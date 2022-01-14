Video: Spanish Researcher Reveals Graphene Oxide in Vaccine Vial. Dr Pablo Campra Madrid

By Ricardo Delgado and Stew Peters

Global Research, January 14, 2022Stew Peters Show 13 January 2022

Last November we spoke with Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, a professor of chemical sciences at Spain’s University of Almeria.

Doctor Campra is affiliated with La Quinta Column, or “The Fifth Column,” a group of dissident researchers who have dedicated themselves to investigating the vaccines the government is trying to force us all to take. Doctor Campra says that through his analysis of vaccines he’s discovered graphene oxide structures within vaccine samples.

But Doctor Campra isn’t the only member of the Fifth Column.

Another member is Dr. Ricardo Delgado. Dr. Delgado joins us.

The original source of this article is Stew Peters Show
Copyright © Ricardo Delgado and Stew Peters, Stew Peters Show, 2022

