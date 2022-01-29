January 29, 2022

Video: #FreedomConvoy2020: Canada Unity’s MOU to the Senate Was Turned Down

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 29, 2022Canada Unity

On December 10th 2021 (International Human Rights Day), Canada Unity and partners delivered our memorandum of understanding to the Senate of Canada…

They wouldn’t accept it… OUR GOVERNMENT SHOWED US THEIR TRUE COLOURShttps://rumble.com/embed/vnzpkf/?pub=vb94d#?secret=KP7v0ShFdHPosted in Bear Hug.To ACCESS.The Text of The Memorandum of Understanding, which was turned down by the Senate click here. .Relevant excerpts

 .

