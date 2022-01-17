By Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Daniel Kovalik
Global Research, January 17, 2022Tortilla con Sal 16 January 2022
***
Comrade Daniel Kovalik interviews Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés, president of the National Assembly of Nicaragua a few days after the takeover of President Commander Daniel Ortega and the companion Vice President Rosario Murillo on Monday, January 10 2022.
In Spanish and English
*
The original source of this article is Tortilla con Sal
Copyright © Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Daniel Kovalik, Tortilla con Sal, 2022
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-nicaragua-towards-final-emancipation/5767312