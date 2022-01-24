Over 1 Million Deaths and Injuries Following COVID “Vaccines” Reported in VAERS as Second Year of “Experimental Use Authorization” Begins

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, January 24, 2022Health Impact News 21 January 2022

The deaths and injuries following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” continue at an unprecedented rate as we now enter the second year of their “emergency use authorization.”

The U.S. Government updated their Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database today, and there have now been 1,053,830 cases of deaths and injuries reported to VAERS following COVID-19 experimental vaccines since they were given emergency use authorization in December of 2020. (Source.)

By way of contrast, there have been 914,393 cases of deaths and injuries reported to VAERS following all FDA-approved vaccines since VAERS started in 1990, through the end of November, 2020, the last month before the COVID-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use. (Source.)

There have been more deaths, more permanent disabilities, and more hospitalizations following the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, than there have been following all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 31 years COMBINED.

This is the most censored news in the United States, and it is based on the U.S. Government’s own statistics.

Infanticide and Sterilization

The update to VAERS released today also shows that there have been 3,306 fetal deaths reported following COVID-19 vaccines since they were given emergency use authorization in December, 2020. (Source.)CDC: 11,940 Dead 618,648 Injuries and 1,175 Unborn Babies Dead Following COVID-19 Shots

By way of contrast, there have been 2,493 fetal deaths reported following all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 31 years. (Source.)

Will these women ever be able to conceive children again?

This is all information coming directly from the Government’s own VAERS database maintained by the CDC and FDA. Any member of the public can access this information and confirm that it is true.

The United States is run by criminals who are allowing these shots to continue, and they are all guilty of mass murder.

And these numbers, as horrible as they are, do not take into account the fact that very few vaccine adverse events following COVID-19 injections are ever reported. Most doctors and healthcare professionals do not even know that VAERS exists, and there is tremendous pressure put on them not to report these deaths and injuries, as it obviously affects the sales of Big Pharma.

When you take into consideration the unreported factor in VAERS, we see that about 400,000 people died in 2021 following these experimental shots. See: 2021: COVID Deaths Increase, Flu Deaths Disappear, 400,000+ More Total Deaths than 2020

What’s Going on in England? Mandates Canceled

This week, Boris Johnson announced that the British Government was scrapping COVID-19 vaccine passports and facemask requirements.

This announcement has caught everyone by surprise in the Alternative Media, wondering just what is behind this announcement.

It would have been one thing if arrests had been made for mass murder, and a statement had been made admitting guilt to allowing this to go on so long, but that is not the reason Boris Johnson gave to end these mandates.

He credited the British people for doing a good job in getting their boosters and obeying the mandates.

This makes us all wonder, what are they planning next? What is really going on here?

COVID-19 Vaccine Authorizations: Criminal Intent from the Start

Jon Rappoport published a great piece today showing how the criminal intent of approving these “vaccines” has been present from the start.

Featured image is from Children's Health Defense

