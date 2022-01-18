Medical Doctor Who Treated COVID Patients with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine: License Suspended, Ordered to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation ‘for Spreading Misinformation’

By Snejana Farberov

Global Research, January 18, 2022Daily Mail Online 17 January 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

Dr. Meryl Nass is an outstanding medical doctor.

She is a regular contributor to Global Research. To consult her articles click here.

This is a report by London’s Daily Mail presents the facts in a biased way, intimating (without a shred of evidence ) that Dr. Meryl Nass was involved in malpractice and misinformation regarding Covid-19.

The truth is that she has courageously confronted Big Pharma and the vaccine mandate.Ivermectin’s Success in Battling COVID-19

To see her detailed response, click here

What is featured below are the first three paragraphs of the Daily Mail article.

***

A medical board in Maine has suspended the license of an MIT-educated doctor and ordered a psychiatric evaluation after she was accused of treating some of her patients with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted last week to conduct a deeper investigation into Dr Meryl Nass, from Ellsworth. The board also voted to suspend her license for 30 days and have her undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The board stated in its January 12 order that allowing Nass to continue practicing medicine ‘constitutes an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public who might receive her medical services.’

Nass, 70, is an internist who is active in Children’s Health Defense, a group that agitates against vaccines and vaccine mandates.

Read full article here

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Facebook via DMOThe original source of this article is Daily Mail OnlineCopyright © Snejana Farberov, Daily Mail Online, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mit-educated-anti-vaxxer-doctor-treated-covid-patients-ivermectin-hydroxychloroquine-has-license-suspended-must-undergo-psychiatric-evaluation-spreading-misinformation/5767401