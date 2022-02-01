The Ruling Elites and the Governments They Control Have Shown Conclusively that They Are Against Us, the People

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

What are we going to do about it?

We are ruled by our enemies who intend to take away our civil liberty, replace truth with their self-serving propaganda, and to kill and injure us with dangerous vaccines.

The entire Western media is a lie machine that covers up for the tiny global elite and furthers their interests.

We cannot trust any government, any public health authority, or the media.

The independent scientists and journalists who tell the truth are slandered, demonized, accused of disinformation, censored, fired, and called domestic terrorists.

It is a proven fact that the mRNA vaccines do not protect against Covid but do cause serious health injuries and death. Nevertheless, the authorities continue to push vaccination while preventing the use of known cures for Covid, such as monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, and HCQ.

The “Covid Pandemic” is an orchestration produced by the use of a PCR test that produces a high percentage of false positives, thus greatly exaggerating the number of reported cases, and by reporting almost all deaths for every cause as “Covid deaths.” The fact is that most people who died from Covid were people with co-morbidities, that is, people already suffering from serious illness, who were not treated for Covid or were treated by ineffective methods.

What we are experiencing is intentional medical malpractice worsened by mass vaccination that causes variants that keep the “pandemic” going.

Authorities everywhere have shown that they are totally indifferent to the will of the people as expressed in mass protests. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has absurdly blamed the massive truckers’ protest on “Russian agents.”

The governments and medical establishments are totally unresponsive to the people. This is tyranny. It must be overthrown.

