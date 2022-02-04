Video: The Freedom Convoy 2022. Interview with Trucker Lawrence Dunham

By Lawrence Dunham and Laura-Lynn

Global Research, February 04, 2022

Live With Laura-Lynn 1 February 2022

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Live With Laura-Lynn

Copyright © Lawrence Dunham and Laura-Lynn, Live With Laura-Lynn, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/interview-trucker-lawrence-dunham/5769275