Biggest COVID Vaccine Scandal. “COVID Vaccine Batch Numbers and the Range of Adverse Impacts”

By Joel S. Hirschhorn

Global Research, January 22, 2022Pandemic Blunder Newsletter 19 January 2022

***

Any application of critical thinking in the past year would inevitably lead a person to seek an answer to a perplexing question: Considering the many millions of people who have received COVID vaccine shots what is the best explanation of why hundreds of thousands of them have suffered death or very serious health impacts from the shots?

In other words, though the fraction of victims is statistically small it is nevertheless devastating for those victims and their families. Like others, I have read many hundreds of accounts of vaccine victims that break your heart. So often relatively young healthy people have died soon after getting a vaccine shot.

So, the rational, scientific question is how do we explain why only SOME vaccinated people die or become seriously ill?

Is there something about the individuals? Or is there something about the vaccines?

Finally, a brilliant analyst, Craig Paardekooper, has done remarkable research using the official CDC VAERS data to get to a totally credible answer.

The most important website

I am strongly recommending that everyone who seriously wants to be truly well informed about the pandemic and COVID vaccines in particular spend considerable time on the How Bad is My Batch website.

Briefly, what has been done is to find correlations between specific COVID vaccine batch numbers and the range of adverse impacts, including deaths associated with the individual batches.

Now pause for some minutes. If you have been vaccinated, then look carefully at your official card. There you will find a series of letters and/or numbers of the batch used for your shot. You will have batch information for every shot you have received. The combination of letters and/or number can be long and sometimes complicated. But they are there on your cards..

Now you will be able to go to the site and find the type of vaccine you received; for most people Moderna or Pfizer. For each vaccine type you will find a page with a very, very long list of batch numbers; the lists start with highest number of adverse effects at the top and go way down to batches with very small numbers. In other words, the lists start with the most deadly, harmful batches and decline to the many with hardly any ill effects. You can put in your batch numbers and see the result.

These correlations entirely use the official CDC data. It took a huge effort to dig so deep into the data to present on the website the correlations showing exactly which vaccine batches are the culprits, the ones that kill or harm people in a major way.

What you will soon observe is that the worst, most harmful batches have staggering high numbers of adverse impacts and deaths, many thousands for batches at the top of the lists.

To give some indication of the reality consider these aspects of what the analysis has revealed as presented in lifesitenews.com. For example, for Pfizer, only 4% of their lots accounted for all the death reports associated with those injections and for Moderna the same was true with respect to only 5% of their batches. In addition, unlike the more benign batches that were sent to fewer regional areas, the highly toxic injections were widely disseminated across multiple states. With regard to the Pfizer injections, only 2.9% of their lots were distributed to more than 12 states and these were associated with 96.5% of all the product’s deaths, 95.5% of all hospitalizations and 94.7% of all adverse event reports. In significant contrast, 97.1% of the Pfizer lots were distributed to fewer than 12 states and were associated with only 3.5% of all product death reports, 4.5% of all hospitalizations, and 5.3% of all adverse event reports.

At this point, you will prey that when you find the batch numbers of YOUR vaccines that they are not at the top. After all, it has been widely shown that not all deaths and harmful impacts happen soon after vaccination. Some may happen weeks, months or years later.

If you have had a relative or friend that has died or become very ill after being vaccinated, then you might want to try and get their batch numbers and check whether they were BAD harmful batches.

This website has many other terrific categories of information and data that are well worth your time examining. In many respects, this is the single best pandemic information website that exists.

Government failure

But the single most important revelation you get from this site is the completely sensible, plausible and scientific explanation of why only a relatively small fraction of vaccinated people become medical victims of COVID vaccines.CDC Ignores Inquiry into Increasing Number of Deaths, Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines

And this leads to this absolutely critically important conclusion: The government has failed to guarantee the safety of ALL vaccine manufacturing. Bad, harmful vaccine batches means that something has gone wrong with the manufacturing process!

Ensuring manufacturing quality is a prime responsibility of the FDA. That so many vaccine batches correlated with deaths and harmful health impacts is proof positive that in a rush to produce large amounts of vaccines the government has failed. And some may quickly conclude that this failure of government has greatly profited the drug companies that manufacture the vaccines. Many billions of dollars have been saved by the government not doing its job and rejecting vaccine batches that have something seriously wrong with them.

Was there some morally unjustified decision by government officials to put more emphasis on producing large amounts of vaccines than on guaranteeing their quality and safety? The data on the website leads a rational person to conclude that the government has been willing to sacrifice the lives and health of people as an acceptable “cost” of mass vaccination.

This alone justifies serious investigation for possible criminal actions by government officials, starting with Fauci. It is implausible to think that this most powerful government official has not known what has been revealed on this website. Bad batches kill people just as surely as COVID infection can kill people. In the former, lack of ensuring manufacturing quality is the culprit. In the latter, it is the government blocking of wide use of real, effective COVID treatments using generics such as ivermectin.

What is wrong with bad vaccine batches

The next critical question once you realize what has been discovered about bad vaccine batches is this: What exactly is wrong with these batches? What has the government let the vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna get away with? Eventually, you will also better understand why these companies made sure that they would have no liability for their ineffective and unsafe COVID vaccines.

The simple answer to what is wrong and unsafe with so many bad vaccine batches may be the presence of various kinds of impurities and contaminants. For this article, only a brief introduction to this arena is given.

One report is about what German scientists have discovered in COVID vaccines. For example, in Pfizer vaccine they found foreign objects and accurately constructed objects. The German group forwarded their findings to the “authorities” but did not receive a response.

The team examined four batches of vaccine and passed on the results to government authorities, the EMA [European Medical Agency], the STIKO [Germany’s vaccine committee] and the Paul Ehrlich Institute [German Government Agency], without any known responses.

Also reported:

“In August, Japan suspended the Moderna vaccine after foreign materials were found in their coronavirus vaccine. According to Nikkei Asia, the substance was found to react to magnets.” And: “Dr. Carrie Madej, an internist, also discovered foreign objects after studying the injections, including “graphene-like” objects and “a tentacled, moving organism-like creature in the Moderna jab.”

This too was noted:

“Further, a Twitter thread from October similarly exposes particles, “particle aggregations” and “Fiber-like structures”- some with “branches” and a “ring like structure”. The findings were based on a ‘microscopy analysis’ of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine sample. According to the anonymous scientist, who claims to have been peer-review published over 100 times in journals such as Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, the analysis ‘was performed with bright field and phase contrast microscopy and applying rigorous scientific and hygiene standards.’”

The European Medicines Agency in December 2020 issued a report that identified vaccine quality issues. It was reported that:

“The EMA’s public assessment described impurities that had been observed, analyzed, and ultimately found acceptable. It discussed inconsistencies between batches, another issue ultimately addressed to the EMA’s satisfaction. Much of the EMA’s account pertained to the presence in the vaccine of irregular forms of the vaccine’s key component—a genetic material called mRNA—and levels of “RNA integrity.”

The report also noted the detection of something anomalous involving lipids, a fatty substance used to coat the mRNA. It said lipid-related impurities had been identified in recently produced finished product batches. It also said “particulate matter” had been observed in the vaccine.

Here is another important point made.

“The EMA’s report described inconsistencies between batches produced for use in the clinical trial using one process and batches produced for potential commercial distribution using a different process. (It refers to them as “Process 1” and “Process 2,” respectively.) The finding was potentially important because, if the vaccine distributed to the general public differed significantly from the vaccine tested in the clinical trial, the results of the clinical trial might not be predictive of the outcomes the general public would experience.”

Finally, other than impurities and contaminants being the explanation for batch variations, there might be something about the inherent mRNA technology that is the problem. This is suggested by an analysis from Sweden given on the batch website, that shows marked variations in Pfizer vaccine toxicity over time, as if something is changing in the vaccine that makes it increasingly safer as time goes on.

Conclusions

What is abundantly clear is that no government agencies have seriously pursued the big issue of vaccine manufacture quality control to an extent that would explain why some vaccine batches produce extremely high levels of death and harmful impacts. No government agency has been pushed to explain the one or more causes of bad vaccine batches for the major vaccines. Many hundreds of thousands of lives have been “sacrificed” to protect the mass vaccination effort.

Once the vaccines were unleashed for mass vaccination there seems to have been no motivation to seriously dig into quality control of vaccine manufacture that might jeopardize production levels. And greatly impact the profits of vaccine makers.

Lastly, please note that it is likely that CDC has seriously undercounted vaccine impacts of all sorts, especially deaths. Most analysts have found that the undercounting may be huge. Possibly from 10 to 100 times too low. How would more accurate data impact the batch correlations found? This is hard to say. But even with much higher numbers they would still be a relatively small fraction of all vaccine shots. This implies that there would still be a correlation showing that only SOME batches are especially toxic. And that means there really is a manufacturing problem with quality control.

If we had better data on vaccine health impacts, then there might be more evidence of even more bad batches! And what must be remembered is that there are a multitude of vaccine health impacts for all batches that may only become evident long after the shots.

*

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

.

.The original source of this article is Pandemic Blunder NewsletterCopyright © Joel S. Hirschhorn, Pandemic Blunder Newsletter, 2022

