Video: #FreedomConvoy2020: Canada Unity’s MOU to the Senate Was Turned Down

There will be a war or Oh, there will be a war! It will not be just any old war. It will be our very own war. Make it count. Hoard food If you haven't already. Firewood, kerosene, Gasoline. Install a windmill. Guns, ammo. I'm not wasting any more poem space On this list. Just go on line. You will find

Gary Lindorff

The Pentagon Fails Its Fourth Consecutive Audit (This artidle was written for The Edge, a publication of Ithaca College's Park Center for Independent Media.) One of the biggest blacked-out stories of 2021 surely has to be the news, on November 16, that the Pentagon once again had abysmally failed to pass an audit, despite the best efforts of 1,200 top-flight Wall Street

Dave LIndorff

Tenderized by life (followed by a footnote on LOW and thoughts on the writing of this poem) There was a dog in my dream with 6 legs. One of the dog's legs didn't work. He didn't need that leg. He had 5 perfectly good legs. This dream is interesting to me. There is a part of me that doesn't work. This could be a real problem if I was a different person.

Gary Lindorff

Smears From King To Guinier To CRT – The Same Old Same Old What race-based assault is common to legendary civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., recently deceased Harvard Law School Professor Lani Guinier and Critical Race Theory (CRT) – the analytical framework some academicians use to dissect institutional racism in America? Intense, irrational ire mainly from white conservatives bent on blocking both r

Linn Washington