January 17, 2022

Video: Nicaragua Towards Final Emancipation

By Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Daniel Kovalik

Global Research, January 17, 2022Tortilla con Sal 16 January 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

Comrade Daniel Kovalik interviews Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés, president of the National Assembly of Nicaragua a few days after the takeover of President Commander Daniel Ortega and the companion Vice President Rosario Murillo on Monday, January 10 2022.

In Spanish and English

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Video: Development of a Mass Movement? People all Over Germany Protest Covid Tyranny. Dieses Video Geht Gerade Um Die Welt! This VideoThe original source of this article is Tortilla con SalCopyright © Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Daniel KovalikTortilla con Sal, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-nicaragua-towards-final-emancipation/5767312

Posted by on January 17, 2022 in Uncategorized and tagged .

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.