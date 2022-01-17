January 17, 2022

Video: A Lawyer’s Thoughts on Justin Trudeau’s Comments and Compulsory Vaccinations

By Nicholas Wansbutter and Don’t Talk TV

Global Research, January 17, 2022Piped 12 January 2022

2022 seems to be starting right where 2021 left off now we have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coming out with comments calling people who are unvaccinated racists and misogynists, people who don’t believe in science, and then his Health Minister Mr. Duclos saying that it’s time for “compulsory vaccination”.

So I’m going to take a look at these, frankly, insane pronouncements today on Don’t Talk TV.

Click here to watch the video.

