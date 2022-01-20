What People in India Have Received to Battle COVID Successfully. Ivermectin

Look at the package contents and get even more angry with how the US government has failed its citizens

By Joel S. Hirschhorn

Global Research, January 20, 2022Pandemic Blunder Newsletter 17 January 2022

I have long stressed how India, especially its largest state of Uttar Pradesh with about 250 million population, did a great job of attacking the COVID pandemic with the use of freely distributed ivermectin. The high density population received “care packages” that, sadly, the US government and public health system have failed to give Americans. Below is a photograph of the list of ingredients.

The miracle of Uttar Pradesh and other India states is truly helping its citizens. Note all the ingredients given to the public, much more than ivermectin and enormously more than Americans have been getting from all levels of government.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

