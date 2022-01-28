Reaching Covid-19 “Turning Point of Critical Mass”: Is Nuremberg 2 Next? London Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, January 28, 2022

But the influx of many recent current events and significant news breaking developments reflecting positive changes unfolding on this earth is the primary focus of much of this presentation.

After all, at least 1,011 scientific studies have now proven beyond any questionable doubt that the Covid-19 non-vaccines are in fact lethal.

That old “follow the science” line that the enemy keeps using ad nauseam just doesn’t wash any more. The deceivers are realizing that regardless of how many times they repeat their lies to those no longer buying it, it will only lead to their own downfall sooner than later. Clearly the despots’ narrative is quickly falling apart, smashed to smithereens by real science.

Along similar lines, when the Microbiology and Immunology Department head at the prestigious Tel Aviv University writes an open letter to the Israeli Health Ministry caustically calling out its gross failures that have virtually doomed one of the world’s most vaxxed nations, this glaring truth can simply no longer be ignored or denied.

A plethora of egregious scientific findings are pouring out recently to unequivocally demonstrate the pure evil of Big Pharma.

Pregnant mothers that accepted Pfizer’s experimental bioweapon during its initial trial phase that after only 108 days the FDA approved for experimental authorization use (EAU) only, according to its available database, Pfizer killed every single tracked unborn baby.

Despite such wholesale mass slaughter, after only three and a half months, the FDA still granted Pfizer the greenlight to continue massacring more babies at large after granting EAU status, and then on top of that, has the criminal audacity to refuse releasing its documentation for the next 55 years. In the first batch of released documents after the FDA was sued and forced to publicly report its data used prior to granting EAU, 28 babies died out of all 27 reported pregnancies included within the released dataset, with another 243 cases of unknown outcomes undisclosed among recently released documents.

In another table within the published data, the 28 fetal deaths resulted from 32 pregnancies with known outcomes, with the overwhelming majority resulting in spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) that to any sane person constitutes coldblooded murder.

Brave whistleblowing nurse of 17 years, Collette Martin spoke at a Louisiana Health and Welfare hearing last month:

As of now, we have more children that died from the COVID vaccine than COVID itself. And then the Health Department to come out and say the new variant has all the side effects of the vaccine reactions we’re currently seeing now. It’s maddening, and I don’t understand why more people don’t see it. I think they do, but they fear speaking out and, even worse, being fired.

Let’s face it, all the guilty parties at both the drug companies and their FDA whores, including medical staff knowing they’re wantonly violating their oath to do no harm, injecting poisons that are killing and injuring millions of people, all of these criminally bad actors need to be held accountable at their Nuremberg 2 trials that must be prosecuted far sooner than the 55 years that the murderers sought and plotted with Biden’s Justice Department in a vain attempt for self-protection, so they could all safely go to their graves without punishment, not unlike century long blackouts decreed in the UK to protect all its British VIP pedophiles.

Perhaps with this writing on the wall now, and victims’ fresh bloodstains lingering on so many of today’s breaking stories evading Tech and Media’s complicit censorship, the tide might be finally turning.

The FDA equivalent of the European Union, the EU Medical Regulators last week, warned of potentially serious health risks from taking booster shots every few months, in effect, “tiring out the immune system through its repetitive use.” That appears to be a lame, feeble, half-ass attempt later to be used to maintain a slightest degree of plausible deniability acknowledging the cold hard fact that bioweapons’ poisonous spike proteins responsible for Antibody Dependency Enhancement (ADE) are ultimately the common killer traveling to various bodily organs and instructing autoimmune cells to turn against themselves.

Two months ago even the MSM standard The Atlantic published a piece called “The Pandemic Is Ending with a Whimper,” and a month ago experts were optimistically predicting the end of the Coronavirus pandemic, citing the latest spreading Omicron variant to be more infectious yet far less aggressive and lethal. Professors and physicians at Hebrew University of Jerusalem also warned against the need for boosters since true herd immunity appears eminent. A recent January 17th article from middle of the road medium.com, entitled “The Pandemic Is Ending – According to Experts,” logically reasons:

Most experts believe SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic. As the disease moves from Pandemic to endemic, the health impacts will be less severe, and we as a society will be better able to manage the risks associated with COVID-19.

All these encouraging signs from both the scientific community as well as limited hangouts within mainstream media as of late have been accompanied by months and months of ferociously defiant pushback displayed worldwide by an angry public growing angrier, sending the very loud and clear message to their governments to back the f_ off, refusing to play their fictitious, yet devastatingly false high stakes game of continued enforced mandates, lockdowns and prohibitive passports any longer. Yet in so many Western nations, the elitist pandemic engineers are insisting on full bore restriction leading to even more drastic, draconian tyranny.

A turning point milestone was likely reached when the world’s #1 podcaster in the highly informed Joe Rogan at the end of December interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, a leading COVID vaccine critic credited as the mRNA inventor. As soon as it immediately went viral, the nail in the cabal coffin was hammered shut in the court of prevailing public opinion. Less disputed, essential facts are now in, and the cabal concedes that after nearly two years of a fake pandemic and a year of no longer hidden mass deaths and severe injury, the increasingly exasperated, rebellious masses are no longer so easily frightened, swayed nor controlled. They’ve drawn their line in the sand and are finally ready to fight for humanity’s survival.

Moreover, certain despotic nations like the United Kingdom are actually following the current trend and formally ending the pandemic.

While as globalist Prime Minister the bumbling Boris Johnson faces increasing calls for his resignation, this week his national government abruptly stopped its policy enforcing vaccine passports as well as mask mandates. Several explanations have been circulating beyond Johnson’s excuse that less COVID cases are occurring. The one that Boris won’t acknowledge is his waning popularity after reports emerged that all the while when he was issuing repeated lockdown restrictions including during recent yearend holidays for all Britons, rumors continue swirling of his own ruckus parties throughout the pandemic, hypocritically celebrating inside his plush 10 Downing Street address. The “do as I say, not as I do” meme characterizing virtually all policymakers everywhere always makes certain to publicly warn that living with the Coronavirus is here to stay, and that includes UK’s healthcare workers’ vaccination mandate despite 160,000 petition signatures. Boris digs his own grave.

The elephant in the room reason why Boris Johnson is suddenly calling off his Gestapo guard dogs only a month after initiating yet another of his many lockdowns is the Metropolitan Police of London have agreed to take on a criminal case investigating a legal complaint filed on December 20, 2021.

Not only is Britain’s largest police force now actively involved in the probe, but the Hammersmith Police alongside the International Criminal Court at the Hague in the Netherlands are also working conjointly together in what’s being called the world’s largest international crime investigation ever.

Under the formal banner of the Hammersmith CID (Criminal Investigation Division) Police Station, Case Number 6029679/21, this landmark criminal case was lodged in conjunction with the International Criminal Court (ICC Case Number OTP-CR-473/21).

The head of the current UK police probe into all COVID related crimes is Met Superintendent Jon Simpson, former assistant to Metro Police Chief Cressida Dick. Exactly two weeks prior to the UK criminal complaint, a 46-page document was launched in the ICC, charging the usual suspects Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the onetime WHO veterinarian Dr. Peter Daszak, chiefly responsible as Fauci’s middleman promoting the gain-of-function SARS-CoV-2 baton to Wuhan’s “bat woman” Dr. Shi Zhengli, compliments of $600,000 US taxpaid dollars’ worth of treason to America’s foremost adversary.

Though these monumental legal cases in both the Hague and UK have been confirmed legitimate, neither has been publicized whatsoever by the corporate lamestream press for the very same reason that MSM has been the principal truth-suppressing co-conspirator throughout the pandemic. These two enormously important lawsuits filed a month ago, in UK spearheaded by Dr. Sam White, MD, retired constable Mark Sexton and attorneys Philip Hyland and Lois Bayliss, is receiving further support from such international notables as Robert Kennedy Jr (JFK nephew and bestselling author of The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health), German-American lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and former Pfizer Vice President Dr Michael Yeadon, along with dozens of other professional experts and authorities. The crimes against humanity involve charges of malfeasance and misconduct in public office, gross negligence, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter, murder and conspiracy to commit murder and genocide. For our future, these two cases filed on behalf of humanity, kept under such close Deep State wraps by the criminals, are both huge.

Since July 2021 attorney Reiner Fuellmich has headed the Corona Investigative Committee, interviewing numerous scientists, doctors, journalists and respected foremost experts on the entire Corona fiasco. Among those luminaries submitting evidence for premeditated mass murder is respected virologist and former Pfizer insider Dr. Michael Yeadon.

Reiner Fuellmich and his committee have carefully reviewed all available evidence to conclusively assert that beyond question the Covid-19 “vaccines” are designed to kill with clear malicious infliction of harm for the purposes of depopulating the planet. With experts like Dr Yeadon analyzing the data, according to Reiner, it has been determined that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as the most lethal kill shot producers have used certain specific batches with traceable lot numbers to attain the highest mortality rates amongst the global population, and that these manufacturers are collectively experimenting and actively, sequentially coordinating with each other in order to attain the optimal dosage allegedly with clear intent to exterminate the most people.

During a recent interview, Reiner stated he expects the court proceedings of a grand jury investigation to begin by the end of January 2022, when his team will start presenting evidence to seek criminal indictments against four co-defendants – Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the WHO’s Dr. Tedros Adhanom and German virologist Dr. Christian Drosten, maker of the false positive PCR test. Drosten allegedly pre-fenagled heads of WHO and Germany, Chancellor Andrea Merkel, to begin promoting PCR misdiagnoses in January 2020 as videos went viral showing Chinese dropping dead like flies in the streets of Wuhan.

Incidentally, the only WHO Director-General not a medical doctor, Tedros Adhanom is currently accused of violating multiple UN codes of conduct, running roughshod over the UN policy of neutrality. The WHO chief has a blatant history of interfering in the internal affairs of his own country Ethiopia, pulling rank and favoring cronyism, specifically the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), willfully undermining both his nation’s government as well as on the ground UN officials in its capital Addis Ababa.

When you run in the rarified circles of globalist elites like Bill Gates and Angela Merkel, obviously Tedros quickly grew a swollen fathead, full of self-inflated, hot air importance, openly operating to destabilize his own African nation. The TPLF dictatorship ruthlessly ruled Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018, with Tedros rising in its ranks as Health Minister to third man in charge as Foreign Minister, until taking over the Gates controlled WHO job in 2017. A year later in 2018, TPLF was overthrown, and the treasonous technocrat’s been opposing Ethiopia’s democratically elected government ever since. As the Gates go-between to China, Fauci, the Clinton Foundation and genocide, some allege that Tedros is a terrorist. Like his cronies violating the Nuremberg Code, he also needs to be prosecuted for his crimes against humanity.

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich believes that he and his legal team of 50 other lawyers have already gathered and filed enough compelling evidence at the Hague to sufficiently prove that in a Nuremberg-like court of law, pharmaceutical corporations, have globally conspired with major national governments, public health organizations, Big Media and Big Tech.

Proving premeditated criminal intent in using a vaccine bioweapon to commit acts of domestic bioterrorism against a preyed upon, frightened global masses should award guilty verdicts and punitive damages.

A third lawsuit in India filed in late July 2021 by attorney Dipali Ojha, an expert in the Nuremberg Trials and Reiner Fuellmich colleague in both the UK and Hague cases as well, is charging the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others with genocide.

This isn’t the first time Bill Gates has been indicted in India. In 2014, the Indian Supreme Court called for his arrest for illegally vaccinating tribal girls without parental consent in addition to jabbing thousands of children, resulting in deaths and permanent injury dating back to more than a dozen years ago. Damage to the Third World populations in Asia, Africa and South America, and now world, clearly shows a sinister, calculated passionate glee for eugenics killing.

As the cabal Corona duo designated by their puppet masters to go down with the viral sinking ship, Gates’ fellow mass killer Fauci is under attack on a near daily basis now.

Aside from Fauci’s crucial role during the chief White House medical advisor’s 2021 confrontative encounters in Senate hearings with Rand Paul, Fauci repeatedly committed perjury under oath, lying about having nothing to do with either gain-of-function research nor covertly handing more than a half million of taxpayer bucks over to America’s #1 enemy Red China to treasonously create today’s bioweapon.

As the nation’s highest paid federal employee, Anthony Fauci raked in $434,312 during his first big bonanza pandemic year of 2020, the same year he delivered on his crystal ball promise made just weeks after Trump’s inauguration that a pandemic would suspiciously show up before the end of his first term in office. Along with his wife Christine Grady, the National Institutes of Health chief of bioethics and human subjects research, under increasing scrutiny, Fauci and wife were forced to respond to frequent freedom of information orders disclosing his financial records, and their hefty $10.4 million investment portfolio.

Finally, look at the thousands upon thousands of noncompliant citizens taking to the streets all over the planet to resist humankind’s draconian slide into nightmarish control, enslavement and suffocating darkness. One retired Aussie Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi leading the Australia One party is openly challenging his brutal authoritarian police state.

The dominos in the cabal’s house of cards are freefalling.

With the writing on the wall, Britain’s island neighbor Ireland just opted to drop nearly all of its COVID restrictions. Last month’s trend to turn the unvaccinated into locked up criminals for not submitting to the jab in places like Austria as of February 1st was turned back. Widespread passport policies that were being strictly enforced in most European countries, along with Australia, New Zealand and Canada, New York and West Coast states, are ending.

Systematically locking the unvaccinated up on house arrest lockdown, prohibiting them from access to grocery stores, public buildings and venues is no longer being enforced. Police in Spain and France have joined the people in the streets protesters, unwilling to enforce the medical tyranny any longer. That trend is spreading. Despite five national leaders suspiciously dying soon after declaring their refusal to play the global pandemic game, recently Ghana’s red-pilled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo publicly exposed the Rockefeller Foundation’s Lockstep pandemic playbook as well as key genocidal players Bill Gates and Dr Fauci.

Many brave and honest doctors, scientists and nurses around the world, despite shameful, criminally complicit censorship and harassment, heroically persisted in warning us of the inherent lethal dangers of the Big Pharma kill shots. And now because enough people heard and heed their dire message, the crime cabal’s equally persistent false narrative is rapidly falling apart, no longer believed. And now, clearly on the wrong side of history, the pharmaceutical corporations, the governments and their so-called public health experts like Fauci, the global healthcare system, Big Media and Big Tech, have all lost their credibility, and they will all have to account for their worldwide murderous rampage at Nuremberg 2 trials set to begin shortly.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point the current diabolically lethal pandemic hoax and genocide. As an independent journalist for the last 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, particularly Global Research and lewrockwell.com. As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia& Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully documents and exposes the global pedophilia scourge and remains available for free at the late Robert David Steele’s https://pedoempire.org. Joachim’s empire exposed blogsite was recently deplatformed.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Joachim Hagopian, Global Research, 2022

