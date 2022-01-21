January 21, 2022

Video: The Covid-19 Vaccine is under Police Criminal Investigation in the U.K.

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

.

.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/V6Etzei9N5lA/

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: Development of a Mass Movement? People all Over Germany Protest Covid Tyranny. Dieses Video Geht Gerade Um Die Welt! This VideoThe original source of this article is Philosophers-stone.info purebloodCopyright © Philosophers-stone.info purebloodPhilosophers-stone.info pureblood, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-police-arrested-complicit-they-dont-close-down-vaccine-centers/5767715

Posted by on January 21, 2022 in Uncategorized and tagged , .

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.