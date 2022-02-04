By Jean-François Girard

Global Research, February 04, 2022

Jean-Francois Girard 1 February 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

An incredible event took place on January 29th.

Thousands of truckers organized many convoy to occupy Ottawa to demand the government to take down the mandates.

They are ready to stay as long as it takes.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Jean-Francois Girard

Copyright © Jean-François Girard, Jean-Francois Girard, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-freedomconvoy2022-ottawa-freeing-ourselves-from-abusive-mandates/5769387