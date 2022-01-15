World Council for Health Calls for an Immediate Stop to the COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccines”

By World Council for Health

Global Research, January 15, 2022World Council for Health

First published by Global Research on January 8, 2022

***

A. Consensus of World’s Foremost Experts

Globally renowned experts, including Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Prof. Dolores Cahill, and Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi, Ryan Cole, Richard Fleming, Robert W. Malone, Peter McCullough, Mark Trozzi, Michael Yeadon, Wolfgang Wodarg, and Vladimir Zelenko, among many others, consistently warn the world about the adverse effects resulting from Covid-19 experimental injections; they also warn about their longterm effects, which cannot be known at this time since most clinical trials will be not completed until 2023, and some as late as 2025.

In June 2021, Dr. Tess Lawrie, co-founder of the World Council for Health and member of the Council’s Steering Committee, courageously described the global crisis and called for urgent action: “There is now more than enough evidence on the [UK] Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans. Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer term effects.”

B. Declaration

The World Council for Health declares that it is time to put an end to this humanitarian crisis. Further, the Council also declares that any direct or indirect involvement in the manufacturing, distribution, administration and promotion of these injections violates basic principles of common law, constitutional law and natural justice, as well as the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and other international treaties.

C. Uncensored Facts

We now know that children are over one hundred times more likely to die from these experimental injections than Covid-19.

Injected athletes, globally, are collapsing before our very eyes.

In spite of the fact that reporting systems are limited and passive, millions of adverse effects have been recorded, which include death, paralysis, blood clots, strokes, myocarditis, pericarditis, heart attacks, spontaneous miscarriage, chronic fatigue and extreme depression.Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

See: coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk

See: vaers.hhs.gov

See: ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/researchdevelopment/pharmacovigilance/eudravigilance

See: vigiaccess.org (search covid-19 vaccine)

D. Victim Testimonies

The World Council for Health acknowledges and respects the experiences and testimony of the victims of this worldwide medical experiment. We also declare and confirm that safe, effective and affordable treatments for Covid-19 exist and should be made available to all who need them.

See: wewanttobeheard.com

See: nomoresilence.world

See: vaxtestimonies.org/en

E. Not Safe, Not Effective

Recent studies confirm the risks associated with Covid-19 experimental injections. Emerging research establishes that the injections are neither safe nor effective, and, in fact, are toxic. While some of the known ingredients of the injections cause biological harm, it is even more concerning that the unknown and undisclosed ingredients may present an even greater threat to human health.

F. Cease and Desist

The World Council for Health is ethically and lawfully bound to issue this Declaration, demanding that governments and corporations cease and desist from direct or indirect participation in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of Covid-19 experimental injections.

The Council declares that every living man and woman has a moral and legal duty to take immediate and decisive action to halt this unprecedented medical experiment, which continues to cause unnecessary and immeasurable harm.

G. Notice of Liability

The right of bodily integrity and the right to informed consent are inalienable and universal human rights, which have been trampled by government mandates and corporate imperatives.

Thus, the World Council for Health declares that any person or organization directly or indirectly participating in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of Covid-19 experimental biologics will be held liable for the violation of principles of justice grounded in civil, criminal, constitutional and natural law, as well as international treaties.

Signed November 29, 2021

Charles Kovess

Dr. Jennifer Hibberd

Dr. Naseeba Kathrada

Dr. Robert J McLeod

Dr. Vince Vicente

Dr. Tess Lawrie

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr. Maria Hubmer Mogg

Michael Alexander

Dr. Tracy Chandler

Dr. Zac Cox

Dr. Stephan Becker

Karen McKenna

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

*

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Annex: Document

The original source of this article is World Council for Health
Copyright © World Council for Health, World Council for Health, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-council-health-calls-immediate-stop-covid-19-experimental-vaccines/5765902