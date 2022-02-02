‘America Is Next’: US Truckers Mobilizing Convoy to Washington DC, White House ‘In Full Panic’

By Jamie White

A fast-growing Facebook group called “Convoy to DC 2022” is calling upon American truckers to amass a convoy to head to Washington, DC to protest Joe Biden’s restrictive COVID measures.

Inspired by the massive 50,000-strong convoy of Canadian truckers surrounding Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the U.S. Freedom Convoy group, which has over 131,000 members as of writing, will reportedly start in California and traverse all the way to the nation’s capital.

“We are part of many large groups who believe in our founding fathers. We believe everyone has a voice. We support our freedom. Help us spread the word about this group and together we all can make it a better place. God Bless America,” the group states.

Brian Von D., the organizer of the Convoy to DC 2022 group, declared on Facebook last Thursday that “America is next” to experience a trucker-led revolution against COVID tyranny.We Are All Canadian Truckers Now!

“We’re done with the mandates, we’re done with the government telling us what to do, we will continue, and we will follow just like the rest of the world on these trucker protests, and they will be 100 percent legal, they will abide by the law,” Von D. said.

“America, it’s your turn. It’s your turn to step up and show what you’re made of,” Von D. continued, adding that “America has a lot more trucks” than Canada.

“The government overreach is coming to an end, and this is how we do it,” he added.

Another organizer of the U.S. convoy claimed that the trucker movement is not about any one country, but about “a movement across the globe to stand up to” the COVID tyranny imposed by world governments.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1488328627414519808&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Famerica-next-us-truckers-mobilizing-convoy-washington-dc-white-house-full-panic%2F5769082&sessionId=6f4a77edf782eefa4ddded4ef5394d402bf47f15&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

Rumors among the group are circulating that the White House is in “full panic” over emerging reports American truckers are preparing to descend upon DC.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1488578959440846861&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Famerica-next-us-truckers-mobilizing-convoy-washington-dc-white-house-full-panic%2F5769082&sessionId=6f4a77edf782eefa4ddded4ef5394d402bf47f15&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

The date for when the U.S. convoy will set off to DC has not yet been announced.

Given Facebook’s past efforts to censor truly grassroots movements that defy the official narrative, it’s likely the social media giant will try to suppress the spread of the group on its platform.

This comes amid reports Freedom Convoys are mobilizing in Australia and European countries following the example of the Canadian truckers.

*

Featured image: Slawek Pietraszek is a 43-year-old trucker on his way to Ottawa in the convoy. Credit: Rachel Parent/National Post

