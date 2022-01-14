U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Schizophrenic Ruling regarding Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, January 14, 2022PCR Institute for Political Economy

In a schizophrenic ruling on January 13, the US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden regime’s Covid vaccine mandate for private businesses but not for the mandate for health care workers.

Ordinary Americans might wonder why the Justices protected some people from undergoing a coerced medical procedure but not others.

The obvious inconsistency in their position probably has not occurred to the Justices. As they see it, in the case of private businesses OSHA was exercising power not conveyed to it by Congress, but Congress did give authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, from whence came the mandate for health care workers, to promulgate rules as the Secretary “finds necessary in the interest of the health and safety of individuals who are furnished services” by Medicare and Medicaid Services.The Kids Are Dropping from the Murder Vaccine

So for the mindless Justices, the Nuremberg Laws do not enter the decision, only whether the authority imposing a Josef Mengele policy of coerced medical intervention has the OK from Congress to do so.

This thinking, or lack thereof, indicates the completeness with which the rule of law has collapsed in the United States.

Employees of private companies are protected against orders by OSHA to undergo illegal coerced medical interventions, but employees of companies that deliver Medicare and Medicaid services are not protected from the same mandate if issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

What we have is the complete separation of law from justice and the violation of the US Constitution that requires equal treatment under law. The Justices have, again, delivered unequal treatment.

As I have noted on many occasions, the United States is the Constitution. If the Constitution is dead, so is the United States.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Children’s Health DefenseThe original source of this article is PCR Institute for Political EconomyCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, PCR Institute for Political Economy, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/supreme-court-delivers-schizophrenic-ruling/5767153