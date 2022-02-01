Tawny Buettner, RN Observed a >10X Increase in the Rate of Myocarditis after the Vaccines Rolled Out

By Steve Kirsch

She worked in the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit (CTICU) of a major children’s hospital in San Diego, California for more than 12 years. Here’s her story about what happened after the vax rollout.

Before the vaccine rollout, they’d see 4 or 5 myocarditis cases a year in the CTICU at the hospital where Tawny Buettner works that she was aware of (see 2:15 in the video).

In the last half of 2021, she is aware of 33 cases (at 4:15 in the video).

That’s an increase of over 10X in the rate of cases of myocarditis cases since the vaccines rolled out.

Not only that, the troponin levels of the kids were extremely high (start watching at 3:15), from the teens to up to the 30’s. Note that after a heart attack your troponin levels might hit 5 and then return to normal after a few days. So these troponin levels were elevated by something more extreme than a heart attack. Those levels can stay elevated for months. Troponin is released when the heart is damaged.

One person who commented on the video wrote:

I saw boys with troponin levels more than 400x than normal, 2-3 months after the injections. Girls don’t have high troponin, but they do have D-dimers up. God knows what’s coming next

Why aren’t we hearing this from other nurses?

Tawny is not the only CTICU RN witnessing this nightmare. Where are the others? Not willing to be fired.

It takes a dedicated intensivist RN fired for doing her job to tell us what she witnessed at her hospital.

Summary

The increased rate of myocarditis cases and excessive troponin levels didn’t happen by chance. It only started after the COVID vaccines rolled out.

The CDC says there is only a slightly elevated risk of myocarditis after the vaccine and they claim it is lower than the rate due to the virus.

Someone is lying to you.

Postscript

On Jan 28, 2022 I sent the following email to Nikki Daniels, Head of School of Monte Vista Christian School and bcc’ed a bunch of parents at the school. I’ll let you know if she responds. For background on MVCS, see Estimated 1 in 95 boys with myocarditis and There are now four myocarditis cases at Monte Vista.

What do you think Nikki should do? Keep quiet? Or go public?

*

