FOIA Docs Reveal Pfizer Shot Caused Avalanche of Miscarriages, Stillborn Babies

By Celeste McGovern, January 19, 2022

Among the first reports handed over by Pfizer was a ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports’ describing events reported to Pfizer up until February 2021. Netflix reality TV star Maya Vander told her fans last week of her devastating grief after she delivered a stillborn baby at 38 weeks of pregnancy December 9.

Why Do NATO States Commit “Energy Hara Kiri”? Green Zero Carbon Madness. Industrial Collapse?

By F. William Engdahl, January 19, 2022

There is a great paradox in the increasingly aggressive US and NATO military stance towards Russia, and China, when measured against the clearly suicidal national Green Agenda economic policies of the USA as well as the EU NATO states. An astonishing transformation of the economies of the world’s most advanced industrial economies is underway and gaining momentum.

Why the Corporate State Doesn’t Target the American Left

By Ben Bartee, January 19, 2022

When Biden’s executive branch sets its internal security apparatus sights on “domestic extremists” (intelligence jargon for any group or individual who deviates from the corporate state narrative), The Daily Bell was among the first independent media to sound the alarm.

Pfizer Trials: All Injected Mothers Lost Their Unborn Babies

By Dr. Mark Trozzi, January 19, 2022

On the surface this states that of 270 pregnancies, there were 23 spontaneous abortions, 5 “outcomes pending”, 2 premature birth with neonatal death, 2 spontaneous abortions with intrauterine death, 1 spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and 1 normal outcome. But note also “no outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies”.

The Dangers of the Covid “Vaccine” to Pregnant Women: Do Not be a Lab Rat. The Untested Experimentation on Babies and the Unborn

By John Goss, January 19, 2022

Published in early August the UK government is urging pregnant women to take part in these infanticide trials the length and breadth of the country. It is a tall tale the Department of Health and Social Care and Nadhim Zahawi MP are telling women to encourage them to participate in the murder of their unborn.

ASEAN’s Discord Over Myanmar, Could Expose Association to External Dominance

By Paul Antonopoulos, January 19, 2022

The meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers was postponed amid disagreements over Myanmar. The West could use this division within ASEAN to dominate the association and pressure Southeast Asian countries to turn against China.

The Globalization of Human Rights Violations: “The Right to Live a Dignified and Decent Living”

By Prof. Joseph H. Chung, January 19, 2022

One of the most popular and regular items of the Western media menu is the demonization of China, Iran and North Korea for their human rights violations. These media have three characteristics.

“False Propaganda” against China: Excellent Xinjiang Health Statistics vs US Alliance Lies

By Gideon Polya, January 19, 2022

The US and its allies are countering the re-emergence of China with a Sinophobic confection of new alliances (the AUKUS and the Quad), military threats, jingoism and false propaganda about a falsely claimed Uyghur Genocide in Xinjiang.

Video: Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine?

By Ricardo Delgado and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, January 19, 2022

The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.

Arise, Pandemic Profiteers

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, January 19, 2022

With the global surge of SARS-CoV-2 in 2020, there were early signs that saving money, notably for large corporations, and earning greater revenue from such a lethal crisis, was possible. Work remotely as Zoom zombies – if you can.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

