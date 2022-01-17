Video: A Lawyer’s Thoughts on Justin Trudeau’s Comments and Compulsory Vaccinations

By Nicholas Wansbutter and Don’t Talk TV

Global Research, January 17, 2022Piped 12 January 2022

2022 seems to be starting right where 2021 left off now we have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coming out with comments calling people who are unvaccinated racists and misogynists, people who don’t believe in science, and then his Health Minister Mr. Duclos saying that it’s time for “compulsory vaccination”.

So I’m going to take a look at these, frankly, insane pronouncements today on Don’t Talk TV.

Click here to watch the video.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Video: Development of a Mass Movement? People all Over Germany Protest Covid Tyranny. Dieses Video Geht Gerade Um Die Welt! This VideoThe original source of this article is PipedCopyright © Nicholas Wansbutter and Don’t Talk TV, Piped, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/lawyers-thoughts-justin-trudeau-comments-compulsory-vaccinations-canada/5767297