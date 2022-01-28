Video: Covid-19 Vaccine is “Dangerous and Should be Withdrawn”. Tucker Carlson and Alex Berenson

By Tucker Carlson and Alex Berenson

Global Research, January 28, 2022In Search of Truth 26 January 2022

Appearing Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Alex Berenson, a correspondent for The New York Times for almost ten years, said, “These mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point.”

“We’re in a very dangerous moment,” he told Carlson. “It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against [the] omicron [variant] in these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries. Rates of infection are incredibly high, and rates of serious disease and death are also rising.”

“The Israelis are predicting that they’re going to have more serious cases than they ever had at the peak last year. And the idea that we would solve this with another booster is just off the charts insane,” he said.

Therefore, he concludes, “it is clear that to encourage booster shots for anyone — including the elderly — at this point is reckless, bordering on criminal.”

Credits to GreatGameIndia for the initial transcript of the interview.

The original source of this article is In Search of Truth
Copyright © Tucker Carlson and Alex Berenson, In Search of Truth, 2022

