January 29, 2022

Video: From Cold War to 9/11 to Ukraine: Historian Daniele Ganser Examines NATO’s History of Illegal Activities

By Dr. Daniele Ganser and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, January 30, 2022

***

Historian Prof. Daniele Ganser details how US-controlled NATO, now the world’s largest military alliance, was formed during the Cold War as a collective defense organization for retaliating against a possible Soviet attack on Western Europe that never materialized. During that time, under CIA and MI6 leadership, NATO had formed an illegal network of secret guerilla armies in Europe known as Gladio.

Instead of dissolving NATO after the Soviet Union collapsed, the US has continued using NATO as an offensive military force, extending its military power and illegally attacking countries that have never attacked NATO members such as Serbia, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, the US is using NATO to threaten Russia over the Ukraine.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/o6cFhrFULnoR/

*

This article was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-cold-war-911-ukraine-historian-ganser-examines-nato-history-illegal-activities/5768547

