We Vaccinated 4 Billion People… and You’ll Never Believe What Happened Next

By Alex Berenson

Global Research, January 31, 2022
Unreported Truths 30 January 2022

***

Daily Covid infections worldwide since the epidemic began:

Just imagine how bad things would be if we DIDN’T have vaccines.

Lol. (Sob.)

*

