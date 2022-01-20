By How Bad Is My Batch

Displays number of deaths and disabilities associated with each batch/lot number = indication of relative toxicity of one batch/lot compared to another

No one currently knows the reason why some batches/lots are associated with excessive deaths, disabilities and adverse reactions (up to 50 x). Until we do know, it is best to be cautious

[“Batch-code” = “Lot Number” = the number they write on your vaccination card.]

Check out your batch code (lot number)

Moderna Batch Codes

Pfizer Batch Codes

Janssen Batch Codes

Moderna (outside of USA)

Pfizer (outside of USA)

Janssen (outside of USA)

Latest Info on Boosters

Bad Batches of the Month

Variation in Toxicity

Cumulative Toxicity over Time PDFBiggest COVID Vaccine Scandal

VIDEO : Variation in Toxicity between Batches

Death by Lottery PDF

VIDEO : Non-GMP Compliant Batches Associated with Death and Disability

VIDEO : Team Enigma – Covid Vax Variability

VIDEO : VAERS reveals super-toxic batches

Do the Batch Codes Code for Toxicity?

Moderna’s 20A-21A Classification of Toxicity for Covid Vaccines PDF

Moderna : Alphabetic Labelling of Different Toxicities PDF

Pfizer : Alphabetic Labelling of Different Toxicities PDF

VIDEO : Do Pfizer Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity Part 1 ?

VIDEO : Do Pfizer Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity Part 2 ?

VIDEO : Do Moderna Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity ?

VAERS Database

Covid Science Library

Medical doctors talking about VAERS

VaersAnalysis.info

Data Source

USA Data: All data is sourced from VAERS, a public database of over 700,000 adverse reaction reports for Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen Covid 19 vaccines in the USA.

Foreign Data: VAERS database now also includes data for Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen Covid 19 vaccines in countries outside of the USA. This data can be found here – Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) – the last table listed. This non-domestic data has been submitted by foreign regulatory agencies and consists of approximately 1,000,000 adverse reaction reports.

Our intention is to present the VAERS data in an accessible and unadulterated form, that can be easily verified using the links below

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Video Tutorial 1 : Extracting Bad Batch Data from VAERS – Deaths, Disabilities, Hospitalisations

The original source of this article is How Bad Is My BatchCopyright © How Bad Is My Batch, How Bad Is My Batch, 2022

