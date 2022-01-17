Martin Luther King Day 2022: “One Day Children Will Ask… ‘What is War’ … “: A Message of Hope for 2022

By Dr. Martin Luther King

Global Research, January 17, 2022

One day,

Youngsters will learn words they will not understand,

Children from India will ask: “What is hunger?”

Children from Alabama will ask: “What is racial segregation?”

Children from Hiroshima will ask: “What is the atomic bomb?”

Children at school will ask: “What is war?”

You will answer them, you will tell them: “Those are words not used any more,

Like ‘stage-coaches’, ‘galleys’ or ‘slavery’,

Words no longer meaningful,

That is why they have been removed from dictionaries.”

Copyright © Dr. Martin Luther King, Global Research, 2022

