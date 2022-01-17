January 17, 2022

Martin Luther King Day 2022: “One Day Children Will Ask… ‘What is War’ … “: A Message of Hope for 2022

By Dr. Martin Luther King

Global Research, January 17, 202231 December 2011

One day,

Youngsters will learn words they will not understand,

Children from India will ask: “What is hunger?”

Children from Alabama will ask: “What is racial segregation?”

Children from Hiroshima will ask: “What is the atomic bomb?”

Children at school will ask: “What is war?”

You will answer them, you will tell them: “Those are words not used any more,

Like ‘stage-coaches’, ‘galleys’ or ‘slavery’,

Words no longer meaningful,

That is why they have been removed from dictionaries.”

