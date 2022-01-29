Putting Trudeau On Notice, Our Governments are No Longer Legitimate: Throwing Off the Tyranny of Canada’s Mandatory Vaccines

The Creation of The Canadian Institute of National Integrity

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, January 29, 202221 October 2021

Justin Trudeau lurched into yet another minority government following the recent federal election. In spite of his failure to win even the popular vote, let alone a majority of seats in the House of Common, Trudeau continues to rule as Vaccination Czar of a totalitarian regime. Trudeau is getting away with his transformation of Canada into a vaccination prison camp, because the main federal parties all refuse to disagree with him on anything substantive.

To make up for the impossibility of serious debate among our brain-maimed parliamentarians, Trudeau appointed the so-called “unvaccinated” as the official opposition.

Trudeau ran against those condemning his government’s blindness to the plague of vaccine deaths and injuries that is accompanying the forced injection of Covid clot shots. See this.

Is Trudeau a Closet Anti-Vaxxer?

One of the ironies of Trudeau’s machinations in Canada’s top job, is that he may well be a closet anti-vaxxer himself.

A registered nurse assessed a video of Trudeau’s Covid injection and came to the conclusion it was “obviously fake.”

The observing Registered Nurse (RN) noted that the alleged nurse who injected Trudeau failed to aspirate the syringe.

The same nurse then failed to “landmark” the injection area with her spare hand before inserting the needle into Justin’s shoulder.

When she did execute the jabbing motion with a single hand, it was made seem as if she was tossing a dart at a target. “Nobody does it that way,” the RN exclaimed. See this.

To watch the video: click this or click screen

No Jabs, No Jobs

Justin Trudeau is clearly fixated on making Canada conform to the mantra, “No Jabs, No Jobs.” .The question can be asked, however, Is Justin Trudeau a secret anti-vaxxer himself?.The uncertainty behind the question seems consistent with Trudeau’s furtive personality. What other aspects of Justin’s life remain hidden in closed closets?.How much secrecy can Trudeau buy with the huge payoffs the Liberals make to the lazy members of the obviously-corrupted media?. Video: Justin Trudeau Bragging About Paying Off the Mainstream Media.

Our Governments are No Longer Legitimate

Under the current circumstances I have lost confidence in Canada’s governing apparatus.

I can no longer picture the complex of government agencies in Ottawa and the provincial capitals as legitimate. Canada’s parliamentary system does not translate well into secretive zoom calls and a virtual shut down of crucial flows of information.

For instance, how are citizens supposed to make sense of our government when even the flow of news that used to emanate from question period, is no longer available? Question period is a central tradition of parliamentary procedure.

Canada cannot work well when its finances become increasingly subject to the secretive conniving between the likes of Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland and those in charge of the Wall Street behemoth, BlackRock. As a proxy for the private bankers pulling the strings on the Federal Reserve and on the Bank of Canada, BlackRock has become a big part of the creation of all manner of Liberal Party slush funds.

Without any real mechanism of accountability, vast new quantities of new money keep being created. Compound interest is still being charged against the growing national debt slated to become part of the bankers’ Great Reset.

As I see it, the people and institutions that together constitute our governments in Canada can no longer claim the confidence of the Canadian citizenry. The violence entailed in forcing mandatory vaccinations on large numbers of Canadians is the last straw. There is no mandate from the people for implementing the kind of ultimatum being forced on the citizenry without justification.

In the section that follows I outline the reasons why I believe our governing entities have lost their legitimacy. I conceive of the words that follow as a manifesto of sorts, as a call to liberate ourselves from the tyranny taking hold. We must begin the process of reconstructing Canada as a nation of integrity, as a nation where the will of the people prevails over the will of those seeking to subvert us at every turn.

Canadian Institute of National Integrity

Our governments in Canada have lost their way. They are no longer legitimate. At all levels, our governments have joined an international conspiracy against the people of Canada and against the peoples of many other nations as well.

Our societies are being plunged into chaos born of a contrived mass hysteria. Our public services no longer serve to protect people. Instead they do the opposite. They hurt and kill people. Our health care systems are being made to break down. They are becoming sites of unnecessary deaths and injury. Similarly, our schools, our courts, our transportation infrastructures, and our life-supporting supply chains are being made to break down through the malevolence of our discredited and compromised public authorities.

Moreover, our public and private systems of media have, with some conspicuous exceptions, become sources of disinformation, deception and censorship. Our big venues of mass communication are withholding the truth in ways that imperil the sanity, discernment, safety, public health, and economic viability of whole populations subjected to an unrelenting barrage of psychological warfare. As a result the mental health of a sizeable portion of our population has been permanently undermined. The principles of informed consent in governance have been bulldozed aside.

Our government officials have empowered themselves to declare states of emergency that they then deploy to make of themselves authoritarian despots. These same government potentates refuse to provide evidence to the courts that would justify the states of emergency they declare. Even experts in their fields are censored when it comes to debating the medical substance of the claims and assertions imposed from above.

Tragically the courts are playing along with the charade and chicanery. The judiciary is refusing to live up to its responsibilities as a check on government overreach into tyranny. As is the case in most of the other countries suffering the same plague of despotism, the constitutional protections for the rights and freedoms of citizens are being regularly and systematically violated. Increasingly threatened is our capacity to even present our grievances to the alien governments stolen from us in this international coup.

The Tainted Content of These Forced Injections

The arbitrary creation of mandatory regimes to force tainted Covid shots into the veins of Canadians have transported us all into an era when the imperative to resist the illegitimate governments is now upon us. We can no longer tolerate the malevolent actions of the dictatorial cliques that have malevolently forced their unfounded authority upon us. As much as our governments and their media accomplices are trying to hide the damning information from us, the tainted content in these forced injections is well known to cause high numbers of deaths and injuries.

Significant portions of these deaths and injuries are being caused by the fact that the Covid shots stimulate the proliferation of pathogenic spike proteins throughout the vascular systems of their recipients. This result is causing all manner of blood-related maladies including myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, and infertility issues in both females and males.

The evidence is overwhelming that many top-ranking scientists warned of the health problems that would arise if the notoriously-corrupt regulatory agencies bestowed emergency measure approval on the clot shots. Nevertheless, the regulatory agencies gave their approval based on accepting a well-documented complex of lies meant to make it seem that no effective alternative remedies existed.

Ever since early reports began to circulate about the extent of injection-related deaths and injuries, many high-ranking medical professionals have been urgently calling for the complete withdrawal of the dangerous Covid jabs from public distribution. No matter how esteemed and distinguished the reputations of these medical whistleblowers, their professional opinions have been consistently ignored.

A brief survey of some of the professional assessments currently being brushed as aside in the rush towards universal vaccination are the following: They include the position of Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most widely published medical researchers in the United States. He writes

The current code vaccines; AstraZeneca, J&J, Pfizer & Moderna right now are obsolete. They do not cover the new variants Patients are failing on these vaccines, they’re being hospitalised and getting sick despite having the vaccines. The vaccines at this point in time have amounted to record mortality and percent injury, and should be considered unsafe and unfit for human use.”

Dr. Luc Montagnier, expert virologist and Nobel Prize winner in 2008 in the Physiology of Medicine, writes,

We’re in unknown territory and proclaim mandatory vaccines for everyone. It’s insanity. It’s vaccination insanity that I absolutely condemn.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a professor, virus expert, and one of the cited research scientists in German history, writes,

Gene-based vaccines are an absolute danger to mankind and their use at present violates the Nuremberg codex, such that everyone who is propagating their use should be put before a tribunal.”

Especially the vaccination of children is something that is so criminal that I have no words to express my horror … We are horribly worried that there’s going to be an impact on fertility. And this will be seen in years or decades from now. And this is potentially one of the greatest crimes, simply one of the greatest crimes imaginable.”

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, an experienced vaccinologist with deep experience as a vaccine designer, writes,

The mass vaccination hype will undoubtedly enter history as the most reckless experiment in the history of medicine.

Dr. Zev Zelenko, a renowned medical practitioner who has successfully treated thousands of Covid patients writes,

Covid War Criminals Should Face Nuremberg-Style Trials For Crimes Against Humanity.

See this.

The deaths and injuries being caused by the tainted injections are becoming major factors in the disarray that is taking hold of many hospitals. Many health care professionals, but especially nurses, have become aware of the dishonesty reverberating throughout many emergency rooms and intensive care units. They are fleeing the sites of murder and mayhem– of deception and malfeasance– being perpetrated under the besmirched banner of fighting Covid-19.

Mandatory Vaccines. Chaos in Our Health Care System

Now we are seeing the imposed regime of mandatory vaccines causing many hospital workers to refuse the jabs. These individuals are in a good position to realize the dangers involved in taking these injections. As a result, the hospital workers are being pushed out the door with full knowledge it will cause our health care system to crash. Is this wanton destruction of our hospitals a purposeful initiative aimed at wrecking existing institutions so that they can be fully privatized?

The chaos in our health care system is being replicated across many sectors including air transport. The aviation industry is an especially fraught field for the imposition of tainted vaccines. Blood clotting combined with pressure differentials at high altitudes put aviation workers and passengers at added risk. This pattern applies also to those already-high-risk groups engaged in military aviation.

The result is that air transport is falling into a condition of disarray similar to that currently plaguing our hospitals. It seems that governments are not only allowing this crisis to develop, but are actually stimulating it in order to advance aims and objectives whose true nature is being withheld from the public.

There is growing awareness that something is terribly amiss and that the official narrative of Covid-19 is specious. Many fundamental questions are being raised by the severity of the Covid cult’s ruinous agenda of imposing injection mandates on millions of working people as well as on students. The extremism of Covid Officialdom is leading many to the conclusion that the havoc being wrought is being done purposely rather than inadvertently.

The force being applied in the imposition of injection mandates goes way beyond the realm of coercion into that of extortion. Like the citizens of many countries, never before have Canadians en masse faced anything like the ultimatum to choose between taking a “product” or losing one’s job or one’s educational opportunities. In this case, the lose of jobs involves the penury that comes from the lose of economic viability as well from a further set of prohibitions, hardships and indignities. The so-called vaccine passports are being designed to create a new class of Canadian lepers excluded from participation in a society now reserved exclusively for vaccine-compliant people.

It would be bad enough if this agenda was being pushed forward on the basis of the dissemination of medical products that were, in fact, safe and effective. But there is a large and growing body of evidence that the Covid clot shots are anything but safe and effective. How are we to explain our governors’ infatuation with the misguided goal of universalizing cradle-to-grave programs of vaccines as they lionize the pharmaceutical industry and downgrade the God-given gifts of natural immunity?

It is for these reasons that the Canadian Institute of National Integrity is being founded. CINI is being established with the explicit goal of calling attention to the illegitimate nature of the current crop of Canadian governments at all levels. The levers of power must be removed from these illegitimate entities.

Measures must be put in place as a bridge to a new era when governments are structured to be genuinely accountable to the people of Canada. The fact that we have so quickly descended into our current plight can be taken as proof that our system of checks and balances is illusory; that we lack safeguards against severe abuses of the machinery for declaring and exploiting public emergencies.

Many existing systems have been abused and are broken beyond repair. It is hard to picture, for instance, the medical system, the parliamentary system, the media, the courts as currently structured and our universities in their present form, ever regaining the trust and confidence of ordinary citizens. The extent of the betrayal by these institution is palpable.

There were some flaws deeply embedded in all these institutions that caused them to fail just when we needed them the most. Hence the task we are facing goes far beyond kicking out the saboteurs that got us into this mess and to elect instead genuinely ethical leaders. What is required is a comprehensive reworking of our whole political economy so that we will never be subject to such a malevolent takeover in the future. Somehow the banker’s monopoly must be broken to reign in the abuse of usury as a weapon of enslavement.

Putting Justin Trudeau on Notice

We must, however, start immediately to move forward against the usurpers before they become entrenched. As part of the process of moving forward, we have a responsibility to put Justin Trudeau on notice. Trudeau has made himself into a caricature of the malignant forces that must be resisted and controlled. Trudeau junior has fashioned himself as one of the world’s most reviled symbols of the Great Reset and the atrocious conception of transhumanism. Both of these inter-related globalist objectives are being promoted unrelentingly by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum.

The WEF, which meets annually at Davos, has displaced the role of Canada’s parliament and that of many other legislatures around the world. Canadians are beginning to rise to reclaim the national integrity of our country that has been betrayed by the treasonous agenda that Justin Trudeau has come to embody.

*

Dr. Anthony J. Hall is a renowned author, emeritus Professor of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. He has been a professor in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

