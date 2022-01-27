Bombshell: CDC No Longer Recognizes the PCR Test As a Valid Method for Detecting “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”?

As of January 1, 2022, the CDC in a request to the FDA withdraws it’s endorsement of the RT-PCR test.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, January 27, 2022

***

First published on December 28, 2021

“The PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick”. Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, … under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients. .Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst.

***

Summary

The PCR Smoking Gun? The CDC acknowledges (with innuendos) that the PCR test does not effectively differentiate between Covid-19 and Seasonal Influenza.

Amply documented and analyzed by numerous scientists, the RT-PCR test does not detect or identify SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

While the CDC does not officially acknowledge that the RT-PCR test is invalid, it nonetheless calls for it to be withdrawn.

It is worth noting that almost a year ago, in January 2021, the WHO also questioned the validity of the PCR test which it had itself put forth at the very outset of the covid crisis.

If the PCR test is invalid as intimated both by the CDC and the WHO, the 260 Million so-called “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases” collected and tabulated Worldwide since the outset of the alleged pandemic are meaningless.

There is no Pandemic.

***

Will the RT-PCR Test in the US will be Declared Invalid?

In a bombshell decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have withdrawn the insidious PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.

“After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only.”

In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test.

CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season. Laboratories and testing sites should validate and verify their selected assay within their facility before beginning clinical testing. (emphasis added)

It has taken them almost two years to recognize that the PCR test is flawed and invalid.

Read carefully, what this CDC directive tacitly admits is that the PCR test does not effectively differentiate between “SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses”. We have known this from the outset.

This advisory by the CDC issued in July 2021 is to be enforced in the course of the next couple of weeks leading up to the January 1st, 2022 deadline.

Will it be carried out?? Visibly there is no transition towards “another authorized Covid-19 test”.

.

The Covid-19 Omicron Christmas Lockdown

WHY has the CDC waited until December 31, 2021 to enforce the suspension of the invalid and flawed PCR test?

Seasonal influenza which starts in October has contributed to driving up the number of so-called “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”.

And in recent developments, these PCR positive cases are routinely being categorized as “Confirmed Covid-19 Omicron Variant Cases”. It’s also a period of the year when people catch a common cold (e.g. triggered by a corona virus) which often results in a PCR positive.

This upward movement of PCR positive cases is now being used by corrupt politicians to sustain the Omicron fear campaign as well as impose the “The Covid-19 Christmas and New Year Lockdown”.

Millions of people Worldwide are lining up to be tested as well as vaccinated to “protect themselves” against SARS-CoV-2 (which cannot under any circumstances be identified by the PCR test).

The evidence is overwhelming: It’s a killer vaccine

What this means is a Mea Culpa: A tacit recognition by the CDC and the FDA that the entire data base generated by the PCR test is invalid.

Almost a year ago, in January 2021, the WHO questioned the validity of the PCR test which it had itself put forth as a means to detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2 at the outset of the alleged pandemic in early 2020.

The Data Base of the Alleged Covid-19 Pandemic

Several billion people in more than 190 countries have been tested (as well as retested) for Covid-19 using the PCR test which is flawed and invalid.

We are talking about approximately 260 million alleged “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases” (PCR positives) Worldwide.

The pandemic is said to have resulted in more than 5 million Covid-19 related deaths.

These are nonsensical and meaningless numbers. It’s a Big Lie.

And this data base is being used to justify the imposition of the Covid-19 mRNA “killer vaccine”, not to mention the “vaccine passport”.

.

Bear in mind, in recent developments, the PCR test is being routinely used to allegedly “identify” the variants including Delta and Omicron, which is an impossibility as well as a lie.

Scientific nonsense. PCR positive cases (which according to the CDC could be the result of seasonal influenza) are now being routinely assigned to the Omicron Variant:

“The decision by the government to reimplement the need for a PCR test from all individuals arriving in the UK from abroad on day two, with self-isolation until a negative [PCR] test is reported, while frustrating for those travelling, is essential in order to rapidly identify cases of infection with the Omicron variant and implement prompt isolation and targeted contact tracing to limit the spread of the variant in the UK. (emphasis added, Guardian, November 27, 2021)

Health officials in New South Wales, Australia, have begun urgent testing after two people who arrived on a flight from southern Africa overnight tested positive to the coronavirus, [PCR test] (Reuters 27 November, 2021, emphasis added).

The CDC Intimates that the PCR Test is Invalid.

Does not differentiate between Covid-19 and Seasonal Influenza.

Does not detect or identify SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

If the PCR test is invalid as confirmed by the “Horse’s Mouth” (aka the CDC), the 260 Million so-called “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases” collected and tabulated Worldwide since the outset of the alleged pandemic are meaningless.

The official “covid-19 consensus” collapses like a house of cards.

There is no Pandemic.

And what the ongoing PCR Covid-19 testing does is to drive up the numbers and spearhead the fear campaign with a view to justifying the killer vaccine and the Christmas Lockdown.

Crimes against Humanity

Video: Imagine All the People: The Covid-19 Omicron Christmas and New Year Lockdown

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/X1ugulJIjFhK/

***

Video

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/fHIT55iM4Zv9/

click the lower right corner to access full-screen .

Video: An Overview of the Covid-19 Crisishttps://player.vimeo.com/video/514871958.

About the Author

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has undertaken field research in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific and has written extensively on the economies of developing countries with a focus on poverty and social inequality. He has also undertaken research in Health Economics (UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), UNFPA, CIDA, WHO, Government of Venezuela, John Hopkins International Journal of Health Services (1979, 1983)

He is the author of twelve books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity (2015).

He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia. He can be reached at crgeditor@yahoo.com

See Michel Chossudovsky, Biographical Note

