event, either natural or man-made, in recent history.

The Cyber Polygon would do even more and even faster. That’s their plan. It would virtually bring the key elements of the economy to a halt and shift remaining resources to the top. It would also cause unspeakable suffering for hundreds of millions, for billions of people, especially when it will take place in the northern winter months, with food supply chains interrupted, heating system breaking down – poverty, cold, famine – plenty of reasons for people to die, those who so far have escaped the poisonous mRNA vaxxes.

This may well be the plan.

May it be the reason why on December 20, 2021, the WEF decided to postpone its Annual Davos Meeting from January 2022 to early summer 2022? See this?

Do we the people have time and the will power to wake up, stand up and prevent the polygon cyber-attack?

Does Klaus Schwab and those above him, who control and direct the WEF, actually know that their narrative is becoming ever more controversial, ever more contradictory within their own ranks? They may.

They also may not care.

As Bill Gates once said, years ago – and I’m paraphrasing – “Even if I’m gone, there will be someone else stepping into my shoes. The system is so well established and in place, there will be no vacuum left open”.

The same applies most likely also to Klaus Schwab and many of those visible evil spirited people.

Part of the cult game they have to play is “visibility”. They have to basically tell the people, look this is what we are gonna do.

In order to succeed, hey have to launch the spell for people to see. What they see is so unbelievable, they won’t believe it. But the satanic cult has fulfilled its duty.

Covid-Awakening: “It takes only 5% of the population to start a revolution”

I believe the covid-awakened around the globe make up well above 20% to 30% of the population – a conservative guess – all we need to manage is to connect them in solidarity with the entire 8 billion population of Planet Earth.

And to organize them. And to make sure that those who specialize in “divide to conquer”, are neutralized, have no chance.

Who may bring us together to fight on a common front?

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been a pioneer in pursuing justice by what he calls the pursuit of a Nuremberg 2.0 Process.

That reminds of the Nuremberg Process, the real one, that lasted about a year, just after WWII (1946-47)

Today’s state of the world – a WWIII scenario – even without tanks, guns and nuclear bombs, warrants another Nuremberg tribunal – Nuremberg 2.0

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich on Nuremberg 2.0: Justice will Not Come Through the Courts but by the People Rising Up.

Dr. Fuellmich recently revealed much of what his Corona Investigative Committee has found in a meeting in Poland, and he made clear, similarly of what many analysts have said for months – the judicial system is owned, run and controlled by the Globalists, and justice will not be found in today’s courts, whether it is Germany, Switzerland, France, Austria – the entire European Union or the US of A., or most any other country of the world.

Dr. Fuellmich stated:

“The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line.”

“It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we’re going to have to setup a whole new judicial system.”

The original Nuremberg trials after WWII did NOT bring justice against the Globalists who funded both sides of the war, as the rich leaders of corporations like IBM, Ford and Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, were never tried, let alone convicted for their crimes against humanity that allowed Hitler and Nazism to rise to power. They were largely responsible for the more than 80 million war, or war-related deaths.

Some of the Nazi doctors who were just “following orders” were tried, convicted, and executed, but the ones giving the orders were not.

If you haven’t seen “Judgement at Nuremberg”, an excellent 1961 courtroom movie, with a stellar occupation, including Maximilian Schell’s Academy Award winning performance for his role as the German Defense Attorney, it is well worth watching.

Attorney in Hollywood’s presentation of the original Nuremberg Trials, it is well worth a look, as it seems to be pretty close to what was actually said during the trials.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/rlhLyq3pMsGx/

But this is very important work that Dr. Fuellmich and his team have been doing, nevertheless, because they are exposing the entire COVID conspiracy, and as he stated,

“There are no more conspiracy theories left. They have all become true and are no longer theories.”

Regarding the Nuremberg 2.0 trials – Reiner Fuellmich said,

“The most important message that this trial is going to send, is the one that is being sent through the witnesses who will explain what happened to them, what kind of damage they suffered, how their businesses were destroyed, how they lost a loved one, how they lost a kidney maybe, because of the side effects, the adverse effects.”

And – “Rise up, and tell them to go to hell. Because that’s where they come from.”

Then there is the Pfizer Confidential “Killer Report”, a Bombshell

“By February of 2021, within about 2 ½ months after vaxxing began, Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.” (Election Wizard)

These are Pfizer’s own data.

The Pfizer Confidential report:

“was released as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) procedure provides data on deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer from the outset of the vaccine project in December 2020 to the end of February 2021, namely a very short period (at most two and a half months).

In a twisted irony, the data revealed in this “insider report” refutes the official vaccine narrative peddled by the governments and the WHO.

It also confirms the analysis of numerous medical doctors and scientists who have revealed the devastating consequences of the mRNA “vaccine”. (Michel Chossudovsky)

The Pfizer Confidential report reviewed by Global Research “is a de facto Mea Culpa on the part of Pfizer. “Yes, it is a Killer Vaccine”.

Financial Crash, Inflation, Digitization

Speculations, the ever-growing bubble of money-generated out of zilch, as well as the ever-growing consequential inflation leads to think that a mammoth western-triggered financial crash is in the offing.

The money spent in rescuing big corporations, banks and other financial institutions with US dollars and the dollar’s little brother, the Euro, is tremendous. It is indicative that nobody cares, indicative that the western monetary system, as we know it is entering its end round.

See this article by William Engdahl entitled Will the Federal Reserve Crash Global Financial Markets As a Means to Implementing Their “Great Reset”?

The close to zero interest rates – in some cases below zero! – are a sign that we have reached the end of the line – the line being our current western unbacked Ponzi-scheme monetary system. It was to happen one day. Some of us knew it. Most serious bankers knew it, but as long as profit-taking is in the fore, the western neoliberal world closes its eyes.

We continue working – as long as possible – towards a distorted monetary system, a totally distorted economic model, where US-dollar and Euro-based GDPs are not comparable with GDPs of Eastern countries, like China and Russia.

The financial crash is being exacerbated by supply chain disruptions – most of them conveniently ascribed to covid, so as to hide one more wanton element to bring the economy own, to bring more bankruptcies, more miseries and leave more cash and nominally (share value-wise) worthless assets to be shoveled to the top.



This sets the stage for central banks – directed by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland (location is important, as we will find out in the course of the coming years) – to bring down the debt-bloated system and prepare their Great Reset of the world financial system.

A major financial component of the Great Reset will be digitization of money – and eventually through the same “chip”, or as it were, the infamous QR-code – digitization of everything.

With every digitalized item that is being managed through a QR-code – which eventually may be put under your skin in one way or another – already happening in Sweden on a trial basis – you – or we – will lose more and more control over our personal freedoms, our money, our sovereignty until we are totally controllable and nothing more than manipulable puppets.

I can see the condescendingly smiling faces – “that will never happen. What is he saying this conspiracy theorist!”.

I hope you are right. But in order to be right, we have to wake up in masses. We – the about 30% ? – already “awakened” must bond in solidarity and must unite with others to bring this nefarious, evil system down – let it not progress further.

No Central Bank digital Money. We want a sovereign cash economy.

No digitization of everything.

No QR-coding not outside and even less inside our bodies.

Who Manipulates Global Finance?

Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity – are interlinked shareholders, controlling a combined 20 trillion dollars in managed assets, about equivalent to the US GDP, with conservatively counting, a 4 to 5-fold leverage power:

i.e. some US$ 80 to 100 trillion = compared to the world GDP of about 82 trillion dollars equivalent.

May this be an indication why 193 UN member countries and the UN itself march in lockstep to orders that are destroying society as we know it, the world economy as we know it, and humanity as we know it?

Putting it all in context – we have

(i) a thought- and mind deviating plandemic, called Covid with its endless “derivatives”, also called “variants” that may go on until the end of the UN agenda 2030 – as this is the plan. Under this mind-and scare – yes, tremendously SCARE – deviation scheme, every person is supposed to be “vaccinated” with an “experimental” gene-modifying substance that has nothing to do with vaccine, but much more to do with bringing about massive death, like in an often Gates and Rockefeller-propagated eugenics program;

(ii) a planned demolition of the existing financial system and world economy;

(iii) total control of humanity and of “things” through full digitization and coding of everything through QR-codes in-or outside your body, including central bank issued digital money. The two countries de facto selected for this latter trial are Sweden and Switzerland; and finally,

(iv) the decision to crash the economy is accompanied by NATO threatening to attack Russia and China. In other words, initiating a Hot war, possibly a nuclear war against the two perceived and western media-promoted arch-enemies of the world, China and Russia.

The cabal behind this idea knows very well that in such a case the outcome is not predictable and could mean total annihilation – and nobody is safe. So, it may not come to a Hot war, but it serves well for more fear mongering.

Overarching everything – is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Nuremberg 2.0 Trial or trials.

While at this point there is no jurisdiction in the world that is true to fair justice – all are bought or blackmailed – there might be the moment when a strategic majority of the world population is awake – say 30% – and can bring about a movement of solidarity that is not driven by hatred, but driven by a common goal – regaining human dignity, freedom and human and societal sovereignty.

This time will come. The Reiner Fuellmich Team is pursing it with ardor and conviction.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-omicron-is-killing-christmas-and-beyond-financial-crash-inflation-digitization/5765170