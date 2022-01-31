The Philosophy of “Venceremos!”, We Shall Overcome: Canadian Freedom Convoy against Covid-19 Mandates

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, January 31, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

“Venceremos” is a concept. It’s a philosophy. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a conviction – a conviction in solidarity with masses of other people. Venceremos is more than “we shall overcome”. Venceremos is enduring. Venceremos is a movement. Venceremosis persevering against all odds – and Venceremos, finally is dynamics. It’s a concept that adapts to circumstances and moves on and on and on – until and way beyond the movement has achieved its objective. The philosophy of Venceremosis to sustain our efforts to hold onto sovereign control of our lives.

Remember, freedom doesn’t come for free. Freedom is a constant movement of protecting our freedom. We may call it the continuous pursuit of Happiness through the philosophy of Venceremos – in action.

What is currently being played out by the truckers of Canada – Canada’s Freedom Convoy – is the first such action of Venceremos – of we won’t let go – a peaceful act in solidarity against the Covid atrocities of the Trudeau Government. Such a moement has never been seen, worldwide, in recent human history.

Tens of thousands of trucks from all corners of Canada and some from across the border in the US, moving in solidarity towards Ottawa to besiege Prime Minister Trudeau – to either resign or lift immediately all Covid restrictions.

As Professor Chossudovsky pointed out, Canada needs

the political quarantine of Justin Trudeau.

Most of the trucks arrived in Ottawa on Saturday 29 January. They literally beleaguered the Nation’s Capital.

Tens of thousands of trucks, tens of thousands of people on foot.

Trudeau tried to brush them away, by a ludicrous TV appearance, saying: They are a small minority not representative for Canada.

Trudeau’s popularity dropped to 35%, (Angus Reid, December 2021) below US President Biden’s approval rating of 41.8% on 29 January 2022.

It was then reported that Trudeau had left 24 Sussex Drive to an unknown destination a “secret location” according to CBC.

See video below. For how long can he hold out? According to reports, he will be holding a Press Conference on January 31st.

At the time of writing, it was announced that he was Covid-19 positiv , despite having received the required three doses vaccines. The vaccination of Trudeau raised a stir. A registered nurse after examining the videos cast doubts on whether he had been vaccinated.

What we are witnessing is a solidarity movement with all the characteristics of “Venceremos”.

Below is 30 January Video. Across Canada, in towns, and cities, people are in the streets and support the truckers in full solidarity.

See video below. The impact on the rest of the world is colossal.

In a first phase, the Canada Freedom Convoy is spreading its concept of Venceremos and solidarity to the United States.

Although a start date has not been fixed yet, according to American journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, American truckers will form a similar protest convoy from California to Washington DC, with the same purpose, to have all Covid restrictions, Covid passes, masks, forced vaccination and more lifted indefinitely. See this.

If this movement takes hold, we can but wish it will also embrace Europe, the European Union (EU) and its puppet members. Should that happen, it would lend Europe a new face of respect. It would be a movement not only to break Brussels (EU HQ) stranglehold on its member countries, but it would return much needed, and much sought-after sovereignty by the vast majority of the people – not the governments – much of which are implants by the WEF and the WEF’s masters.

In addition to freeing the peoples from the Covid tyranny, it may also be a first step of de-globalizing the world.

Globalization has gradually robbed most countries in Europe of their sovereignty over the last 50 years or so, ever since the foundation of the Club of Rome (CoR) in 1968. Just to understand that the idea and concepts behind todays European Union was not primarily European but American, as the chief founder of the CoR was David Rockefeller; and the CoR was founded as an NGO in Rome but registered in Switzerland.

The report issued in 1972 by the Club of Rome, Limits to Growth, focuses on the exponential economic and population growth with a finite supply of resources, and basically predicts the collapse of civilization by 2030. This became the basis for the 1992 first UN Climate Conference, United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), also called Earth Summit, held at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (June 3–14, 1992).

The Earth Summit was the precursor to the infamous UN Agenda 2030. Further visible developments are the different, so-called Conferences of the Parties (CoP) that pretend to hammer into peoples’ consciousness the lies of man-made climate change, the Green Agenda – a new wave of neoliberal capitalism; the hypocritical pretension of exiting from the use of hydrocarbons for the world’s energy use – and so on.

Less visibly, but on the same vein of thought, is the 2010 Rockefeller Report, giving the script for the lockstep, lockdowns and fear campaigns to control people by an imaginary virus. This report was followed by many sub-reports, WHO statements, WHO conferences, and finally, culminating in Event 201 (18 October 2019, in NYC), a new SARS virus simulation sponsored by the Gates Foundation, the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the World Economic Forum that led the world into the SARS-CoV-2, alias Covid-19 scam, the largest crime of human history.

Back to the Freedom Convoys, the relentless Venceremos moves in solidarity, that aim at regaining human rights, human dignity, human sovereignty, and civil liberties, will most likely continue in the US and may actually spread to Europe, as people realize the power behind this peaceful and effective movement.

The possibly dire consequences must however be known. They are economic, financial and may affect people’s immediate lives, as they may result in massive unemployment, increased poverty and supply chain disruption. In other words, empty shelves in supermarkets. This may lead to rationing of food and other consumables and famine – and possibly even death in extremis.

Deliveries from Asia to the US and Canada, and possibly also to Europe, may be stranded – without further distribution at least for a while. The same may apply for internal US, Canadian – trans-border US-Canada — and internal European deliveries. This will undoubtedly create shortages of food and other consumables. In addition, energy supplies from Russia to Europe may be interrupted, thereby exacerbate hardship for Europeans. President Putin warned about a gas cut-off, as a counter-action to Europe’s unfounded “sanctions”, especially if the West would cut Russia off from the western money transfer system SWIFT.

“Venceremos” means not giving up, despite these inconveniences. Such contrarieties were amply predicted in the context of the Canadian Freedom Convoy – people stood up and supported truckers unconditionally. We may expect similar reactions in the US and hopefully also in Europe.

This may lead to and accelerate the process towards an alternative society or societies. A totally deglobalized population, de-digitized money – back to cash – and away from all digitization. We do not need a dollar/euro-based economy. All to the contrary, we need an economy that stands on its own feet and is backing local currencies.

An economy that fully answers to deglobalization – local production, for local markets, with local (non-digital) money and a sovereign local or regional central bank, not connected to the western monetary system. Trade would take place possibly with virtual currencies among like-minded societies, based on comparative advantages to create “win-win” situations.

With the onset of neoliberal economics, the concept of comparative advantage, where all parties are winning, the true meaning of trade, has disappeared from economists’ minds.

This process of creating a new society, or new societies, is not necessarily fast. It depends on how many nations and societies within nations are willing to venture into a new life stream, chosen by the people, as opposed to a One World Order society, created by the WEF’s Great Reset. This process is part of the Venceremos philosophy. It will gradually teach and accustom people to a new paradigm – a society away from imposed fear and digital surveillance and enslavement.

The Freedom Convoys in Canada, the US and Europe – the Venceremos philosophy, active expressions of people’s actions against tyranny — may be accompanied by sister movements of solidarity to enhance and accelerate the attaining of the objectives of Venceremos, by such legal crusades as are already under way by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, German Corona Investigative Committee.

They may bring to justice the chief perpetrators for this genocidal fraud that has been playing out for the past two years, in a Nuremberg 2.0 type trial, either through the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, or another new international legal venue. See this and this.

There is no doubt, the tide is turning. It may not be turning as fast as we wish, as many of the highly corrupted mainstream media still defend the ongoing Covid and vaxx narrative. Most mainstream media in the west do not, or only in a largely distorted way report about the Freedom Convoys, and about the increasing amount of people, who say enough is enough, Venceremos – breaking out from the tyranny.

Going back to the beginning: Venceremos is more than “winning” or “we shall overcome”. It is an enduring concept, a philosophy that creates a mindset in people of never again letting go and letting fear and enslavement take away our freedom and sovereign lives.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Featured image is from The Last RefugeThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/philosophy-venceremos-canadian-freedom-convoy/5768762