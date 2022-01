Video: Nicaragua Towards Final Emancipation

Tenderized by life (followed by a footnote on LOW and thoughts on the writing of this poem) There was a dog in my dream with 6 legs. One of the dog’s legs didn’t work. He didn’t need that leg. He had 5 perfectly good legs. This dream is interesting to me. There is a part of me that doesn’t work. This could be a real problem if I was a different person. … Continue reading "Tenderized by life (followed by a footnote on LOW and thoughts on the wr […] Gary Lindorff

Smears From King To Guinier To CRT – The Same Old Same Old What race-based assault is common to legendary civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., recently deceased Harvard Law School Professor Lani Guinier and Critical Race Theory (CRT) – the analytical framework some academicians use to dissect institutional racism in America? Intense, irrational ire mainly from white conservatives bent on blocking both r Linn Washington

Capitalism and the Profit-Motive Didn't Create the James Webb Space Telescope We have two examples of economic systems and of individual scientific workers and business people doing what they do that offer a instructive illustrations of why the US is so screwed up, and why it doesn't have to be that way. The first is the extraordinary new (if unfortunately named) James Webb telescope heading rapidly Dave LIndorff

One Brother Gave the Soviets the A-Bomb; The Other Was Honored for Designing US ICBMs To hear the podcast of the author speaking about and elaborating on this article in the Nation magazine, in an interview by Nation contributing editor Jon Wiener, click here. The interview begins at the 14:10 point in the podcast. In April 1950, three months before Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were arrested as Soviet atomic spies, FBI director Dave LIndorff