January 31, 2022

Nova Scotia Moves Quickly Using Emergency Declaration to Ban Truck Convoys and Highway Cheering, $10,000 Fine for Cheering on Roadway

By Sundance

Global Research, January 31, 2022The Last Refuge 29 January 2022

Apparently, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia is taking proactive steps {link} to ensure their government officials are not subjected to any protests similar to what’s happening in Ottawa or other regions.

Using their pre-existing state of emergency, the “Province today, January 28, issued a directive under the Emergency Management Act prohibiting protesters from blockading Highway 104 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.” [Announcement]

According to the provincial government, “fines for a summary conviction under the new directive will range from $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and between $20,000 and $100,000 for a corporation.” Additionally, “outdoor gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited under a Health Protection Act order.”

At the same time tens-of-thousands of Canadians are rallying for freedom in the nation’s capital city, Nova Scotia says citizens will obey the government or be arrested, fined and punished by provincial authorities for their noncompliance.  Talk about a totally tone-deaf governing authority.

All images in this article are from TLRThe original source of this article is The Last RefugeCopyright © SundanceThe Last Refuge, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/nova-scotia-moves-quickly-using-emergency-declaration-ban-truck-convoys-highway-cheering-10000-fine-cheering-roadway/5768699

Posted by on January 31, 2022 in Uncategorized and tagged , , .

